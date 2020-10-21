|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
“In the first week of October, there were 91,013 cases of coronavirus reported in England and Wales, and 343 Covid-related deaths. That same week a total of 9,954 people died from various causes. Of those, just 4.4 per cent of the death certificates mentioned Covid-19.”
– Annabel Fenwick Elliot, writing in the Daily Telegraph about the UK experience.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
When she says “cases” she actually means “positive PCR tests”; they’re not the same thing at all.
Most of those “cases” have no symptoms, are not ill, and won’t be (or at least, not from this).
It’s time more people understood these numbers better, but as the fellow said, a moment is a long time and thought is difficult.
Most of those “cases” have no symptoms, are not ill, and won’t be (or at least, not from this).
That may well be true (depending on whether one agrees with the DT columnist’s understanding of what “cases” means) but the fact is that out of those who have tested positive for covid, a very small percentage died. She then pointed out the number who have died from other causes, hence putting the issue into perspective in terms of how serious this is, or isn’t.
It’s time more people understood these numbers better, but as the fellow said, a moment is a long time and thought is difficult.
Doctor, heal thyself.
The real question is, how many people died in the first week of October 2019?
@ Johnathan Pearce (London)
‘… but the fact is that out of those who have tested positive for covid, a very small percentage died. ‘
________________
That is not what was said nor may you infer it. Since it takes about 21 days from infection to death from COVID19, those 343 victims must have been infected in early September, so they cannot have been a percentage of the cases reported in the first week of October, whatever is meant by cases, but they would be a percentage of COVID disease cases (real meaning of cases) in early September. That percentage we already know as published by the WHO, without any help from the DT – Case Mortality Rate is 2% to 3%.
The Infection Rate Mortality on the other hand, the total number of people infected as revealed by WHO, is 0,16%.
That (only) 4,4% of all deaths were accredited to COVID gives no indication of how serious it is as it depends on the average (usually five year average) of excess deaths – not actual deaths which vary from week to week.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsregisteredweeklyinenglandandwalesprovisional/weekending9october2020#main-points
For the week ended 9th October.
9,954 deaths.
9 more than the comparative week last year.
Anyone care to guess how much the population has increased in that time?
I suggest, statistically speaking, that represents a zero increase.
The facts are freely available.
Please ignore. I was reading the report incorrectly.
Nope. The policy favouring lockdown and all the rest is based on reducing infection rates as much as possible because it is presumed to be so deadly. Infection rate mortality of 0.16 % doesn’t seem like the Apocalypse.
As for attribution to covid as cause of death, given it’s largely focused on the elderly with underlying health conditions, the DT writer’s point stands.
FAO Staghounds
https://www.ons.gov.uk/file?uri=%2fpeoplepopulationandcommunity%2fbirthsdeathsandmarriages%2fdeaths%2fdatasets%2fweeklyprovisionalfiguresondeathsregisteredinenglandandwales%2f2019/publishedweek522019.xls
Here’s the dataset I should have used. Week 41 total deaths in 2019 were 9,973 which is 19 higher than for Covid affected 2020 – assuming I haven’t messed up again.
“The Infection Rate Mortality on the other hand, the total number of people infected as revealed by WHO, is 0,16%.”
Do you have a source for that? Because it’s not the number from WHO I’ve seen.
https://www.who.int/news-room/commentaries/detail/estimating-mortality-from-covid-19
Estimates vary wildly, especially when dealing with small populations and low death rates. The figure in the UK is about 1%, as is easily calculated from seroprevalence figures and total deaths.
The implication of a 0.16% IFR is that total deaths in the UK from 80% of the population being infected would be 84,500. We would have had well over half the deaths expected from 80% infection already (43,579 based on confirmed lab testing, 57,690 mentioned on death certificate), but only 7% have antibodies indicating they have been infected. Or to put it another way, 7% of the population being infected should result in only 7,400 deaths! That is indeed about the level for a year’s worth of seasonal flu.
I thought that this was interesting. Not a single person has died from flu since early in 2020.
https://newtube.app/user/TonyHeller/D84FACc
NiV, here you go.
(343/91,013)*100 =0.377% COVID deaths percentage SARS COV2 cases, not accounting for the lag between infection discovery and death, which pushes that percentage up
(9,954/66,650,000)*100 =0.149% all causes of deaths percentage of all population
SARS COV2 is more than twice, (maybe three times, once you account for the lag between infection and death) as lethal as all causes of deaths combined, is another way of looking at that data.
Plamus,
Thank you very much!
That’s Stanford University publishing in the WHO journal – hence my confusion. But an excellent study!
