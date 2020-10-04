|
Samizdata quote of the day
YouTube went from restricting speech containing “violence and hate” to apparently suppressing information connecting Disney to actual violence and hate in China—the largest mass incarceration of an ethnic minority since the Holocaust. A rich irony indeed, but one that would not have surprised George Orwell.
– Jon Miltimore
Bonus:
YouTube has deleted every comment I ever made about the Wumao (五毛), an internet propaganda division of the Chinese Communist Party. Who at Google decided to censor American comments on American videos hosted in America by an American platform that is already banned in China?
– Palmer Luckey
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
My guess is: someone concerned about the US election, and aware of Biden’s financial interactions with China.
It is possible that the ultimate ‘someone concerned’ was Xi, and he conveyed his concern to Google via suitable intermediaries. However when things like this happen in October of an election year, it could be a wholly local initiative.
The Devil Mouse will have it’s day of reckoning. Amazing track record of turning child actors into suicidal, drug addled freaks as adults.
Youtube is owned by Google – and Google is, like many modern “Woke” Corporations, dedicated to totalitarianism – not just in the People’s Republic of China, in the West as well.
The truth is that brutally simple – they will do such things as ban Tony Heller (a man who I have never heard even raise his voice), and ban medical doctors from dissenting from the totalitarian Covid “narrative”, Google RIGS political research results. And on and on.
This is not just about China – this is about everything.
The “Woke” Corporations support tyranny in the UNITED STATES – this is why they lie constantly (Trump Russia to Trump Racists – all LIES, blatant and vicious LIES), and why they cover up the endless BRIBES paid to the Biden family by Ukrainian interests, the People’s Republic of China and (now we know) cronies of Mr Putin – the same Mr Putin who produced the fake information for the “Steele Dossier” to help the CLINTON (not Trump) campaign.
They may not be formal Marxists – they may prefer the version of tyranny supported by the French socialist Saint-Simon (socialism where Big Business types would not be shot – they would be IN CHARGE), but it is still tyranny.
And it is tyranny in the United States and the rest of the West – not just in China.
The only think that stands in their way is (ironically enough) a ex New York City Playboy by the name of Donald John Trump.
Defeat President Trump and it is “game over” – newly appointed judges will “interpret” the Bill of Rights to extinction, conservative speech will be crushed as “Hate Speech” – no real dissent will be allowed, and future elections will be empty rituals. The United States, and the rest of the West, will essentially have the same principle of government as the People’s Republic of China – tyranny.
Those are the stakes in this election.
The transformation of the “ex New York City Playboy” is remarkable!
The un-intellectual Trump has good speech writers.
Read this: Leftist fascism.
Does YouTube also consider “Learn To Code” to be hate speech, or is that just Twitter?
“Who at Google decided to censor American comments on American videos hosted in America by an American platform that is already banned in China?”
Indeed. Names need to be named but there may be no surprises . . . .
YouTube/Disney/NBA/Google Inc.
They’re so inextricably linked now that what’s good for one is good for all four, and all four are looking to China’s huge markets together. So of course they’re going to censor anti-China sentiments. It’s just good for business.
I added 五毛 to a Douglas Murray youtube video 4 months ago and its still there.
Only a US thing?
I say again – an organisation that will censor Tony Heller (a quietly spoken man with two little dogs) will censor anything the left do not like.
And the Federal Government just sits there – whilst the Mega Corporations urinate all over their legal commitment to be “New Public Platforms” under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Without that Act of Congress Google and the others would be NOTHING – and they made a legal commitment in return for the immunity from being sued for third party content, that they got. A legal commitment to be “Neutral Public Platforms”.
When President Trump loses (and it is looking like “when”) he will have to blame, in large part, the lack of action against companies such as Google – even in 2018 it was blatantly obvious that Google was rigging political SEARCH RESULTS – but still the government did nothing.
Think how far the Woke “Social Responsibility” “Social Justice” Corporations, joined at the hip with government, will go under President Biden – it is not about China, it is about the UNITED STATES.
They will have a Chinese style system of totalitarian information control – dissent will be utterly crushed, by technology backed by Corporate and Government power.
“But a few people will still learn the truth” – yes indeed, but never a MAJORITY. So elections will become empty rituals – with the left always winning.
Jacob – even now, most voters will never see the good speech you point to.
The left control most of the education system, and most of the media, already – if (when?) they win the election, it is over. The West will be gone – for with the fall of the United States the Western World will fall.
A good article in the Tablet Jacob.
Sadly Left Fascism is likely to arrive in full force in 2021 and after.
The irony is that it could have been so easily prevented. Joseph Biden is not just a puppet of the left – he also has a record of many years of financial corruption – his family selling his office to Ukrainian interests, to the government of the People’s Republic of China, and even to cronies of Mr Putin (yes “Russia, Russia, Russia”). But the “anti establishment” President Trump actually has a touching faith in the system – he just “Tweeted” and spoke and expected the “Justice” Department to act. For YEARS the “Justice” Department delayed, and delayed, and delayed, and now they say “it is too close to the election”.
So there we are – a man, Joseph Biden, who has sold his office for millions of Dollars to various enemies of the United States, will be elected President of the United States. Basically because President Trump still believed “the system would work”.
Governor Tom Dewey is not in charge of New York State any more, and the Federal Government Civil Service is not what it was under President Coolidge or even President Eisenhower. President Trump tragically put his faith in a system that is in the hands of his enemies.
I still believe that Senator Ted Cruz understood the Federal system (how utterly it has been corrupted) enough to reform it – but not President Trump. And it is pointless to look to future elections as after 2021 the left will control EVERYTHING – the dissenters on Fox News will be gone, and so will most of the Talk Radio personalities.
The dissenters on Social Media (the internet) are already being removed – the left (the government bureaucracy and the Woke Corporations) will tolerant no dissent.