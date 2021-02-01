We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Civil liberty & Regulation · Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

A totalitarian state cannot tolerate privacy, even and especially within the family, the last redoubt of dissent. Hate-speech laws do not yet cover what you say in the privacy of your own home – you can’t be prosecuted for stirring up hatred at your dining table or in the bedroom.

The [law] commission, however, finds this idea of privacy intolerable. So, if it gets its way, any words you use in your own home that are ‘likely’, even by accident, to ‘stir up hatred’ against a vast array of ‘protected’ groups – including ‘punks’, if you can believe it – could get you sent to prison for seven years. These proposals will make parents fear their own children – and children fear their siblings.

Radomir Tylecote

February 1st, 2021 |

9 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Clovis Sangrail
    February 1, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    The ghosts of Mao and Stalin must be exhausted from laughing.

  • bobby b
    February 1, 2021 at 4:27 pm

    There are many “hate speech” words and phrases that I agree ought not be used in polite society by polite people.

    It’s going to be exhausting and a bit jarring now having to intentionally remember and use each one of them daily.

    Because that’s really the only way to fight this.

  • Sam Duncan
    February 1, 2021 at 10:27 pm

    There are many “hate speech” words and phrases that I agree ought not be used in polite society by polite people.

    No. 1 on the list being “hate speech”.

  • Paul Marks
    February 1, 2021 at 11:08 pm

    Having the Frankfurt Sect of Marxism dominating education was always going to have consequences – and the totalitarian “Law Commission” is one of those consequences.

    These people are not just bit misguided – they serve the cause of evil (of tyranny) and they are educated to do so.

    Almost every institution (churches, big business, whatever) in the Western world is under the influence, at last to some extent, of the totalitarians.

  • Mr Ed
    February 2, 2021 at 7:51 am

    The Law Commission was a creation of Harold Wilson’s government on 15th June 1965. It consists of ‘Commissioners’ headed by a judge and the rest of the Commissioners are lawyers or law lecturers, who seem to be ‘suitably qualified‘ for the position. Each part of the UK has its own commission.

    What do the commissions do? Section 3 (1) in brief:

    3 Functions of the Commissions.

    (1)It shall be the duty of each of the Commissions to take and keep under review all the law with which they are respectively concerned with a view to its systematic development and reform, including in particular the codification of such law, the elimination of anomalies, the repeal of obsolete and unnecessary enactments, the reduction of the number of separate enactments and generally the simplification and modernisation of the law, and for that purpose—

    (a)to receive and consider any proposals for the reform of the law which may be made or referred to them;

    (b)to prepare and submit to the Minister from time to time programmes for the examination of different branches of the law with a view to reform, including recommendations as to the agency (whether the Commission or another body) by which any such examination should be carried out;

    (c)to undertake, pursuant to any such recommendations approved by the Minister, the examination of particular branches of the law and the formulation, by means of draft Bills or otherwise, of proposals for reform therein;

    (d)to prepare from time to time at the request of the Minister comprehensive programmes of consolidation and statute law revision, and to undertake the preparation of draft Bills pursuant to any such programme approved by the Minister;

    (e)to provide advice and information to government departments and other authorities or bodies concerned at the instance of the Government of the United Kingdom or the Scottish Administration with proposals for the reform or amendment of any branch of the law;

    (ea)in the case of the Law Commission, to provide advice and information to the Welsh Ministers;

    (f)to obtain such information as to the legal systems of other countries as appears to the Commissioners likely to facilitate the performance of any of their functions.

    Forgive me, but I thought that we elected MPs to do that, and appointed Peers in the House of Lords to represent themselves, so that they could do that. This is simply delegating the task of reviewing the law, and modernising it, to the worst possible combination, one of judges and academics.

  • Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    February 2, 2021 at 9:43 am

    No, we are not going to forgive you, or forget you. Were you going to say, “I never expected the Spanish Inquisition!”? Nobody ever expects the Spanish Inquisition- that is why we are so successful! Will you be free Saturday for an interrogation?

  • Crazy Hoarse
    February 2, 2021 at 11:36 am

    So transgender identity is a protected characteristic and now they want to add all women as well. What’s to stop any man accused of misogyny of simply claiming to be a woman?

    Also: “A totalitarian state cannot tolerate privacy”. I’ve heard Joe Rogan on his podcast repeatedly bringing up Elon Musk’s neural net idea and he rhapsodises about a world with no privacy, where everyone has access to everyone else’s inner thoughts. Whenever I hear that I think to myself when that happens I’m committing suicide, imagine a world where you aren’t even free inside your own head

  • APL
    February 2, 2021 at 12:15 pm

    So perhaps, with hindsight, can we put to bed the idea that concepts such as ‘the thin end of the wedge’ or ‘slippery slope’ are in fact not wild fantasies, but legitimate expressions of concern.

    I propose that we’ve moved off of the ‘slippery slope’, we’re now on the helter skelter.

    Crazy Hoarse: “What’s to stop any man accused of misogyny of simply claiming to be a woman?”

    Targeted victims may not identify as non victim groups.

  • Crazy Hoarse
    February 2, 2021 at 3:03 pm

    The defence contends the person who presents as a woman and claims to be a victim of misogyny is actually a closeted man.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »