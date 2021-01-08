|
Samizdata quote of the day
“There are so many serious problems raised by the nationalisation of medicine that we cannot mention even all the more important ones. But there is one the gravity of which the public has scarcely yet perceived and which is likely to be of the greatest importance. This is the inevitable transformation of doctors, who have been members of a free profession primarily responsible to their patients, into paid servants of the state, officials who are necessarily subject to instruction by authority and who must be released from the duty of secrecy so far as authority is concerned. The most dangerous aspect of the new development may well prove to be that, at a time when the increase in medical knowledge tends to confer more and more power over the minds of men to those who possess it, they should be made dependent on a unified organisation under single direction and be guided by the same reasons of state that generally govern policy.”
– FA Hayek, The Constitution Of Liberty, page 300. First published in the UK in 1960.
The idea of patient control of medical decisions is wasteful, outmoded and racist. It’s like letting the people with fires decide where the fire department responds.
What could be more important than knowing about everyone’s medical condition and being able to control those who provide treatment? How else could we deploy the miracle of modern medicine effectively?
It was said that ‘War is the health of the State.‘; now ‘Health is the health of the State.‘.