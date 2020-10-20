Definitions of what is shameful differ

A human interest story from the Daily Record:
‘Kalashnikov councillor’ running for seat in Scottish Parliament after machine gun shame
A shamed politician – dubbed the Kalashnikov councillor after being captured on video coaching his young children how to use a machine gun – is campaigning for a seat in the Scottish Parliament.
Former SNP councillor Jahangir Hanif was forced to apologise after footage emerged of him training his young children to fire an AK-47 assault rifle during a visit to Pakistan.
The SNP condemned his “inappropriate conduct” and suspended him for two months while his his own daughter wrote to the party demanding his expulsion, claiming she had been terrified on the gun-toting trip.
On the ukpolitics subreddit, where I saw this story, a commenter called “ragnarspoonbrok” says,
No ear defenders isn’t a good start. Only one hand on the rifle as someone else is holding the fore grip. Rifle not shouldered correctly. No one has their eye anywhere near the sight meaning it’s not aimed correctly with their bugger hook on the bang switch.
It’s not a small caliber it’s a 7.62
Wouldn’t really class that as safe.
Why is that a problem? Only if he is indeed coaching them poorly.
But in any case, an AK47 is not a ‘machine gun’
That’s the ugliest part to me. It’s reminiscent of the novel 1984 in which Winston Smith’s neighbors were terrified their own children would report them to the party
Dump the daughter.
Why is this even an issue? Also, an AK47 is not a machine gun.
AK’s come in two versions, semi- and full auto. If he was shooting in Pakistan it was likely full auto.
Those people would absolutely hate me and most of my friends and acquaintances. (“I heard he ran a shooting intro school for kids in Boy Scouts! Shame!!”)
It’s “booger hook”. A bugger hook is something else entirely and, no, you shouldn’t google it.
OK, probably an autocorrect error, but it undermines the comment for me.
bobby b
he ran a shooting intro school for kids in Boy Scouts!
Boy scout with AK-47 slung over his shoulder gives a whole new meaning to “Be Prepared”! 😉
Perry beat me to the punch – an AK47 is not a machine gun. Nor is an “Assault Rifle” somehow more evil than a “Battle Rifle”, neither is evil as an object – only what they are used for can be evil. For example the United States Army replaced the M14 with the M16 – the former is called today a “Battle Rifle” the latter called an “Assault Rifle”, this terminology was not really in use at the time and is almost meaningless.
It used to be quite normal to teach children how to shoot in a controlled and disciplined way – it was a normal thing for the Boy Scouts, Boys Brigade and so on, now it is considered evil. On the other hand the sexualisation of children is considered normal – Netflix pushed “Cuties” (kiddie porn – although soft core, for now) and Joseph “Joe” Biden says that EIGHT YEAR OLD children should be inducted into the “Trans” agenda – and the media coo about how “Progressive” he and the rest of his family are in relation to sex and children.
By the way one of the things I admire about Islamic culture is “everyone fights” – like the Classical World (Ancient Greece and Republican Roma) 7th century Arabs were expected to be able to defend themselves and others – and this passed over into Islamic teaching (when Islam emerged). Whereas the Byzantine and Persian Empires had a largely servile population used to obeying orders from despotic rulers and their professional soldiers.
To this day the mark of a free person in Pakistan is their ability to defend themselves and others – and it was surely Progressive of this man to teach his daughter as well as his son.
Clearly the reaction to what he did was both Islamophoic (as the reaction spits on the tradition of Islam) and RACIST – as it spits on the traditional culture of Pakistan, especially the culture of the peoples of this “frontier” area which, in some ways, goes back to pre Islamic times. An ethnic identity as well as a religions one – hence the reaction is RACIST as well as Islamophobic.
It depends entirely on whether he was preparing his kids for the next Bataclan or not.
By the way – “Gun Control” supporters in the United States (not the United Kingdom – where they admit to wanting to ban everything, apart for THE STATE of course) often show pictures of “hunting rifles” saying that these they do not want to ban – only evil “assault rifles”.
The picture of a “hunting rifle” they tend to show is actually the M1 Garand United States MILITARY rifle – the main American weapon of World War II and Korea. It was not designed as a “hunting rifle” it was designed to KILL PEOPLE.
