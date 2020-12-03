|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
No longer great minds
What great minds have met and advanced human knowledge under the banner of the Royal Society. Christopher Wren, Robert Hooke, Newton, William Herschel, Charles Babbage, Darwin, Einstein, Hawking.
Now reduced to petty power grabs by encouraging politicians to meddle in minutiae.
“Platforms and regulators should limit streaming resolution and default to SD, the authors urged.”
Pathetic.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
but, but, but…CO2 is plant food! Why do these Greens want to starve the forests?
According to the article, at most 5% of 6% of carbon emissions can be eliminated by turning from HD to SD. That’s 0.3% of emissions. Perhaps Darwin was not very good at math, but most other FRS’s should be able to figure this out.
What happens if people decide to start going back to theaters because the quality is better than SD. Or even start buying Blu-Rays and having them shipped to their house?
However, perhaps it would be worth it to pass a law limiting the BBC to SD content.
You have to love the tone deafness of proposing to lock people down in their houses and then lower the quality of their streams.
” University of East Anglia, ”
Don’t they have form?
The descent of the Royal Society has been dramatic, and disgraceful. Some accounts of it here: https://www.thegwpf.org/?s=royal+society
Such a shame.
Meanwhile, decent, high-calibre scientists continue to discover reasons why there is no climate emergency, e.g. see https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/11/29/slight-beneficial-warming-from-more-carbon-dioxide/
e.g. see https://www.stuff.co.nz/science/123559259/the-pacific-islands-which-are-growing-despite-sea-level-rise
e.g. many papers, and growing, at http://www.co2science.org/subject/subject.php
Build nuclear plants, you savages.
(And stop confusing virtue-signaling in the West with effective measures to do anything.
Because unless you guys have a plan to make China and India stop burning fossil fuels – or use only SD streaming lulz – you’re not doing anything.
Reminds me of Australia’s perennial freakout about carbon emissions – from a tiny economy that doesn’t actually matter at all for worldwide emissions, to the extent CO2 matters at all*.
* Which I still see no reason to believe is anything but “a lot less than I’m told but not zero”.)
Global warbling has nothing to do with the environment and everything to do with power, control and immiserating the working and middle classes.