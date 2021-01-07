|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
I am shocked, shocked to find that there has been a political riot in the US
Biden victory confirmed after deadly attack on Capitol
Note the convenient unidirectionality of the word “deadly” in that BBC report.
A writing challenge for you: how would these events be reported if those who stormed the Capitol had been doing it in support of Black Lives Matter?
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
It isn’t just the BBC, I caught the independent radio news this morning and recalled how the BLM riots were always described as “mostly peaceful”, even when there were burning cars and buildings in the background. The allegations of voting fraud were simply described as false.
The police didn’t shoot anyone during the BLM “mostly peaceful protests”. The Capital police shot a woman protestor through a door and killed her. She was an Air Force veteran with 14 years of service. We’ll probably never know who pulled the trigger.
While it is unfortunate that a basically senile mediocrity has been confirmed as the nest leader of the free world, witnessing the protracted temper tantrum of the Trump cultists has been a great personal source of joy in otherwise dark times.
I thoroughly enjoyed last nights episode of America
“Peaceful Protest.”
Looking at American media, it seems that only the left has the right to protest.
Bought and paid for agent of China, I think you mean.
There is no ‘free world’, and while I hope Biden will not attempt to invade another country ( look out Syria! ), if he does, surely to God, he won’t have the Chutzpah to claim to be bringing Democracy to the Syrians?
‘Trump ‘absolutely, completely and utterly responsible’ for BLM attack’
This color revolution malarkey is blowbacking on the US and they don’t like it. It’s okay for foreign capitals to get trashed, but never DC.
https://isthmus.com/news/cover-story/capitol-occupation-walker-protest-house/
There are plenty of sympathetic reports still online describing this event from 2011.
It appears protestors occupying a State capitol building is ok but not a National one, that must be the difference,
Talk, talk, talk. Do you think that matters anymore? Votes clearly don’t matter. Speech doesn’t matter and isn’t allowed in any event. I am now going to be ruled by a regime that will tell me where I can go, who I can see, whether or not I can worship with others, what I can say, and my voice does not matter to that regime nor does it have any power any longer.
Do you think what has happened in the USA will be confined to that once great nation? The Evil that has taken over will now be bolder than ever…by a lot. Do you think this blog or anything like it will be allowed anymore? Do you think that they are only going after others? And once those others are gone and they come for you, who will be left to stand with you? Wake up. Take action. Decisive action. Or do you have words, evidence of real events on the ground, that can effectively refute this position?
I know I am one of the most pessimistic here, but please tell me why I have reason for any optimism at all.
Some reps who complained bitterly whenever police shot last year are now complaining bitterly about the capitol police not preventing her access to the place where they shot her.
Secoriea Turner’s name was swiftly vanished. I suspect Air Force Veteran Ashli Babbit’s name will be kept in the public domain a little longer, though as a hate object who ‘had it comin’ rather than as evidence that the bizarre ratio of military postal ballots in certain key locations for Biden, and the finding of Trump ones in the trash, was suspicious in any way.
It appears she and others who entered the Capitol respected the velvet ropes. If she’d ignored them, she’d have been less inline with the door, so might still be alive. It gives a sad punning meaning to: “They’ll miss the old rules when they’re gone.”
The website Zero Hedge thinks this is a false flag operation by Antifa and BLM, something which had occurred to me. It seems credible, too: there are some convincing looking pictures of known Antifa people also being present at the Capitol protests.
From the left’s standpoint, this would be a very good move. It supposedly shows Trump supporters really are the violent bigots the left has always portrayed them to be; it also severely damages any chances of Trump making a comeback in 2024.
But, whatever the real reasons for yesterday’s protests, the right has got to get serious, before we’re all swept away. Really, we should have been doing something about this twenty years ago, but we didn’t, so we’re going to have to do it now.
Before my comment, a question:
the BBC says that 4 people died, but does not give details. Does anyone know about the other people who died, if any, in addition to Ashli Babbitt?
“It seems credible, too: there are some convincing looking pictures of known Antifa people also being present at the Capitol protests. ”
Maybe, but the Wacko With Horns is also definitely a QAnon guy.
I think it’s much more like the Nazis And Communists tag* in Germany in ’32 – people who want to run around and yell and march and riot sometimes just … pick whichever thing lying around will let them do that.