The IFR numbers are listed in Table 4 on page 31 along with the number of deaths that went into that estimate. So Argentina reported 44 deaths and got 0.16%, Belgium reported 7594 deaths and got 1.09%, and so on. There are lots of studies with very small numbers of deaths. Shenzhen 1, Shijiazhuang 1, Chongqing 6, Guangdong 8, Faroe Islands 0, Germany (Gangelt) 7, Iceland 10, Japan (Kobe) 10, Japan (Tokyo) 189, Kenya 64, and so on, giving very low numbers.
There are some instances with larger sample sizes, though. Spain 26,920, England 38,854, New York 18,610. Figure 3 shows that in places where overall deaths/million is low (i.e. not much of an epidemic) the values are spread fairly evenly and randomly between 0 and 0.7. But for places with significant epidemics, values are more tightly clustered around 0.8 to 1. It would be better if Ioannidis had plotted against sample size, or confidence interval width, but it gives some indication of which are the more reliable results.
Interesting study. And thanks for providing some actual numbers!
“SARS COV2 is more than twice, (maybe three times, once you account for the lag between infection and death) as lethal as all causes of deaths combined, is another way of looking at that data.”
Wat?
I assume that’s trying to say something sensible and either I’m reading it wrong or it got mangled in the transition from brain to post, because “more than twice as lethal as all other causes of death combined” is a strange formulation.
The surface reading would be “is killing two or three times as many people as all other causes combined”, which is OBVIOUSLY not true, and thus I presume not what was meant.
But I can’t suss out what the intended meaning was.
There has been much arguing about percentages and rates but one known, albeit inconvenient, truth remains and I will restate the actual numbers.
Despite Covid there were actually fewer total deaths in the UK during week 41 than during the corresponding week in 2019.
NiV, you’re welcome.
To note, eyeballing the numbers (I may miss something) the highest IFR’s reported with samples of more than 1,000 are Belgium, Spain, England, Connecticut. The lowest are Brazil and Pakistan. I cannot be bothered to convert the table to some usable format and run a regression, but it seems to me that GDP/capita will be a pretty strong predictor. Richer countries have higher life expectancies, and higher life expectancies mean more elderly people living with co-morbidities that would kill them in a different country.
According to this:
The UK has indicated that 6.6% of Covid tests are positive. If we assume that the testing is randomized, then we would expect 6.6% of death certificates to mention Covid. However, according to the OP only 4.4% do. So I’d call that a win.
Now, are the tests a truly random sample? I’d say probably not, there is both bias toward people who are more likely to be sick (presenting in a hospital for example) but also bias toward people who are not likely to be sick (for example, school teachers and school children.) So I can’t say it balances out without more data, but there is certainly pull in both directions.
One of the most misleading aspects of data is that covid deaths are reported as people who died WITH Covid, not OF Covid. It is not by any means a bright line, but there are strong incentives to report that any death that might have some tiny correlation to Covid be reported as a Covid death. So many people who would have died anyway (at the same time) are reported as Covid victims when they really aren’t. For example, one guy, Covid positive, died in a motorcycle accident and was initially reported as a Covid death. (They did reverse that because apparently there is SOME limit to their chutzpah.)
So the death rate is massively exaggerated, and Covid is nothing like the crisis it is reported to be. Which isn’t to say it isn’t a dangerous disease. But it is to say that the governments of the world have definitely decided to “never let a crisis go to waste”.
They have absolutely destroyed millions of lives for the advancement of their own political goals. It is the ultimate in selfishness, and the apotheosis of politics.
But normal for bought politicians to pump out their voters……
Lol!
Thank you! The numbers match what I suspected. Coronavirus isn’t adding many to the genuine numbers of dead at all.
@staghounds
Thank you! The numbers match what I suspected. Coronavirus isn’t adding many to the genuine numbers of dead at all.
I don’t think that is true at all. There is a massive pent up set of deaths coming as a result of the repsonse to coronavirus. I was theorizing about this and then I remembered myself. I was supposed to go for a colonoscopy in March, but it got canceled, and moved, and rescheduled, and I still haven’t had one. Now I am not too concerned, it is just a regular part of a physical when you get to my age, nothing to do with any symptoms or reason to believe I have a problem. But imagine if I had colon cancer and it had been given an extra six months to grow. That can easily be the difference between curable cancer and terminal cancer.
Like I say, I’m not too worried about myself, but there are a lot of people in far worse position, and we are going to be paying with premature deaths caused by the lockdowns for at least the next ten years. And that doesn’t even factor in the deaths we are going to see from alcohol and drug abuse caused by people having nothing else to do.
