Samizdata quote of the day

· European Union

“With the end of the year approaching, I have been thinking about which of my views have changed over the last 12 months. Here’s one: I no longer think Brexit is a bad idea. I’m not ready to endorse it, because I don’t feel comfortable with the nationalism and populism surrounding so much of the Leave movement, but I no longer wish the referendum had gone the other way.”

Tyler Cowen, writing in Bloomberg. This article is going to give some of its readers heartburn.

December 11th, 2020 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • John B
    December 11, 2020 at 12:17 pm

    Nationalism is the slur the bien-pensant use to cast a slur on the feeling of inherited identity, culture, tradition and desire for self-government; populism the slur to demonise the wishes of the general population contrary to what the patronising elite have decided is good for them.