(* By which I mean the phenomenon, mentioned in the general histories of the rise of the Nazis, where people would “convert” from being a Communist to being a Nazi or vice versa.
IF there are any “antifa” people who were in Congress yesterday, I suspect much more of THAT than of “a giant planned false flag operation” – because “antifa” sure didn’t plan the giant Trump rally that morphed into it.
My money’s on “giant own-goal by the most wacko QAnon Trump Fringe”.)
Now i’d like to offer some opinions.
First, of course invading the Capitol was wrong — not so much because it was unethical (although it was) but because it was insane. What could possibly have been achieved by that??
Second: having said that, the people who trust American media, or the BBC for that matter, are even more insane than the people who invaded the Capitol. And it saddens me that so many Brits and Americans are insane. And Merkel too, apparently — although in Germany I could be prosecuted for writing that.
I trust that Perry will not dox me.
The Right suspects the Left is governed by Das Kapital (with a second major in Rules for Radicals). The Left is completely sure the Right is governed by Mein Kampf (and wonders where they learned to read). This is two different worlds, and at the moment, neither can understand the other.
Riots at the Capitol may help the Left understand the Right. I suspect they’ll see us, and raise us Tianamen Square. Or maybe, if they’ve been paying attention to record gun and ammunition purchases, they won’t.
Roger Barnes makes a credible case that QAnon is, and always was, a counter intelligence op.
Get your enemy running around chasing along blind alleys and up dead ends.
Sounds as if you are the only sane person in the World.
PS: The main reason why i believe that people trusting Anglo-American media are insane, are the blatant double standards exposed by other commenters (and on Instapundit). One has to be insane not to detect the contradictions.
–In reply to APL:
I do not believe that any of us is really sane, due to the modern Western diet. I know for a fact that I have become significantly less insane after near-elimination of seed oils, refined sugars, and cereal grains from my diet. Significantly less insane, but not completely sane. I have, perhaps, eliminated delusional insanity.
The BBC report in the OP strengthens my belief in the brain-damaging effects of the modern Western diet: without such a belief, the BBC report would not make any sense to me.
I, too, used to trust the BBC and The Economist, and not distrust too deeply the rest of Anglo-American media. What opened my eyes was not a change of diet (which came later) but the Cartoon Jihad of 2006.
PPS: I am not the only person lamenting the insanity of American politics. Far from it. There are many others, but i’d like to call your attention to Insanity Wrap.
I am a devoted reader. Today’s headline seems especially appropriate.
The media whores will, of course, do their best to lay this at Trump’s feet. I hope, at this point, we all realize how the media games the narrative.
Note the convenient unidirectionality of the word “deadly” in that BBC report.
Yup. But it’s not new. I remember a while back a BBC headline along the lines of :
“Two killed in tragic pub attack”
It evoked, of course, a picture of armed thugs bursting into a pub and mercilessly executing two defenceless drinkers. But if you read the story to the bottom, and untangled the weaseling, it emerged that two armed thugs had indeed burst into the pub, intending to execute two defenceless drinkers. But it went wrong :
(a) when they missed, and
(b) their defenceless targets turned out to be armed (it was a gang thing) and
(c) the targets turned out to be better shots
how would these events be reported if those who stormed the Capitol had been doing it in support of Black Lives Matter?
Or if the police had shot someone invading a lecture hall, and trying to disrupt a Charles Murray lecture.
If it’d been BLM, the reports would have (slightly) less blame on Trump, and the coverage would disappear much faster. But the media isn’t so bad that invading Congress would be widely supported. There’d be a few op-eds from the usual idiots, but not that many.
And no, it’s no false flag. Too many people rioted under their own name, and are definite Republicans. Babbitt, of course, but also, we know that a Republican state legislator was involved, and a reporter from The Blaze, who was there posting video from mid-riot, says that blaming it on Antifa is “naive”. There were some who were at both, I’m sure, but not enough that it matters.
And yes, this was stupid and destructive. Bluntly, it was worse than anything any Antifa mob has done yet. Trump’s own staff are resigning in droves over it: https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/533048-white-house-aides-head-for-exits-after-chaos-at-capitol
As a generalisation, the right spent too many of the last 20 years wasting their political capital supporting Washington consensus/liberal internationalist foreign policy, fossilised free market cliches and defending the rights of multinationals that have now got fully behind SJW culture.
