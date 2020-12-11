|
Samizdata quote of the day
“With the end of the year approaching, I have been thinking about which of my views have changed over the last 12 months. Here’s one: I no longer think Brexit is a bad idea. I’m not ready to endorse it, because I don’t feel comfortable with the nationalism and populism surrounding so much of the Leave movement, but I no longer wish the referendum had gone the other way.”
Tyler Cowen, writing in Bloomberg. This article is going to give some of its readers heartburn.
Nationalism is the slur the bien-pensant use to cast a slur on the feeling of inherited identity, culture, tradition and desire for self-government; populism the slur to demonise the wishes of the general population contrary to what the patronising elite have decided is good for them.