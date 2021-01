Without the vaccine, what would countries have done? Now that the EU is sorted, time to focus on opposing state overreach in Westminster » Up like a rocket, down like a stick: a Covid tale from the BBC 2.3 million people have listened to Matron Laura Duffel’s alarming account of a system overwhelmed: 2:00 PM, Jan 1, 2021. BBC Radio 5 Live

@bbc5live “It was minimally affecting children in the first wave… we now have a whole ward of children here.” Laura Duffel, a matron in a London Hospital, tells Adrian Chiles about the Covid situation in hospitals. The tweet in reply sent at 8:21 PM, Jan 2, 2021 by Professor Russell Viner, President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health saying, “As of now we are not seeing significant pressure from Covid-19 in paediatrics across the UK” has garnered less interest, though that may change. It includes a link to this article on the BBC website: Doctors have sought to reassure parents that there has been no increase in the severity of Covid-19 cases among children because of the new variant. The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) said children’s wards are not seeing any “significant pressure” from Covid-19. It comes after London hospital matron Laura Duffel told BBC Radio 5 Live that wards were full of children with coronavirus. Doctors have denied this is the case. Professor Russell Viner, president of the RCPCH, said: “Children’s wards are usually busy in winter. As of now we are not seeing significant pressure from Covid-19 in paediatrics across the UK. “As cases in the community rise there will be a small increase in the number of children we see with Covid-19, but the overwhelming majority of children and young people have no symptoms or very mild illness only. “The new variant appears to affect all ages and, as yet, we are not seeing any greater severity amongst children and young people.” Dr Ronny Cheung, a consultant paediatrician at Evelina Children’s Hospital, in London, added: “I’ve been the on-call consultant in a London children’s hospital this week. Covid is rife in hospitals, but not among children – and that is corroborated by my colleagues across London.” Prof Calum Semple said that he spoke to colleagues on intensive care units and “not one of them has seen a surge in sick children coming into critical care and we’re not hearing of a rise in cases in the wards either”. “We’re not seeing a different spectrum of disease in children, certainly we’re not seeing a surge in cases,” Prof Semple told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme. Dr Liz Whittaker, a consultant paediatrician at St Mary’s Hospital London, said “only small numbers” of children who test positive for Covid develop severe disease and these are “within expected levels” at the moment. “I continue to worry for my elders, not my kids,” Dr Whittaker added. Meanwhile, Dr Lee Hudson, from Great Ormond Street Hospital, said that none of his paediatric colleagues at hospital across London were reporting higher rates of sick children because of Covid but said that parents should never be afraid to seek medical help if they are worried about their children. The Daily Mail says, “Ms Duffel is a vocal campaigner for nurses who has appeared on Good Morning Britain on a number of occasions”. Edit: Having seen some of the comments made against Ms Duffel on Twitter, I want to add that I very much doubt she intended to misinform people. It is far more likely that she saw a local spike in children getting Covid-19 and mentally leapt to generalise it because oncoming catastrophe fitted her model of the world. Share this...