Trump’s own staff are resigning in droves over it
3 resignations – while I’m sure every official is being squeezed for dear life by the deep state.
Alsadius, we can read MSM BS for ourselves should we choose too; we dont need morons posting it here.
Greg, I’m with you.
4 years of state sanctioned, MSM supported, naked anti-white hatred is imminent.
Buckle up.
Now that Biden has been certified, Ha! ‘Trumps own staff’ have, twelve and a half days to find other employment.
Kamala Harris has made it pretty plain, they won’t get a gig in the
Harris, I mean Biden regime.
How many Dem staff resigned when their bosses egged on the destruction of cities? Minneapolis still looks like a war zone.
Defund the DC Police!
For a contrarian view:
https://accordingtohoyt.com/2021/01/07/attention-please/
Sarah Hoyt best exemplifies the kind of Trump supporters that i wish to distance myself from. (Pardon the split infinitive.)
What i mean is, she is dogmatic, rather than skeptical. (In this respect, perhaps more like Maistre than like Burke.)
As a matter of fact, I DID grow up with “the constant-pretend-reality of communist psi-ops”, and I flatter myself that I HAVE “learned to smell it”.
I do not “”condemn”” either of them.
Certainly not Trump.
As for the “rioters”, they are insane — but then, who isn’t??
Alternatively: more like Plato than like Hume, Darwin, and Popper. And you know where my sympathies lie.
So people without weapons not even stones and baseball bats can now invade the Capitol?
If there was a terrorist attack terrorists what would happened?
What happened is that the police let them in. The question is why?
How many police were hurt btw?
hahahahahahaahahahahahahahahah
Imminent? It’s been the whole 21st century so far. Oh, there were a few weeks of ‘pulling together’ after 9/11/2001, but other than that – George W Bush was white, wasn’t he? And racial amity went down the tubes during Obama’s reign. Guess who was the bad guy. When Trump got in, I’ve been told (though not by the mainstream media) that things were getting better for blacks and other minorities (except Asians, they’re too damn smart to allow in college). Most of the loud people did not agree. Loudly. With an incendiary topping.
Now, we are due for naked screaming batshit anti-white hatred, and attempts to destroy the kulaks. I think I’m a kulak.
Andy Ngo says it does not look like an Antifa false-flag operation to him, which counts as evidence to me. The MSM coverage is false – talk of violence played up, as it was played down for the ‘mostly peaceful’ BLM riots – but Ashli Babbit (whom we have no reason to think intended to do more than talk – or it may well be, shout – at the representatives) was for real, and my opinion FWIW is that the others who entered the Capitol were at least overwhelmingly the same.
They are, and are being believed by our own PM, Macron, Merkel, etc. (I just watched the BBC’s coverage.) I suspect the beeb thought it an especially deadly blow to Trump to quote the Iranian regime’s criticism, and the Chinese saying that when the Hong Kong parliament was invaded “no-one died” – like the beeb, the CCP know the usefulness of that undirected word, blurring who did the killing and who were killed. Doubtless they also thought it clever of Kamala to compare police treatment of BLM rioters, both Kamala and beeb neglecting to specify what the comparison was.
The Trump-hating beeb Washington correspondent said he did try to engage with some of the protestors. He did not explicitly comment on how very safe that obviously was to do, but he did report that “it was like speaking two different languages” and he did note that there are a lot of Trump voters in the US, that Trump got more votes than he did in 2016, that they feel, as he put it “unrepentant”.
As someone who follows Burke, not de Maistre, I’ll note here that I have time for Sarah Hoyt and think you are unjust. But each to their taste.
For the record, that I defend Sarah is not because I defend everybody who is on-side in their every point. For example, it was always obvious to me that if Mike Pence alone could abort Biden then Biden alone could have aborted Trump four years ago. (Sarah never said that AFAICR, but a Texan rep did and I saw an Epoch article that did not note the flaw, and others that saw what I saw.) Some are over-eager for their particular argument or solution – but in general I fear quite the opposite will be the greater weakness to fear.
Snorri Godhi,
As Joseph de Maistre is my maître à penser, I am rather curious what you mean by this. Care to elaborate? I am vaguely familiar with Sarah Hoyt’s writings on PJ Media after some cursory reading just now. In what sense would you want to distance yourself from “certain” Trump supporters? And in what ways specifically do you mean does this relate to Maistre, who was – as a matter of principle – OPPOSED to popular movements?
