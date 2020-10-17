|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Scottish ‘Government’ latest assault on private property rights
This proposes to make it illegal to take in a lodger/paying guests unless you have a licence from the local council. To get a licence you’d have to make sure your house met state-approved ‘standards’.
It’s intended as legislation to clamp down on noisy AirBnB flats in cities, but is also being used as a vehicle for ScotGov to meet their targets for eco-friendly homes: Any opportunity is used to force private owner-occupiers to “upgrade” their homes to be more energy-efficient (and have the right number of smoke/fire/heat detectors).
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
It’s PITCHED as legislation to “clamp down on noisy AirBnB flats in cities”, but it’s INTENDED to keep overpriced hotels in business.
Or is there suddenly a quiet night’s sleep lobby getting legislation written?
Staghounds,
It was I who raised this one via Perry. Living in a rural area, my intention (pre-covid) was to start taking in paying guests this year, to add an additional income stream to my craft business, and I only found out about the proposed legislation via a friend who was already taking in guests via AirBnB.
I agree, it was ‘pitched’ as such, but, of course, it is intended to satisfy a number of cravings of the bureaucrats in Edinburgh.
1. bring houses in Scotland up to a “tolerable standard”, by forcing homeowners to make their homes meet a particular energy permance level.
2. make all houses in Scotland fit heat/smoke/CO2 detectors to meet the new building standards. The legislation for this was changed a couple of years ago, and, as I’ve only just discovered, all houses must meet the new standards by February 2021. I don’t recall any missive through the post from ScotGov, but this morning received a flyer from a company offering to install the necessary! Whilst there is no suggestion that someone from the council will going round demanding entry to check that you have the correct number of detectors (yet), you’ll find (after Feb 2021) that it will be difficult to sell your home without them.
3. Transient Visitor Levy: ScotGov want councils to be able to generate additional revenue by raising a tourist tax on tourist/traveller beds. Council’s could easily do that for Hotels: they know who/where the hotels are in their areas. But I suspect the Hotel operators have complained that is unfair as there are so many other transient beds available. So this new Short Term Let Licensing system will enable councils to include everybody in the tourist tax-raising system: even Granny, taking in the occassional commercial traveller or tourist.
4. Rural housing shortage: there is a perception that holiday cottages reduce the number of properties available for long-term housing. So if a licensing system makes some people sell up, that’s probably a result according to ScotGov. (except the only people who can afford to buy such properties will use them as their own holiday home, without letting them out).
5. Oh, and it might solve the problem of anti-social party flats in Edinburgh.
In the meantime, a reduction in short term (holiday) accommodation in rural areas will result in fewer visitors to those areas, with a knock-on negative economic impact to restaurants, bars, ice-cream shops, visitor attractions, retail outlets, etc, etc.
This proposed legislation, which gives the Council more powers over what you can do with your own private property, is being snuck in as a Statutory Instrument: at a stroke of the pen by decision of a committee, the council takes on the role of Feudal Superior. And yet it took a full act of the new Scottish Parliament in 2000 to abolish Feudal Tenure.
“And yet it took a full act of the new Scottish Parliament in 2000 to abolish Feudal Tenure.”
Which, by then, meant very little. It’s largely been* replaced by the English system (yay for devolution!) of long-term leases that Scots lawyers used to laugh at.
This neo-feudalism, on the other hand, will have real-world consequences.
*Or “is being”. From what I recall, existing feus weren’t abolished, but you can’t create new ones.
Living by the code: “By any means necessary”.
Scotland presumably wanted to have their own parliament, it wasn’t imposed on them in any way. So now they get to know the meaning of that old Biblical verse that says that you reap what you sow. How long before they get to be like those post WW2 communist states that had to close their borders to stop everyone leaving.
Krankie McFishface is a tyrannical shrew without a democratic bone in her body and a squawk that could shatter glass.