Just curious.
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Is anything happening?
November 4th, 2020 |
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
The Chinese have effectively killed the largest IPO ever, that of the company that runs Alipay.
I imagine that may be why the Yuan has just collpased 🙂
From what little I can discern, certain States not yet declared have stopped counting votes and ballots are emerging from warehousea by the hundred thousand, i.e. The steal is on in plain sight.
That sounds like a consequential piece of news, francisT, though I must confess I had to look up exactly what an IPO was. This story will be ignored in the West, of course.
Mr Ed,
So I see. I wonder if they (“they” being the Democrat-Old Media-New Media triumvirate) realise how much their little “Civic Integrity” advisory messages on tweets encourage people to distrust them more.
On Fox News, North Carolina has not yet been declared for Trump. They list the counted votes at 94%, however if you look county by county they all list 100% of votes as being counted.
I assume that the difference is mail-in votes. That is around 330,000 votes to count. Trump leads by a little over 100,000.
Can the Democrat machine crank out 250,000 ballots in the next day or so? And can they do that without being too obvious about the scam?
It’s looking like the 2018 mid-terms again. Trump is leading in 5 states but the dems are working overtime to find sufficient postal votes to flip any two.
Getting ACB onto the Suoreme Court might price highly consequential in the coming days/weeks as Democrat states try to extend their counting deadlines backed up by Obama appointed Federal judges.
It’s the nightmare scenario.
Trump is ahead. But now votes will trickle in and be counted over the next ten days. I have no doubt that more mailed-in votes belong to Biden than to Trump. How many? ??
We ran an election in Iraq that worked well. One 24-hour period of voting, in person only, with ink markers on hands to avoid fraud. We didn’t worry that such requirements disenfranchised those without their own camel to bring them to town. People found their way into town if they wanted to vote.
We will still have a divided Congress – R Senate, D House. So, no matter who wins, there will be no legislation – just Executive Orders. Ten years ago, I would have called that “stalemate”, but Exec Orders seem to have grown in their scope and power.
If Biden wins, he won’t have a compliant Senate, meaning he will be severely constrained in his nomination of judges. That’s our biggest win. (That, and “no packing the Supreme Court”, of course – he needs the Senate to do that.)
So now the lawsuits start, and we’ll see the fight to make ACB recuse herself from any possible USSC cases that make it that far.
Bobby,
Is the senate safe? I thought the Georgia seats were still to be decided. I hope I’m wrong.
John:
I think so. The uncalled races are leaning R. Georgia will go to runoff of the top two – but the results were – #1 D, with 32%, #2 R, with 26%, #3 R, with 20%, #4 D, with 7%, and #3 has conceded and asked his supporters to go to #2, which ought to be enough.
(But – the runoff campaign is going to be lit – with every D and R donor throwing money that way, as it might well determine the Senate.)
Note to big-L Libertarians: State of Oregon voted to legalize “the possession of small amounts of harder street drugs including but not limited to heroin, methamphetamines and cocaine.” Wash DC voted to legalize ‘shrooms. Montana, New Jersey and Arizona legalized pot. The entire raison d’être of the American Libertarian movement had a good night.
Portland, Oregon isn’t going to get saner.
Most important news of the day by far is a remaster of Bloodrayne & Bloodrayne 2 will be coming out soon 😆
On the assumption that no-one will ‘find’ any large uncounted bundles of pro-Trump votes (and that my hasty glance at the Electoral College votes counted them up correctly 🙂 ), I assume the issue is whether Trump’s less-than-1% reported lead in Michigan can be taken from him – the updating totals are drawing closer. The Pennsylvania authorities are clearly all-in for finding Biden votes, but they have to find enough to overturn a 12% lead. Flipping Georgia would suffice for Biden instead of Michigan, but Trump has a larger lead there and the authorities are less helpful to harvesters. Trump also has a larger lead in North Carolina, which in any case has one-too-few EC votes to serve Biden on its own.
IIRC Michigan is where the 2016 recount (nominally by the Greens IIRC) found a ballot box in a very pro-Hillary area that had reported 306 votes but only contained some 50 ballots. The check was then called off before further such embarrassments could emerge. I anticipate litigation and other recount efforts.
By all means advise this ignorant Brit if he has missed anything.
Mr Ed was correct.
No real suspense – just watching (helplessly) as, for example, 138 thousand votes are “found” for Mr Biden in Michigan (at least they were not alphabetical order).
Michigan was also the State where the Secret Police (the corrupt scum of the FBI) got some desperate people to “plan” (i.e. wildly talk) of abducting the Governor. The Secret Police (undercover) suggested the plan to them – and then arrested them for talking about it, the Secret Police did this so they could then claim they had heroically foiled an evil plot by “Trump supporters”. The people involved were NOT “Trump supporters” – but the mainstream media followed the same line as the Secret Police.
The failure of President Donald John Trump to clear out the “Justice” Department (including the corrupt scum of the FBI) on January 20th 2017, doomed his Presidency from the start.
The Secret Police have been openly “waiting for Biden” so they can help impose the totalitarianism they have long craved.
South Dakota also voted to legalise cannabis bobby b – as the law was not enforced anyway, it was pointless.
With President Biden, really President Harris, in place the Senate will fall in line (regardless of whether the Democrats formally have a majority or not) – remember the RINO Senators.
The whole election farce has been grimly predictale.
The Western World is finished.
Now will come the time of Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 – “Sustainable Development” (“Green” totalitarianism), “Stakeholder Capitalism” – FASCISM, the coming together of Big Business and Big Government in order to exterminate free competition (especially by small business) and exterminate the general freedom of ordinary people.
“Build Back Better!”
Congratulations to Klaus Schwab (World Economic Forum – “Stakeholder Capitalism”) – the new President of the United States, he was already Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
Well, someone pulled up outside Parliament in what I am assured by those in the know is most definitely not a tank, but a “self-propelled gun” – apparently the difference is something to do with trajectory and ballistics – to insist that gyms stay open through Lockdown The Revenge.
As far as I’m aware, that’s the only thing of interest going on in the world today…
And the US Attorney for Connecticut John Durham hasn’t AFAIK, dropped any indictments today, despite the election being over, or perhaps some people are still voting… (late and often).