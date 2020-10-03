|
Samizdata quote of the day
The last Labour government rigged almost every institution in this country with enormous craft and cunning. Even now, from the National Lottery Fund to the National Trust, we have institution after institution in this country run by people whose interests are opposed to those of the general public, and aspiring more than anything else to the hideous, divisive and now clearly failing ‘woke’ agenda. Dacre and Moore are good early warning shots. But if the Johnson government wants to do something meaningful, it should not just follow through on their appointments; it should follow them up with a fusillade every bit as relentless and long-lasting as the Labour one, the repercussions of which this country still suffers from.
– Douglas Murray
|
Novel concept. You should have a name for it. You could call it the Deep State.
Some relevant stats and background from Guido. Blair never tried that hard to hide it.
lol lol lol lol lol touche
“…if the Johnson government wants to do something meaningful…”
Does anyone have any reason to think that they do?
“You could call it the Deep State. Exactly.
I have taken to watching law podcasts and happened to listen to The Sullivan hearing streamed live by Uncivil Law. It was a disturbing 4 hours. The people who persecuted Gen Flynn are malignant weasels. It was blatantly obvious that they are all in for stalling. I had the impression that the amicus insinuated that the prosecutors, who are seeking dismissal of charges against Flynn, are liars, politically motivated, and corrupt. I have no doubt that the message is we can do this to anyone, just like the attack on the Covington kids. The Deep State is entrenched in the judiciary. I wish I could link it for you but recording and rebroadcasting is prohibited.
Some have suggested that the Deep State and their masters have given.up on persuasion. It’s coercion, threat, deception, smears, suppression of opposing views, all the time.
It might have been Rothbard, in a rare window of sanity, who said something like ‘The answer to the problem of Communists in government jobs is not to fire the Communists, but to get rid of the government jobs.’.
I was a lowly (temporary) civil servant (bureaucrat) in early 1997 and I saw how the management eagerly took on Blairspeak before the May election, using the term ‘stakeholder’ at every opportunity after it had been a Labour talking point, you could see that they smelt a Labour victory and were licking their lips at the prospect.
The huge problem I have with this approach is that it assumes that government works if it is ‘our’ people running it, it doesn’t and it won’t. There is nothing more to add.
Mr Ed is correct – many of these entities should be ABOLISHED.
For example, Conservatives running “Ofcom” would be better than Marxists running it (although, in the name of reason, not “Central Office” type “Conservatives” – who will “go native” at once working with leftist officials) – but “Ofcom” should NOT EXIST, television stations should openly have a political view, and people should be able to choose between them. No more fake “balance” which means that every television station is on the left.
By the way – this word “Woke” it means follower of “Critical Theory” and that means the Frankfurt School of Marxism. And if you, gentle reader, are saying “but we can not say it is Marxist” then you are PART OF THE PROBLEM – not part of the solution.
@Paul Marks –
Woke was devised as a positive word by these types. In a rare victory, the term has become one of derision and insult. This is not necessarily a bad thing. It means that we can capture words too.
By the way – now we see the true extent of the cultural agenda of the Marxists (“but talking of Cultural Marxism is Nazi” – yes of course, I want to gas myself you utter cretin) those people who thought that Mr Blair was a “moderate” have been shown to be in error, great error.
As Herbert Marcuse and the others understood (and the “clever” people of Big Business do NOT understand), “capitalism” stands on cultural foundations – destroy the culture and capitalism falls.
Sounds like you’re done for. Welcome to the club. From SoCal with love.
On the contrary, the political and culture war is by no mean over.
Not really. Other than the academic elite, who are the real deal, most Woke folk have no idea what Critical Theory is (even if they’ve heard the term) & know bugger all about the Frankfurt School of Marxism. Most Woke folk are incoherent decadent middle class poseurs incapable of critical thinking & if they have Capital or Communist Manifesto or An Essay on Liberation on their book shelf, it’s a stage prop, they’ve never read it. That really is how banal most people are.
Woke is a nice pithy term of abuse they understand. Stick with it, use it like a knife, & avoid trying to get technical with the cannon fodder.
Carnivorous Bookworm (October 3, 2020 at 10:35 pm), while I agree with the practical sense of much of your comment, be aware that though many middle-class dupes have indeed never heard of ‘The Frankfurt School of Marxism’, etc., they have heard the word ‘Marxism’ before and they may be got to (or be got publicly to refuse to) notice e.g. a link to a BLM leader proudly proclaiming their devotion to Marxism. And that does sometimes let you ask about Venezuela and/or Mugabe and/or whether ordinary black people are truly likely to benefit from BLM.
Perhaps as well as appointing conservatives to oversee institutions, we might privatise a few. If the various arts outlets, museums, theatres, art galleries in London feel they need an arts council then let them pay for it.
As should the rest of the country’s art outlets pay for the national equivalent.
If potato growers want a marketing board likewise.
The list is long.