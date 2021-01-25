|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
The standard economics of taxation tells us that wealth taxes are a bad idea. The little get out available being that a one off wealth tax, unannounced and impossible to dodge, isn’t so bad. But that isn’t so bad bit rests, entirely and wholly, on the one off nature of it. Which is why those who would tax wealth are telling us it will be a one off, so that it can be introduced and then made more permanent.
– Tim Worstall
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
And proponents of a Land Value Tax always stress the small percentage. But once it’s there, that percentage can, and will, grow like Topsy.
Like income taxes which were introduced temporarily to fight Napoleon.
When income taxes were introduced in the US, voters were told there was nothing to worry about since it only applied to the top 5% of income earners.
Taxing other people to fund my services is always popular.
NYC already does it- 1% of the residents pay 42% of income taxes.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-11/richest-1-in-new-york-earning-133-billion-will-devastate-city-if-they-leave?srnd=premium&sref=BLKWHazc
Which explains the mass exodus when DeBlasio let his inner dictator out to play.
I think though it is interesting to think about what taxes are for. I am not familiar with HM Inland Revenue any more, but have had the pleasure of dealing with them in the past, but I am familiar with the IRS and the US system of finance.
The theory is that taxes are revenues raised to pay for the government. But that seems less and less true. Government expenditures have exceeded tax revenues by a very substantial amount since Clinton. And the trajectory is exactly opposite. Last year Federal expenditures were $6.55 trillion, and tax revenues were $3.42 trillion. So the government spent twice as much as it raised in revenue, and that doesn’t even consider the state and local. And nobody who has observed government will think that spending will go anywhere but up. The federal debt will just continue to grow and grow. If you think, as some “modern monetary” theorists believe that that is not a problem my question would by why raise any taxes at all?
I think that to some people it is more like control of society by incentivizing what they want, and recently definitely a growth of the desire to punish the rich just out of an ideological hatred of the rich. So, or some, it isn’t really about raising revenue at all.