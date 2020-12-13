A self-surpassing argument about the (‘not quite’) stolen election

Most attempts to claim the election was not stolen for Biden demand you ignore its blatant statistical oddities – so are wholly unconvincing. J. Christian Adams has been fighting voter fraud corruption since long before Eric Holder shut down his cast-iron case against the Black Panthers over ten years ago. Christian makes the statistical oddities a key part of his theory – that what happened is “sadly, generally legal”.
Two things happened in 2020. First, COVID led to a dismantling of state election integrity laws by everyone except the one body with the constitutional prerogative to change the rules of electing the president – the state legislatures.
Second, the Center for Technology and Civic Life happened. … left-leaning donors Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan gave $350 million to an allegedly “nonpartisan” nonprofit, the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which in turn re-granted the funds to thousands of governmental election officials around the country to “help” them conduct the 2020 election. … billionaires made cash payments to 501(c)(3) charities that in turn made cash payments to government election offices. … It converted election offices in key jurisdictions with deep reservoirs of Biden votes into Formula One turnout machines. …
As far as it goes, this is sadly sensible. My sole but absolutely central criticism of the argument of Adams (whom I respect) is that it cannot go so far without going further. US politicians have been trying to build formula 1 turn-out machines for two centuries. The law of diminishing returns means that turning-out actual voters gets harder and harder as the percentage racks up. The obvious shortcut of just turning out votes is very much easier – and has also been practiced for two centuries. Adams provides a context for poll workers cheering as Republican observers are excluded – but that’s also the context for what happens after they are removed. Wealthy Dem donors can build this machine but there is a psychological improbability, which in today’s cancel culture becomes a psychological impossibility, that they could build a machine that would turn out inner city voters in such numbers while at the same time respecting their secret ballot choice, freedom from fear of its compromise, and so on.
This psychological impossibility is fully matched by statistical rebuttal of any claim that they did. Adams analysis provides a counter-argument to “the bizarre turn-out percentages alone prove fraud”. But by the self-same token, it provides a counter-argument only to to “the bizarre turn-out percentages alone prove fraud”. The statistics of ratios and co-anomalies are just as telling as before. The machine did indeed go thus far and much further. It was criminal even in its own corrupted terms.
All this is probably not fair to what Adams actually meant when he said “sadly, generally legal”. Firstly, because he well knows that
fraud was a problem. …Mail ballots went to dead people. Mail ballots went to abandoned mines in Nevada. Mail ballots went to vacant lots in Pittsburgh. Mail ballots went in the garbage. Mail ballots were voted by people other than the voter.
Secondly because he probably just as well knows that a law on the books says that you cannot visit a Minneapolis minority suburb and burn down properties, but if the operation of the law means the perpetrators predictably evade penalty and the owners as predictably fail to gain remedy, then there is sadly a sense in which it is legal. Laws in various books say the secrecy of the ballot must be respected, and all legal ballots counted, but if ignoring secrecy sleeves carries no penalty even when seen, if poll counters (not just formula 1 turnout machines) act location-aware, and reported examples gain no remedy, then it could be said that, like some of Trump’s tweets, Adams “sadly, generally legal” should be taken seriously if not literally.
This is why I said earlier that we lost this battle, not on election day, but back when so many jurisdictions altered their rules to make these things “legal.”
The term “illegal” ends up being overused in this context. It doesn’t mean “statistically improbable.” It doesn’t mean “this don’t seem right!” It means “it violated duly-passed legislative prohibitions.” But the legislative prohibitions had been removed before we voted. And so we voted in a manner that left us, two days after the election, unable to point to specific votes for a specific candidate and say “that vote was improper.”
So, not “legal” or “illegal.” It was all a political question – that huge exception that allows courts to (rightly) evade having to rule on the correctness of duly-enacted laws. As per Scalia, our Constitution allows for stupidity in government.
When we set up a system in which we all throw our anonymous ballots into a big drum, we lose all control once we allow you to throw in your vote. If we were going to check your status as a real, live, proper voter, we had to do it before you threw your ballot in. And we did away with those controls in some cities. We did this on purpose – as a legislative, political choice.
And now we can’t expect a court to look back on those legislative choices and overturn them. We have to do that ourselves, in the political system. The USSC did what it had to do.
Yes the election was rigged – and quite blatantly so.
But that is not the most important thing – the important thing is how the establishment is entirely fine with the election being rigged.
This reveals what many of us have long suspected – with the endless farce of the nonaction against the obvious crimes of the Democrats (including Mr Biden and Mr Obama) in relation to the Russia Hoax – the SYSTEM is corrupt.
People often say that “the system is corrupt” – but they do not really grasp what that means.
It means that that the judge (any judge) is going to give a legal double talk and then do NOTHING about the Election Fraud or anything else.
The same with the FBI and everyone else.
Of course they justify it to themselves – people always do that.
They are civilized people – and President Trump is “vulgar” and he stands in the way of a lot of vital, and long standing, international agreements of the international community.
You can read my words above – but most readers will not grasp their full meaning.
You do not, yet, understand what it means to say (and mean) “the SYSTEM is corrupt”.
bobby b, but, but, but there is now no next time. 15 million new voters via illegals being granted amnesty. The vote counting machine is now fully entrenched. Big Tech will tighten its grip. Any election that matters will forever be at least 65-35. Or 60-40, whatever they decide.
Voting no longer matters. Courts no longer matter. The Constitution is finally and truly dead.
Why are none of you who admit to what was done not admit what has to happen next? Its the only way.
Talking or blogging don’t matter and will soon be outlawed anyway.
I usually think Paul Marks is a bit over the edge–my apologies to Paul. He is entirely correct and mostly in what he is implying but too wise to put into writing.
How am I wrong?
GregWA:
Keep in mind – election of the prez is a unique thing, because of the electoral college. How each state determines its electoral votes is a matter entirely within the discretion of each state’s legislative process (so long as, once they choose some system, it doesn’t violate US Constitutional protections like Equal Protection, etc.)
A state could decide, through its own lawmaking process, to simply have its governor choose how to vote its EV’s without asking the voters. Wouldn’t be politically palatable, of course, but it could.
So, take PA. Presumably, if the PA system PO’ed enough PA voters by delivering EV’s NOT in accord with how the voters desired – i.e., if the delivered EV’s went to Biden while a true majority of PA voters didn’t, as we suspect – and if this is determined to be a result of a messed-up system of unverifiable votes – the voters of PA are going to be doing something about this in the near future.
I note that Republicans control both the state senate and the state house in PA. This is a big thing. They’re going to fix this for their own state EV system because they have the power to do so.
I note also that both Georgia and Arizona are considered to be Republican Trifecta states – Republicans hold Senate, House, and Governorships in those states. They’re also going to be fixing their systems if the vote was truly fraudulent – because if the vote was indeed fraudulent, they have the numbers to fix this.
States control this prez-selection system, not the feds. States are going to address this. I think we write off this four-year term – we got taken, to our shame – and look for voter anger in PA, GA, and AZ to reverse their hastily-imposed unverifiable voting systems that were put in place very quickly, right before the election, with the believable excuse of Covid!! ™
Trump’s continuing fight – which I don’t think is going anywhere in terms of this election – is still important, because he’s looking to make it explicitly clear to (for example) PA voters that their politicians prostituted their voting systems. If this becomes too obvious to ignore, it pushes PA voters to push to fix their system for the next time around.
Of course, this has to all be taken with a grain of salt, as I thought we’d have enough votes to overcome the fraud. Oops.