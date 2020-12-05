|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
It appears that our existing monetary systems have run their course. Central bankers may or may not be deliberately engineering or amplifying crises in order to usher in new systems.
The World Economic Forum seems to be on board.
So shutting down the world economy in a calculated but unnecessary response to COVID has caused a monetary system crisis so profound that some kind of dramatic monetary system reset is required, and the global economy is going to go down as a COVID death.
Luckily, they had a Great Reset on the shelf. Ready for your ID card?
– Alex Noble
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
And the End of physical Money, and the Marxist/Green Social credit points , for what you say, what you think, what you do, and the end of Meat, and the end of Internal Combustion Engine and individual car, and the End of Women – they are already being valued only by their capabilities in masculine arena- and the End of Sex, like a Spanish Marxist Feminist on Spanish Government Payroll said -she is head of Women Institute- , equality will only be achieved when women penetrate men too. Children will be taught to euthanize themselves when reach about 75 years old. And obviously a electronic chip for everyone for your “safety”. And public water will have means to control people behavior and force medicines trough it…
I bought Schwab’s The Great Reset. Sometime soon I will read it – once I get a big enough bucket to gack into.