FWIW, I think Covid is dangerous, and does kill people surplus to what would have happened anyway, especially in at risk populations, but the cost in lives, wealth, poverty, capital, depression, lost opportunity, destruction of all that people have worked for never seems to be accounted for, even though this is surely one of the most costly events in human history.
Of course it is the classic political ploy, trading visible costs for hidden costs, visible lives lost (with a clock counting them on CNN) and ignoring the cost completely because it is less visible. It is what politicians do. It is why politicians are among the worst human beings on earth, and why I have often said that the desire to become a politician should automatically disqualify you from being one.
Here is a good article by Liam Halligan, also in the Daily Telegraph, today:
Excerpts:
“One of the most misleading aspects of data is that covid deaths are reported as people who died WITH Covid, not OF Covid.”
That’s why they prefer to use the “excess deaths” measure – the number of deaths more than normal for the time of year. According to that measure, about 65,000 extra people died in the UK over and above the normal at the time of the epidemic. That kinda suggests Covid deaths are being strongly under-reported.
“The occupancy of ICU beds across the country is currently just 60 per cent, suggesting the NHS is in no danger of being overwhelmed.”
Exponentials are tricky that way. The numbers go from 1 to 10, to 100 to 1000 to 10,000 to 100,000 to one million. At the start the numbers are all low. One case doesn’t even make the papers. Neither do 10 cases. 100 cases is still pretty small, and 1000 is scarcely going to overwhelm the system. And we’re already half way through the list! So what’s the issue?
But at every step, the current step is always about nine times more that the total of all the steps that have come so far. 90% of the problem is always piled into the last number. The numbers are all small and nothing to worry about, until suddenly they’re not. It looks like nothing is going on, until suddenly it erupts through all the limits ‘out of nowhere’.
And worse, there’s a three week delay between any measures you take to stop infections, and that showing up in the deaths. There is always some of that exponential rise already in the pipeline. So when deciding what to do and when to act, the situation is always about 3 weeks worse than you think it is.
You can see the current exponential rise here. Between the middle of September and the Middle of October, the dotted red line has followed a straight line from 10 to 100. If it carries on along the same straight line, where will it be three weeks from now? Where would you project it to be by Christmas?
For comparison, UK deaths in the Second World War were about 450,000 over 5 years (roughly 5×365 = 1825 days), which would be an average of 450,000/1825 = 250 per day, rounding up.
“….just 4.4 per cent of the death certificates mentioned Covid 19.”
Would that mention be “of Covid 19” or “with Covid 19”?
If it’s “with” then I think the death certificate of the old lady down the road, who died of cancer (because treatments had been halted due to the CCP virus) should have “with bunions” added.
Statistics can mean anything people want them to mean and, if those people have a vested interest in continuing the panic, unemployment, and national bankruptcy, their statistics will certainly be slanted in their favour.
As many medical doctors (for example Dr Brian Tyson in a recent interview with Dr Simone Gold) have pointed out for months…..
Many doctors have had great success treating Covid 19 EARLY (stage one – well before hospitalisation) with a combination of hydroxychloroquine, zinc sulphate and (for non Covid problems that may develop with the lungs in a weakened state) either azithromycin or doxycycline.
This has been reported by many medical doctors for months – but has been kept from most people by a massive campaign of censorship and smearing disinformation.
The reason for this massive campaign of censorship and smearing disinformation is POLITICAL – this pandemic is very useful to a lot of very powerful forces in the world, the forces that want “Build Back Better”, “Sustainable Development”, “Stakeholder Capitalism” FACISM.
FASCISM – the coming together of a few vast Corporations (without any real free market based on customer CHOICE) and a vast GOVERNMENT.
In such cities as San Francisco “Build Back Better” Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 is not some theory – it is already happening, already (this year) a majority of independently owned business enterprises have closed in the city (not “for the virus” – permanently). The same thing is happening in New York and many other Democrat controlled “Build Back Better” places.
The same thing is happening in much of the Western World – “Sustainable Development” “Stakeholder Capitalism” FACISM – the coming together of a few vast Corporations and vast GOVERNMENT controlled every aspect of society.
That is what Covid 19 is being USED for – and that is why cheap and effective EARLY treatment is actively being discouraged in much of the Western people.
If large numbers of people had not died, the totalitarians would not have had the excuse for what they are doing – it is as brutally (and horribly) simple as that.
First they used “the environment” as an excuse for their totalitarian plans – but that was not working (at least not working as fast as they wanted) so they turned to using Covid 19 as an excuse for their totalitarian plans.