And the weapon they hate most and wish to ban? The AR15 – the civilian version of the M16, which is NOT an automatic weapon.
Essentially the difference between an M1 Garand and an AR15 is what they LOOK like (not what they can do) – that is the mental level of Democrats.
By the way both Germans and the Japanese hated the M1 Garand – because it was accurate and, when using the correct ammunition (tungsten core I am told) could kill them even when they were hiding behind small trees or thin walls. They also hated it because it was (again I am told) rather “counter intuitive” – if they picked up an M1 from a killed or captured soldier the rifle did not operate in the way they thought it would, one had to have experience of the weapon (be trained) to use it correctly.
I am told the AR15 is simpler, more “intuitive” (a person picks it up and it operates the way the person is expecting it to work).
That is the reason the AR15 is a popular rifle – NOT because it is some boo-hiss evil weapon of mass destruction.
Ironically if you really did want to go hunting deer or whatever – the AR15 might well be the better choice rather than the M1 Garand, which the left think is a “hunting rifle”,
Of course the real agenda of Joseph “Joe” Biden and the Democrats is to ban all firearms – or rather to restrict them to the government and to criminal gangs, such as MS13, that support “Social Justice”.
The “we will let you keep hunting rifles” line is a LIE – as is shown by the Biden plan to make arms manufacturers liable for any bad thing done with a weapon.
That would mean that all the arms manufacturers in the United States would be bankrupted by the insane American Tort Law system – apart from, of course, manufacturers who supplied the military and “Social Justice” gangs such as MS13 – motto “Rape, Kill, Control”, which are allied to the “Progressive” “Social Justice” goals of the Democrats.
I’d expect a Young Pioneer to have an AK-47. A Boy Scout would have an AR-15.
Guys, the last stock AK47 I shot was select fire – which means I could set it to automatic fire or semi-automatic. The civilian version is semi-automatic fire only. In Pakistan, you’re likely to find only the military version.
Do y’all use the phrase “machine gun” like we do in the US, to mean an automatic-fire weapon? If it means something else there, then . . . . nevermind.
Not only is “we will let you keep hunting rifles” a lie, it’s a racist lie. The subtext is “We don’t want to ban white people’s guns; we only want to ban black people’s guns.” Only gun owners are generally not racist (or sexist, or ‘homophobic’) and aren’t buying it. Pushback includes various memes showing an AR-15 with the caption “It’s because I’m black. Isn’t it.”
Well, it’s lucky there wasn’t some sneak with a camera around when I took my lads to the range outside Tennessee on my last US holiday.
That’d be my career in public service over.
She was probably terrified she was going find herself married to a tribal elder.
Heh!
Back in the 80’s, I was taught to shoot in the Boys Brigade, not because of some huge conspiracy, but because the guy running our local brigade was also a member of the Territorials and arranged for us to use their .22 target shooting range on a non-Terry evening. We paid a small contribution towards the targets and ammo that was used.
We thought it all quite fun and it was beneficial because we were taught by someone who had military training in how to correctly use the weapons at hand, not just some dad with a Rambo fetish.
Now of course all of this is done and gone because of the “Guns are bad M’Kay” idiocy of our politicians.
Taking into account their young ages, teaching them to put on a vest packed with explosives and ball bearings and how to press a button would be more likely to fit in with Islamic methodology.
Pretty much all AK47s can fire full auto as manufactured. There are civilianised semi-auto versions of the AKM/AK74 sometimes found made for the American market but pretty much anyone where else in the world, an AK47 is a select-fire weapon (i.e. semi or full auto).
No, and that is true in the USA as well, no one correctly uses the word to mean that. It is like calling a modern warship a battleship or any tracked military vehicle with a turret a tank (something journalists often do). A machine gun is a full auto weapon but machine gun does not mean ‘a full auto weapon’. A machine gun is a sustained fire weapon. An AK47 can fire full auto but it is an assault rifle, not a machine gun, light machine gun or sub machine gun. It is a rifle, an assault rifle 😉
I find it really hard to keep up with all the intersectional complexity of today. 🙂
A guy named “Jahangir Hanif” teaches his children to shoot a (fully-auto, I’d assume) AK-47 in Pakistan, and the SNP straight-out condemns it without any anti-islamophobia warning for daring even to imply that when a guy with a muslim-sounding name takes his kids to Pakistan and teaches them to shoot, it has a sinister side! 🙂 Can I just walk around Scotland now telling people that the SNP is being infiltrated by the kind of muslims who take their kids on AK-47-shooting courses in Pakistan and not have the police visit (visit me, that is, not Mr Hanif)? What just happened?
