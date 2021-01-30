|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Don’t back down. Don’t apologize. Don’t make clarifications, and don’t try to appease the mob. All of these will only be taken as concessions, and embolden the mob to demand more. The real Achilles’s Heel of the cancel crowd is its short attention span. Once they bully someone into submission, they move on to the next victim. It’s a system designed for quick wins. If you don’t back down, they’ll raise the pitch as far as they can—but eventually they’ll be at a loss for what to do next, and all but the most fanatical will lose interest. The few that remain, now bereft of their backup, are just what you need to teach all of them a lesson, as we did in my case.
– Pedro Domingos from the excellent article “Beating Back Cancel Culture: A Case Study from the Field of Artificial Intelligence”
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Thank you. I read this essay with great care and have bookmarked it for when my turn comes, which it well may.
Copy it. I’ve been copying all sorts of things locally lately. Too many sites and articles have been purged or taken down.
Nice to know that some sort of victory over these scum is possible, especially in academia. I had been despairing of people ever doing anything but folding and turning on their fellow men in the face of vicious witch-hunts by cluster-B lizard-people. Of course, now that they have actual police power to back up their madness, the outcome will always be in doubt. Truly mankinds real original sin, the real tragic flaw in human nature, is obedience to authority. Most of human history is a tragedy, because most people obey.
An excellent article.
The comments are always worth reading. In this case they reveal that any mention of this affair and in particular the public apology by the ringleader has been wiped from her wiki page.
The problem arises when the witch hunt escapes from Twitter to find a home with politicians particularly in Government, media and celebs, and other luminaries. .
That’s the backup they get.
That is why NeverTrumpers are worse than useless: they back down, apologize, and try to appease the mob.
Trump does, however, fall short wrt another recommendation in the article:
I am not sure that this principle works as well in American politics as in the AI research community, though.