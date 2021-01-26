Ursula von der Leyen speaks about creating a “truly global common good”

When a politician says the words “common good” it is usually with a very specific meaning, and this use of the phrase by Ms von der Leyen is no exception:
“The EU vows to force firms to declare what vaccines are being exported to the UK as Ursula von der Leyen says she ‘means business’ about getting bloc’s ‘fair share’ – despite warnings a blockade to help shambolic rollout could ‘poison’ relations”, the Daily Mail reports.
Ursula von der Leyen today vowed to make firms declare what vaccines they are exporting to the UK as she scrambled to contain a backlash at the EU’s shambolic rollout.
The commission president said a ‘transparency mechanism’ is being introduced as she insisted that the bloc ‘means business’ about getting its fair share of supplies.
The sabre-rattling from Brussels, which comes amid growing chaos and protests across the continent, has incensed senior MPs, with warnings that the EU could ‘poison’ relations for a generation if it blocks some of the 40million Pfizer doses the UK has bought ‘legally and fairly’.
But “Is the EU to blame for AstraZeneca’s vaccine shortage?” asks Robert Peston in the Spectator.
Short answer: yes.
The important difference between AstraZeneca’s relationship with the UK and its relationship with the EU – and the reason it has fallen behind schedule on around 50m vaccine doses promised to the bloc – is that the UK agreed its deal with AstraZeneca a full three months before the EU did. This gave AstraZeneca an extra three months to sort out manufacturing and supply problems relating to the UK contract (there were plenty of problems).
Here is the important timeline. In May AstraZeneca reached an agreement with Oxford and the UK government to make and supply the vaccine. In fact, Oxford had already started work on the supply chain.
The following month AstraZeneca reached a preliminary agreement with Germany, the Netherlands, France and Italy, a group known as the Inclusive Vaccine Alliance, based on its agreement with the UK. That announcement was on 13 June.
But the EU then insisted that the Inclusive Vaccine Alliance could not formalise the deal, and the European Commission took over the contract negotiations on behalf of the whole EU. So there were another two months of talks and the contract was not signed until the end of August.
What is frustrating for AstraZeneca is that the extra talks with the European Commission led to no material changes to the contract, but this wasted time that could have been spent making arrangements to manufacture the vaccine with partner sites. The yield at these EU partner sites has been lower than expected.
‘Inclusive Vaccine Alliance’ ‘IVA’ (also the Spanish, Italian and Portuguese abbreviation for VAT – Value Added Tax, a fiendishly complicated form of sales tax for our New World friends).
So does this make the UK the ‘Exclusive Vaccine Axis’ ‘EVA’ for short?
Which would explain the (welcome) silence from the bought & paid for the EU shills in the media
There’s a new vocabulary being written even as we watch.
When Peston half acknowledges that the EU may have got it wrong, you know they’ve well and truly f*cked up.
A recent op-ed piece by Ross Clark of the ‘Daily Express’ had the following interesting and highly relevant nugget of information:
“The EU failed to foresee that the Pfizer vaccine would be the first to prove its efficacy, and didn’t place firm orders until November, after the results of phase 3 trials. Anyone might have made that error – Britain, after all, failed to pre-order any stocks of the Moderna vaccine, the second to prove its effectiveness.
But what happened next is deeply disturbing.
After ordering 300 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the EU was offered 500 million more. Astonishingly it rejected them – on the basis that it didn’t want Pfizer jabs to undermine the market of the vaccine from French firm Sanofi, of which it has ordered 300 million doses.
Yet the Sanofi jab is unlikely to be approved before the end of the year. In other words, EU citizens are being deprived of a potentially life-saving vaccine all because the EU wanted to protect the market for a French drugs company.
It is pure politics: the Pfizer shot was developed by Germany’s BioNTech, so it was a case of trying to divvy up the market between its two largest member states – forgetting that the health of millions of its citizens was at stake.”
Now … given the action that was taken against Russia in response to the Novichok attack in Salisbury which resulted in the death of one person and grave illness for three other people, what would be an ‘appropriate and proportionate’ UK response to action by the EU to impede the supply to the UK of vaccines ordered months ago, potentially putting thousands of UK lives at risk?