I do NOT know whether Covid 19 was deliberately developed for this purpose or deliberately spread for this purpose – but it is clear that the international establishment elite (people such as Mr Klaus Schwab and his “World Economic Forum”) have leaped upon Covid 19 as an excuse for things they have wanted to do for DECADES.
Interviewer to a member of the Amish community
“Can you tell me why your community doesn’t seem to have been affected by the Covid virus?”
Amish “We dont have television”.
Please stop asking GP/Doctors/Consultants to make medical decisions based on their area of expertise or experience. These type of decisions should be left up to the bureaucracy, with their models and double blind randomized trials, that provide the results the models project.
We don’t want any of that real world shit interfering with our models, Paul.
“Please stop asking GP/Doctors/Consultants to make medical decisions based on their area of expertise or experience.”
Goodness me! And I thought all doctors were Mad Marxists pushing the transgender ideology on children contrary to all the Laws of God and Nature? Seems to me I’ve heard something along those lines when the expertise of the medical profession came up in conversation…
Medical expertise and experience tells us that it’s very hard to tell if a treatment really cures a disease, and incredibly easy to fool oneself, and the only way to tell if it really works in reality is double-blind randomised trials. There are doctors and patients who swear by the incredible benefits of homeopathy, too! But when you test it in double-blind randomised trials, it has no effect.
But we don’t want any of that real world shit interfering with our beliefs, do we?
You are sadly correct.
The lengthy ONS reports also make clear that the number of deaths in hospital and care facilities are currently below previous yearly levels and gave been do for a great many weeks. In the first category this may be due to fewer people actually being admitted to hospital and in the other due to the most vulnerable of those in care having sadly been killed in part due to Covid in the early months (although many of these would likely have been given the final push by influenza or other causes in any case).
More worryingly for some time now the total number of deaths “at home” have been above usual levels which is quite possibly due to the lack of ongoing nhs treatments. If that is true then this trend can only increase.
Pace Paul Marks, Fraser Orr has it right: the dynamics driving the official reaction to Covid-19 are largely about visible costs vs. hidden costs. And these dynamics aren’t really affected by what the best course of action might be (on which I am personally agnostic).
Put yourself in the place of a government: If you take decision A, the resulting deaths will be blamed on you. If you take decision B, the resulting deaths – even if they are higher in number than would have been the case had you taken decision A – will not be blamed on you, because those deaths aren’t being publicly counted and nobody other than the nearest and dearest of the deceased is paying any great attention to them.
That’s all it is. There’s no great conspiracy, no cabal taking advantage of an imaginary crisis. There are just ordinary human beings reacting to incentives.
All we can hope is that the incentives are pushing people in a direction that is objectively doing some good.
Quite right, UK GP gets six years training, that’s clearly not nearly enough to make a medical decision based on one or more consultations with his patient.
NB. While there may be little evidence supporting claims for homeopathy, there is a fair number of double blind randomized trials into the placebo effect. Maybe even enough to satisfy you.
That is brilliantly funny and also very insightful; thanks, Nemesis.
… and if I may add to my comment of earlier, I don’t believe that there is necessarily any conscious weighing up of the visible and hidden costs. Politicians may overwhelmingly be slimeballs but I’m prepared to accept that most of them aren’t actually murderous slimeballs. They persuade themselves that they are taking their decisions for all the right reasons.
Secondly, in the scenario in which decision B is taken, it isn’t just that the hidden costs, those deaths resulting from taking decision B, aren’t publicly counted; it’s also that they may not have occurred yet. Who knows what the impact of losing a job or seeing a business go under might have on life expectancy in the longer term? (There are, presumably, some studies out there that look at this in normal times but these are very unusual circumstances.) Not to mention the long-term impact of reduced social contact or reduced access to non-Covid-related medical services.
@sigivald: you are correct that formulation is confusing and mangled, it is supposed to be confusing and mangled. The original QOTD is confusing and mangled, it compares all deaths vs covid deaths, then misleads the reader into looking at only one ratio, 4.4% death certificates mentioning COVID19, that sounds small to a layman, BUT its 4.4% from the fraction of people who had SARS COV2 infection during late September.
“The surface reading would be “is killing two or three times as many people as all other causes combined”, which is OBVIOUSLY not true, and thus I presume not what was meant.”
What was meant was that; it COULD kill two to three times as many as all other causes combined, IF the infection runs through the entire population.
The normal UK death rate is 0.9% from all causes. The WHO has covid as a 2.75% CFR disease as of today, 2.75% is two to three times more than 0.9%, the normal UK death rate.
