Without the vaccine, what would countries have done?

(A repeat of a comment I posted to a Facebook page. I have added a fresh comment at the bottom of this article.)
A troubling thought for many is what would the present – and other – governments have done without a credible vaccine? (I leave aside the specifics of the Pfizer/Oxford etc outcomes for the moment.) Suppose nothing was on the horizon. What, to take the UK example, would Mr Johnson and his colleagues have done in this situation? Lockdowns for a further six months, then a pinch of liberty in mid-summer in time for Ascot, Wimbledon and Le Mans (in my case, beer in hand) before we go back to our manacled, shriveled existence? Another year? Two? Three? Maybe redefine lockdowns into some “reset” terminology so that going out to the pub is just accepted as a vanished custom?
For example, I have heard it said that “shielding” is not viable, because, er, reasons. Apparently, shielding only works with great test and trace and well, the less said about that the better. So if shielding is not viable – as the government and is defenders claim – a world without vaccines would be intolerably bleak. At some point in this scenario you might expect a significant upsurge in social protest, coinciding with rising inflation, failed government bond sales, a run on the pound, maybe calls for exchange controls and for more rationing. A repeat of the 1970s economic scenario, but without flared jeans and Roxy Music.
It is worth thinking about what would happen without a vaccine. I’d like to see a politician, particularly Mr Johnson, put on the spot about this. Because to be frank I don’t think he or his colleagues would have the foggiest notion.
(One person who thinks that regardless of policy, we are in this mess for almost two years or so is Stephen Davies, of the Institute of Economic Affairs. For all his radical classical liberalism, he has stated that the lockdown policy we have had on and off has been largely inevitable given the failings of track and trace and the initial failings to hit the virus early.)
We’d have had to live with it. Some people would have died. That’s what happened with previous epidemics, many of which were far worse than this one.
Despite all the fear porn coming out of China last year, this virus is proving no worse than the Hong Kong flu of 68-9; so we should have done what we did then, which was just grin and bear it.
There would be a ‘vaccine’ of sorts, any bit of mushed up virus of the Coronavirus genera mixed with adjuvant, even if, say, 5% effective, just to keep the narrative going, the State can cure all ills, damn King Canute and his wise lesson.
I have had the impression since at least June 2020 that the UK government does not want this ’emergency’ to end. For them, worse is better, the sheer self-importance and thrill of power is too much for them to resist, and they don’t bear the costs.
As Paul Marks reminds us, there is apparently massive reluctance in the UK to use any early treatment for those infected, who might be treated at home with cheap and relatively effective drugs. The plan seems to be to wait until people get into hospitals before even considering any interventions, the UK government advice includes this:
I have read it through and there is no indication of any treatment whatsoever that might ameliorate an infection. They know what they are doing.
Yes. They know they’ve screwed up Royally, but can’t admit it was all a terrible mistake.
The general election is on the horizon, I’d like to see a plan that would punish these despotic rascals, without rewarding the Labour faction of these despotic rascals.
Not too early to plan. Any suggestions?
The notion ‘shielding can’t work’ is preposterous in the age of Amazon & UberEats. Of course it can work & regardless of what it costs, it is vastly preferable to the incalculable human cost of shutting down civil society.
Oh and the IEA is not having a good pandemic, with some (but by no mean all) of its leading lights revealing themselves to be utter arseholes.
The only hope is to destroy the electoral prospects of the Conservative party, wherever there is a way to see it defeated, I disagree that getting Labour in would be worse, this is a regime beyond Corbyn’s wildest fantasies.
Only when there is a vacancy in UK politics to the right of the Liberal Democrats to be filled by a new party, an enormous task, perhaps of a generation, until we live in a country where the police can’t impose fines on people for playing dominoes.