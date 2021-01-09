I’d love to have a few here walk with me through South Minneapolis, down Lake Street, maybe talk to a few of my friends who still haven’t been able to re-open and who now seem likely to simply declare BK and walk away, about how it is so much worse that “government” property was invaded for a few short minutes this week. It was “just private property,” after all.
Maybe we could linger in the remains of the burned-down Minneapolis police precinct building that somehow doesn’t represent “government” in their eyes. Burning down the police is somehow less civil-war-ish than temporarily occupying The People’s Chamber?
Several large communities in Minneapolis are still teetering on failure following the riots. But I should be concerned that government staffers felt ill-at-ease?
They are both bad situations. Cooler heads should have prevailed in both, but didn’t. This “oh, but this is so much worse!” handwringing is why liberty declines.
– Bobby B
Indeed. Looking at the media & even many otherwise sensible commentators, you’d think there hadn’t been a year of widespread political violence in the USA & what happened in Washington DC came out of nowhere, like a bolt from the blue in the otherwise ‘mostly peaceful‘ USA
Private businesses go to the wall and private employees get terminated, yet not one of these government workers in Minneapolis, Washington DC or the other places affected by rioting, lockdowns or protests has missed a single pay check.