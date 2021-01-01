|
Now that the EU is sorted, time to focus on opposing state overreach in Westminster
The next political war is at hand, but for tonight at least…
|
As a BRExit Campaign coordinator for Vote Leave I’m glad that the actually “Leave” part is done and we can put our subjugation by the Euroclones behind us.
I wish everyone a Happy New Year and that 2021 will be the start of the long road back to freedom.
I think we deserve a few hours of respite, alcohol and good food.
Congratulations from across the pond on your BREXIT victory. Happy New Year as well!
When will the Confederacy secede from the Union? Good luck with that! Those pro-Lincolnists look like tough customers….
Are we going to have our own independence day? If so, what date should we choose? New year’s day is already taken, should we use the date of the original referendum maybe?
I keep hoping to see some proper organised opposition to the Green ecofascism that seems determined to impoverish many in the UK and the rest of the world while giving a free pass to the Chinese who continue to build hundreds of coal powered stations. The UK seems hell bent on virtue signalling of the very worst kind what with banning boilers and imposing ludicrously expensive and inefficient air pumps on us. There has been no debate on this, where is the “extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence” regarding net zero? No one I know believes the “climate crisis” idiocy.
I like the idea of electric cars but without the proper infrastructure in place, and a policy towards renewables that will follow the Germans and vastly increase the numbers in fuel poverty through higher electricity prices I’m not optimistic for the future. I’m also part of the 17% of UK population (roughly 10 million) who do not live in towns. Diesel engined vehicles are very popular here and feel that scrapping of ICE vehicles so soon is almost egregious.
I can’t imagine who you mean.
That is indeed the primary threat.
We have the terrible risk, which perhaps some Conservatives saw in the 1970s and 1980s with the Labour Party, that a UK government unrestrained by EU law would be worse than anything the EEC now EU could impose. However, we must dare to be free and if needs be, to apply Hirohito, endure the unendurable. However, we now see a Conservative party as hell-bent on tyranny as any Labour lunatic had dreamt of in their most deranged best ‘worst-case’ scenarios.
Right from the evening of 24th June 2016, the bile and hatred of the statist Remoaners for the ‘common people’ of this country has been evident. On another thread, someone said correctly ‘they hate us and want us killed‘, which is absolutely fair, they just haven’t had the gall to say so openly themselves. They have now lost a war, but they will regroup and will never rest. The EU was the latest vehicle for their deranged fantasies, which are now in our rear-view mirrors. Just keep an eye on the road ahead and enjoy the Schadenfreude. The British State is still malevolent, but there is one fewer foe to deal with, and no excuse of ‘the EU makes us do this’ anymore.
This is the end of the beginning, nothing more. We now await Nigel Farage’s appointment by the Queen’s personal choice, as a Knight of the Garter on 23rd April 2021, but we mustn’t hold our breath.
That would seem appropriate
Ideally, yes. We should celebrate June 23rd or 24th as the moment we decided to break free of EU tyranny.
It’ll never happen though, since BoJo is the only one who might do it and he’ll be too busy ensuring that his deal doesn’t break in the early stages. Creating a new bank holiday to celebrate our independence would be seen as rubbing their noses in the fact that we (quite rightly) think ourselves “Freed from tyranny” in the same way the American colonies did in 1776.
So, we’ve earned it, but I can’t see our political class actually giving it too us the same way that we’ve never had a Bank Holiday for Trafalgar Day – It would upset our “trading partners” across the channel.
For myself, I’ll celebrate it by having a nice bottle of wine and rewatching the digital recording of Referendum Night 2016. That’s enjoyment enough for me.
Remember how we were told time and again “BRExit will never happen. They won’t allow it”.
Yet here we are…
https://www.gloucestershirelive.co.uk/news/gloucester-news/woman-arrested-connection-video-filmed-4841311
The behavior of a Totalitarian England: they arrest a person filming an empty Hospital, evidence that the administrative state Lies but they don’t arrest people for certain kind of violence.
“Police have confirmed an arrest has been made in connection with an incident at one of the county’s hospitals.
A 46-year-old woman has been arrested after a video was filmed at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and posted online.
Officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary arrested the woman yesterday on suspicion of a public order offence.”
Yes I saw that and was confused when she completely lost it at the sight of an abandoned Macmillan stall and seemed to be blaming many of the ills of the nhs on big pharma and big charities.
It’s hard to see how either of them could have made the decisions leading to the current situation and depressing that someone can video a virtually empty hospital but still completely fail to understand why.
I never thought it would actually happen. Congratulations to all who worked and voted for it.
June 23rd would seem to be a good date for Independence Day. It doesn’t have to be made official by the powers that be for it to happen. People who care about it just need to start marking it in some way. Hopefully it will grow from small beginnings.
I am sometimes pleasantly surprised – for example when the British Equalities Minister CONDEMNED (in the House of Commons) Frankfurt School of Marxism “Critical Race Theory”. So I would not say the prospects for freedom in the United Kingdom are hopeless. Not good – but not hopeless.
Just as politics is “downstream from culture” so is economic policy – one can NOT expect lower taxes, less government spending and less government regulation, if one allows the culture to be dominated by Frankfurt School Marxist (“Critical Race Theory” “Diversity” stuff – including “Third Wave”, i.e. Marxist, Feminism, and all the rest of it). Big Business and rich individuals please note – backing Frankfurt School Marxism is not a harmless cultural game, in the end it will DESTROY YOU if you carry on backing it.
After 4.5 years, the first part of the job is finally done. An entire layer of oppressive government removed.
That’s why I voted leave – to remove an enormous chunk of government with one stroke.
Now on to the next battle….. removing more.
My paper diary for 2021 now has Wednesday, 23rd June marked as Independence Day. I will certainly mark it and remind my friends of its significance.
Perry is certainly right that the eco-fascist agenda is the biggest threat.
I point out to people the Cold Equation that a unit of energy from electricity cost at least four times what a unit of energy from gas does meaning that abolishing gas boilers will at least quadruple their heating bills. For a great many that will mean fuel poverty.
‘The price of liberty is eternal vigilance’ (-variously attributed)
Or, in the notorious words of an over-indulged spokesman for another bunch of destructive nihilists, “they haven’t gone away, you know.”
So, we do need to watch out for people like these in the months and years ahead.
Because … ‘”We’ll be back.” said Ferris to no one in particular, to the trees and the darkness of the sky.’ (Atlas Shrugged)
You don’t see it because the plans that will have the most impact take effect in the future. Yes, stupid recycling programs, lightbulb mandates, and expensive power are irritating. But the big stuff – like banning fossil fuel powered cars by 2035 – is planned to take effect when the current crop of politicians is retired. I doubt any of that stuff actually happens, because politicians in 2035 are no more suicidal than the people who wouldn’t implement those rules this year.
If and when they try to implement these plans and people feel the bite you will see real opposition.