Have I explained why the original QOTD is confusing and hence why my response is confusing?
@Nullius in Verba
That’s why they prefer to use the “excess deaths” measure – the number of deaths more than normal for the time of year. According to that measure, about 65,000 extra people died in the UK over and above the normal at the time of the epidemic. That kinda suggests Covid deaths are being strongly under-reported.
I’m not sure who the “people” you are referring to are, but you are mistaken. “Excess deaths” include both deaths from the disease and the cure for the disease. A lot of people are dying because they are locked up in their house with nothing to do and no access to medical facilities, while watching the destruction of their businesses and the emotional collapse of their children. The number of people living in poverty has skyrocketed worldwide, and, let’s be clear, outside of the west the primary cause of death is a disease called “poverty”. A lot of people are dying from the “cure” for this disease, yet bizarrely, you want to use their deaths as justification to keep on with that selfsame deadly cure.
I could not disagree with you more.
@AFT
That’s all it is. There’s no great conspiracy, no cabal taking advantage of an imaginary crisis. There are just ordinary human beings reacting to incentives.
The two are not mutually exclusive. If you think that the American left is not trying to take advantage of this crisis to manipulate the political situation to your advantage then you are nuts. For sure the situation is incentivizing them to push visible over invisible costs, but they have other incentives besides Covid deaths, namely their own power and aggrandizement, and they are using the pandemic to advance their other goals too.
So there are two separate processes going on here — covering their butts and advancing their goals. Both built on the ruined lives and dead bodies of innocent bystanders.
@Fraser Orr,
I was referring to governments, not to assorted radical political groups that don’t hold power (and very much wish they did). I don’t believe that there is any conspiracy involving Western governments.
@AFT
Yes, short-term v long-term costs. but:
there are going to be a lot of people living with the consequences for a long time, they may not be willing to forgive and forget.
I feel I must reply to the above to note that “fascism”, in either its Italian or German forms, was never, ever about “corporations”.
Mussolini used the term, yes, but in a sense utterly unlike modern Anglosphere usage; the “corporate” in Italian Fascst use is things like “the Army”, “the Church”, “Labor”, on the Council of Fasces.
“Corporations” under Fascist states were never *sources* of power – they did what the State wanted, or the State replaced their controllers with someone who would. Between the occasional ardent Nazi and “go along because the State doesn’t brook argument” it might look at a glance like “Corporations” loved Naziism just fine and were “partners” with the State, giving it its power.
They were not.
(Can modern giant corporations exert power in antidemocratic ways? Yes!
But this is not fascism.)
“I’m not sure who the “people” you are referring to are, but you are mistaken.”
‘People’ are the government’s epidemiologists. And this was precisely why I said “kinda suggests” instead of “proves”. A spike in the number of deaths happened at exactly the same time as the epidemic peaked, and was significantly bigger than the official figures attributed to Covid. That *suggests* that the official figures under-counted Covid deaths. You can invent alternatives in which some other effect of the lockdown killed tens of thousands of people just at the moment there were all these people dying in hospital with Covid, but Covid is the easy and obvious explanation with already-existing evidence that it was killing people at that time, while we have yet to obtain any evidence for these hypothetical alternatives.
It’s just about arguable to say “we don’t know” why the pavement is wet after a rainstorm. It’s not plausible to argue that we can say for certain it wasn’t because it was just raining.
“A lot of people are dying because they are locked up in their house with nothing to do and no access to medical facilities, while watching the destruction of their businesses and the emotional collapse of their children.”
That sounds over-dramatic. Boredom isn’t fatal, whatever the kids might say!
And everyone still had access to medical facilities for essential treatment. They might not always have taken advantage of it, but if it’s something obviously likely to be immediately fatal then it counts as an emergency and will get treated as normal. If it’s more of a long-term health condition, then I wouldn’t expect the extra deaths to have shown up yet. It takes a long, long time for stress to kill you.
And again, there are costs and benefits in both directions. While they’re not going out they’re not having industrial accidents, traffic accidents, or getting drunk and in fights on a Friday/Saturday evening. The reduction in alcohol damage to the health will be considerable!
There are always useful things to do. Read a book. Study. Learn to Code.
@Nullius in Verba
That sounds over-dramatic. Boredom isn’t fatal, whatever the kids might say!
It is when you fill the time with Fentanyl and Alcohol, or beat your wife and kids for recreation, or end the boredom with a 9mm semi auto.
“It is when you fill the time with Fentanyl and Alcohol, or beat your wife and kids for recreation, or end the boredom with a 9mm semi auto.”
Well, that should be easy to check…