My guess is that like most critics of counter-Enlightenment thinkers, you really don’t understand the subject matter, but I’d be open to be proven wrong by you.
Do you realize that Burke would find more in common with all Trump supporters than would Maistre? On so many levels and for so many reasons, this is so. Maistre was against popular movements and democracy as matter of principle, for instance.
I certainly do. Like you, I’m unclear why Snorri thinks Sarah closer to de Maistre.
Just to clarify and expand…
In making a comparison of how people think to Maistre’s dogmatism… Dogmatic support of a political candidate or a President within the context of a democracy or a constitutional republic is ANTITHETICAL to Joseph de Maistre’s entire political philosophy so the comparison is invalid. In matters of political affairs Maistre was, as a diplomat, eminently practical – and, dare I say, far less idealistic than Burke or the likes of almost any Trump supporter, Biden supporter, conservative, libertarian, etc today who participates in the political process.
This attack injured over 50 cops, put several in the hospital, and has now resulted in one cop’s death. https://wgntv.com/news/report-u-s-capitol-police-officer-dies-after-being-hit-in-head-with-fire-extinguisher/ (And yes, I’ll link MSM coverage here – I don’t trust their analysis, or their selection of stories. But when it comes to reporting of basic facts on a given story that they choose to cover, they’re usually fine.)
Even setting aside the issue of this being an attack on the seat of government as it’s trying to ensure the democratic process is followed, I can’t think of any single-day BLM protest with this kind of damage to police. One might exist, but none come to mind. I’m sure Portland or Seattle had a higher total count during the months that their fighting lasted, but on one day in one place?
The trouble with the Trump protesters is that they’re amateurs. Antifa is much better disciplined – they create confrontations, but the violence is at the level of political theater – mostly against property (fires and graffiti) or police in riot gear. Antifa does everything it can to control media access to allow them to spin the confrontations in their favor. What Antifa really wants to provoke is another Kent State – create a few martyrs and a sympathetic backlash against the police “over reaction”. Given the sheer volume of antifa activity, there have been some incidents that generated serious injuries and a few deaths, but those were spread over months not hours. And the worst of those were interactions with counter-protestors, not police, which are easier to justify (from a PR perspective). There have been some severely injured cops, but I don’t know of any actual deaths (BLM is another matter, those protests did spin off some out of control riots with clearly innocent deaths, as well as some actual assassinations of cops pretty obviously inspired by the protests, but this is not the way Antifa operates).
The Trump protests were aimless, and so the whole situation degenerated rapidly into mob action. In full view of the media with cameras everywhere. And mobs are always ugly. And beyond that, they are clearly acting on behalf of Trump in a way that Antifa and BLM are not acting on behalf of the Democrats. I’ve always found Sarah Hoyt interesting, but she’s blind to the difference here, which really matters in how the apolitical part of the public sees the two.
Trump’s great strength as a non-professional politician has been his willingness to challenge conventional thinking and shake things up. But that has failed him miserably here, partly because he couldn’t actually control the situation, but also because there just wasn’t a viable way to turn this situation into anything positive. The pros know this, which is why they are all abandoning him (on the Republican side, the Dems just get to pass the popcorn). This has almost certainly eliminated any chance of Trump holding a position as the leader of the opposition and running again in 2024. He’s finished, and he did it to himself (which at his age is just as well – this country desperately needs to get rid of the geriatric Boomers (or those even older, like Biden) that have dominated the political scene for so long). This may well define his presidency the way Watergate defined Nixon’s – a relatively minor issue in the scheme of things that drives most of his considerable impact on American affairs out of the public mind.
This attack injured over 50 cops, put several in the hospital, and has now resulted in one cop’s death.
This is confirmed Bullshit. Its been denied already.
Flubber: I’d be happy to be wrong about this. Can you give me a link?
Edit: Found it. https://thehill.com/homenews/news/533274-Capitol-Police-say-reports-of-officer%27s-death-are-wrong-
The injuries and hospitalizations are real, but no death. Looks like the union told reporters about a death, but none has happened yet (though there’s some discussion of taking one off life support tomorrow?).
This is good news. I’m glad to be wrong.