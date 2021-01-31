|
Samizdata quote of the day
I’m also currently helping out a journalist who has been arrested four times and had his equipment taken by the police – without warrants. He is accused of trolling people who he has never communicated with. But he has never been charged. It is all possible because of the hate laws. Being a politician and a Brexiteer, I could have the police fully employed arresting people who say very offensive things to me online. I would not do that. But some people do. We need a major overhaul of all this, because it has set in motion a load of events that are extremely unhealthy for democracy.
– Andrew Bridgen MP in “Why we must repeal our hate-speech laws“
First impression is, you need a major overhaul of your police. They’ve taken sides. Isn’t that a coup?
There is zero chance the hate speech laws will be repealed. They are far too useful for political prosecutions for anyone who dares stray outside the acceptable Overton window.
The righteous will screech themselves hoarse, the BBC will explode, the Media will call everyone involved Nazis and anti-Semites, and the right will surrender displaying the usual total lack of testicular fortitude.
Quote from the piece – “We are heading for a culture war”
Has this guy been living under a rock? They’re trying to deliver Critical Race Theory courses to MP’s – the institutionalisation of an Anti-white blood libel and baking it into government policy.
The western world is careering down a slope towards oblivion in a jalopy with no brakes.
There was zero chance of UK leaving EU. And then it did.
Cameron made the fatal – for him! – decision to grant a referendum. That’s not going to happen ever again, is it! 😏
You actually think politicians learn from mistakes? 😀
That specific mistake. I suspect that they will learn from that one yes.
What they might learn is not to get into a position where there is immense pressure for a referendum.
The UK kept the pound sterling. No referendum was needed to achieve that because there was enough pressure to have one that New Labour backed down.
Whatever the chances for the repeal of these evil “laws” we must still campaign for them to be repealed.
As the old French television series “The Flashing Blade” put it – “It is better to have fought and lost, than not to have fought at all”.
+1 Paul Marks (February 1, 2021 at 11:11 pm).
Also, as Churchill advised, you are more likely to win if you recognise that you can – that the future is even less likely to be what the censors promise than it would be if they kept themselves better informed by censoring less and living less in a bubble. For example, the recent drop in EU prestige is occasionally penetrating into even the beeboid and Grauniad bubbles. The EUrocracy is powerful and has a powerful clique in this country – yet (or do I mean ‘so’) fails to control events or its PR.
Get on with it then, Andrew. You’re best placed to do it, a ‘Tory’, supporting a ‘Tory’ administration, with a substantial ‘Tory’ majority.
No time like the f*****g present!
Or are you going to be like all the rest of the Tories? All talk and no action?
APL:
Whilst Princess Nut Nuts has BoJo by the knackers, there is not much that a backbencher can do.
The fat oaf is proposing to ban the sale of petrol cars in just nine years, and acts as if electric cars and their associated infrastructure will just appear in a puff of non-polluting smoke. Magical thinking is very strong with this one.