Samizdata quote of the day
Roger Waters, a co-founder of the rock band Pink Floyd, is protesting Twitter for censoring the youth and student movement of the Socialist Equality Party.
It’s funny to see the Left suddenly upset about censorship. I applaud Waters’ stance about the importance of free speech, but where was his activism when social media was (and is) censoring the other side?
– Zilvinas Silenas pointing people at an article by Jon Miltimore
Testify, Brother Roger! And how’s it going with the Joooos?
Now that it looks like Biden’s going to be president, it’s safe to shut down any potential leftist insurgency.