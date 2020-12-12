|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
[R]ight now is really the wrong time to be raising taxes upon anything. This is true whether you use a Keynesian, MMT or even – spit – neoliberal analysis of the economy. Recessions just aren’t the time to be increasing taxation. This means we have some time to discuss that future tax rise of course. My own response would be let’s kill the quangos and pay for everything from their rotting corpses. A minority view to be sure but one that would both work and also gain at least some support.
– Tim Worstall
|
Such simplicity, the reality is more nuanced. When the economy is booming, we can afford higher taxes, and it helps to ‘cool’ the overhearing economy. When the economy is crashing, we need higher taxes to pay for extra social services, unemployment benefits, infrastructure to give the economy a boost via the multiplier (a perpetual motion machine that speeds up) and if the economy is static, it needs a boost from higher taxes to get it moving again.
So it’s quite clear: There are NO circumstances whatsoever in which taxes should be lowered, ever. Higher taxes make you better off, by taking money off you.
Tax cuts? Come and get them – right here. If you’re a lockdown’s-not-so-bad-roads-are-nice-and-clear manager, or public-sector worker, that is. Amazon delivery drivers, roofers, drainage engineers, shelf-stackers, bar- and restaurant-workers … not so much. Expect exactly zero questions from the leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition about how this shameless bribe will be financed.
Some think the disproportionate capacity of different sectors of the workforce to work from home should actually be reflected by making those who can work from home to be subject to tax-rises. This might actually have slightly more going for it, if it weren’t so much like the government throwing bricks through your shop window, and charging you tax to clear up the mess.
Both are wrong, of course. It’s what we used to call a false dichotomy. Do Nothing does not appear though in any government play-book right now. Something Must Be Done. This Dumb-Ass Policy is Something. Therefore We Must Do It.
“… let’s kill the quangos and pay for everything from their rotting corpses.”
I absolutely agree with Mr. Worstall on that one, but the chances of implementing it are just about nil. Remember, when David Cameron became PM in 2010, he promised “a bonfire of the quangos.” Whatever happened to that? Was a single quango abolished?
The ghastly truth – if you’re a libertarian, that is – is that big government is hugely popular, on both the left and right. And why shouldn’t it be? A government programme basically means getting something for free.
We are now at the stage where just about everyone benefits from some government programme or other and will fight like crazy to keep it. Worse, someone agreeing to give his government benefit out of an ideological belief in small government is a bad strategy. It simply frees-up more money for other programmes, taking the pressure off them.
In our state, the Department of Motor Vehicles is where you go for license tabs, driver’s licenses, transfers, etc.
Normally, the outlets have 10-15 clerk stations inside for transactions. They are slow and crowded on good days.
With Covid, they have shut down the buildings and opened, at each location, one (or sometimes two) drive-through stations. Most employees are simply furloughed with full pay. Nothing for them to do.
Of course, the wait time is huge. Police have mostly stopped enforcing licensing issues, because most people cannot wait in line for hours. You cannot get an exam for a new license at all.
Which means, license fees paid to the state are way down.
So, our governor has proposed a drastic increase in per-transaction license fees, to keep the government going.
(Sigh.)
The only time not to raise taxes is when government has no debt.
Deficit spending is always and everywhere a destruction of the value of money, and taxes should be decoupled from fiddling with “the economy”.
Bobby B –
I wanted to upgrade my driver’s license so I could ride the airlines, just in case. (Papers, please!) I had to schedule an appointment, and it was about three weeks away. There were very few -customers- there, and about four agents. Somehow, even with an appointment and all my documentation ready, it took me an hour.
Did you see Zootopia? I think they hired the sloth-clerks.
A minority view?
Sez who?
Ellen – I tried five different DMV offices that supposedly had appointments but really didn’t – they were “booked out to the end of their software”! – ended up in Chanhassen in a three hour line.
Yeah, “customers.” Right. Supplicants, more like. Ugh. I shoulda been a government clerk. Now, there’s real power . . .
“big government is hugely popular, on both the left and right. And why shouldn’t it be? A government programme basically means getting something for free.”
But that’s not the purpose of Quangoes. Qaungoes are there to employ the elites and the kids and friends of the elites, on huge salaries with zero accountability.
There’s bugger all of value to the general public.
In fact there’s negative value, as the quangoes tend to be the vanguard of the governments nudge unit, and greenhouses for leftist bullshit.
bobby b,
In the more laissez-faire parts of the world the answer to stifling bureaucracy is a modest bribe. Unfortunately the anglo sphere seems dead set against this simple solution.
Interesting about inefficiency at government vehicle and driving licence outlets. Before my knee went wonky I used to do a fair bit of distance running and triathloning. Before each event there is generally a registration required to get race numbers, stickers for your bike and helmet,stuff like that. I have usually found these to be done very efficiently and these jobs are done by volunteers.
That bonfire of the quangos that Cameron once promised has so much going for it now:
– good idea for liberty in itself
– immediate saving of money spent on them
– longer-term gain through speeding the economy by sparing it the effects of these parasites
– easy for Boris to sell to his red-wall voters
The only thing against it is that the swamp dislikes being drained, so typically has many laws, regulations and people in place to delay the effort.
How many people are employed by these quangos? Are unemployment figures going to be an issue in the near future? Not that I’m arguing against abolishing them, it’s just that these are the things that politicians tend to consider.
It used to be the ‘go to’ promise in Tory manifestos of the ’80s, ’90s. Often promised, but rarely delivered. But Blair put an end to that with his massive expansion of the Quasi autonomous state financed organisations.
Another corruption of the language, ‘charity’, once upon a time, not that long ago either, meant individuals giving their time or/and money for free to help a ‘good’ cause, a charity was once a ‘grassroots’ organisation.
Post Blair, no more. Now a ‘charity’ is a State sponsored and directed operation that has as it’s goal the support of government ( deep state ) policy.
But illustrating the utter uselessness of the Tory party. Which is no longer if it ever were a vehicle for a free market libertarian economic policy. The Tory party has embraced ‘Blairism’ with obscene enthusiasm.