I fully appreciate that Mr Hanif has not been legally able to teach his kids to shoot full-auto in Scotland since the late 80s, but with his SNP connections, and the police fear of being called islamophobic, and sufficient persistence with the bureaucratic process, he could have got registered, bought a rather more sedate bolt-action full-bore rifle and given his kids a taster even in today’s Scotland – though not if COVID rules are closing the ranges of course. (Or so I believe – anyone better acquainted with the process in Scotland by all means correct me.)
In the real world, it may have been just intended as a fun day out for the kids – but I find bizarre that we’ve not (yet, that I’ve noticed) heard the usual accusations of islamophobia for suggesting otherwise.
Really. I’ll have to start hanging out with people who know about guns. 😛
(Sorry, but this is like “it’s not a “car”, it’s a “coupe”.”)
By the way. Happy Trafalgar Day to one and all.
Not really, calling a rifle a machine gun is just another way of saying “I know absolutely nothing about guns” 😆
It’s like calling every handgun a “revolver”.
A experienced former soldier served training local troops in a mountainous country North of India which shall remain nameless. In his memoirs he wrote that, no matter what the orders from above, on-the-ground experience dictated that they should teach the locals to shoot but not teach them to aim!
@bobbyb: “(Sorry, but this is like “it’s not a “car”, it’s a “coupe”.”)” Actually, that’s exactly backwards. It is like calling a Corvette a truck because they both have manual transmissions.
@PaulMarks: ” Ironically if you really did want to go hunting deer or whatever – the AR15 might well be the better choice rather than the M1 Garand, which the left think is a “hunting rifle”,”
Actually, while it varies from state to state, that would be illegal here in Indiana and at least some neighboring states because the .223/556 (standard caliber for the AR-15) is not considered powerful enough to humanely kill a deer. The Garand would be OK now, though just a few years ago it was considered “too powerful” (to be sporting?? dunno it’s a weird thing)
When I was a kid in the Forties and Fifties, I started out with a cork gun, graduated to a BB gun, then got a 22 cal. rifle. I later had a .410 shotgun, and used my father’s 16 gauge double-barrel. I was a lousy shot with ducks, but good with pheasants, and brought home quite a few meals. (We did not live in the city.) Then I went off to college, and left shooting behind. I don’t think this history spoiled me for life.
These days I live in Minneapolis, and am rethinking this “use of guns” thing. But even if I need and use them, I do not plan on eating the result.
A target-rich environment if ever there was one.
When I was in the Combined Cadet Force at school in the 1980s, we were taught to shoot .22s and then the Lee Enfield .303s, the latter had a bruising recoil for us 14 and 15 year olds. My main concern was that knowing a few of my fellow pupils to be rather ‘unstable’, I was always looking for something to throw at any of them when it was their turn to shoot. Still, my fears were overblown, and perhaps the good councillor simply needs some more range time, as they often say wistfully in Breitbart comments when an armed homeowner only finishes off 2 out of 3 burglars, which shows how cultural sensitivities vary around the world.
I was told that our ammo for the Lee Enfield came from India, where the rifle was still in use by the police.
There are a lot of really nice suburbs out there these days. Not as culturally enriching as living in town, I admit, but a much more practical response than attempting to become a gun person when you’re not one.
My friends in town are mostly looking to become my friends from town. Not a good place to be these days, and probably for some days to come.
bobby b – those nice suburbs in Minnesota are still under the State Attorney General (as you know – he is a far left totalitarian), and they will not stay nice under a “President Biden”.
Still you know all this – and no doubt are doing everything you can to help Minnesota do what it has not done for almost 50 years, finally vote Republican for President.
As you know, your life, and the lives of your family, may depend on this.
I just wish I could help Americans – and was not just sitting, thousands of miles away, wringing my hands like a stupid old man.
My prayers are with you.