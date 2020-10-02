Proud Americans refuse to be out-stupided by the Limeys

We British had the Twitter Joke Trial.
R v Paul Chambers (appealed to the High Court as Chambers v Director of Public Prosecutions), popularly known as the Twitter Joke Trial, was a United Kingdom legal case centred on the conviction of a man under the Communications Act 2003 for posting a joke about destroying an airport to Twitter, a message which police regarded as “menacing”. The conviction was widely condemned as a miscarriage of justice, and was appealed three times, the conviction being quashed as a result of the third appeal.
I posted several times on Samizdata about the absurdity of prosecuting Paul Chambers for what anyone could tell was a joke:
A blackly funny coda to the whole miserable saga was posted by Michael Jennings here: Irony
It being easier for me to search out my own old posts, I may have missed some from other contributors. Apologies if so. The point is, it was plain from the very first day that the actual threat to life and limb from Mr Chambers was zero. Yet this had to go to the highest court in the land before someone put a stop to the farce.
By the way, according to a Guardian article in 2012 the Director of Public Prosecutions at the time did not merely allow this prosecution to go forward but insisted that it should.
The director of public prosecutions (DPP) stopped his staff dropping the case against Paul Chambers, author of the “Twitter joke” about blowing up Robin Hood airport in South Yorkshire, it has been claimed.
Crown Prosecution Service lawyers had been prepared to back away from one of the most controversial cases in years, telling Chambers that they no longer saw a public interest in opposing his appeal against conviction. Chambers had said he felt “immense relief” that the prosecution – which had seen him lose two jobs and gain a criminal record – appeared to be over and that the authorities seemed ready to restore his good name.
The CPS even sent Chambers and his solicitor, free-speech campaigner David Allen Green, papers stating that it now agreed that the case should end. However, at the last minute the DPP, former human rights lawyer Keir Starmer, overruled his subordinates, it is alleged.
After a blunder like that, I trust this Starmer fellow resigned from public life.
Perhaps Judge Jacqueline Davies and Sir Keir Starmer were kidnapped as larvae and raised to believe that this was what they had to do for the sake of the colony. Little else can explain their ant-like official determination not to think.
But wait! We have a challenger! Not to be outdone by the effete Brits, the United States of America now has its own long-running Twitter Joke Prosecution:
That Washington Examiner story was from May 4th. As of yesterday, it is still a federal case:
Here’s The Latest On Federal Agencies’ Targeted Harassment Of The Federalist:
“No jokes allowed. Ever.” Apparently, this is the new Twitter rule, as The Federalist national news publication faces a joint administrative and judicial broadside at the National Labor Relations Board. What the publication is going through constitutes just one of the many costly, silly, and arguably unconstitutional quasi-judicial proceedings underway throughout the federal bureaucracy.
A recent case before the NLRB — in which the agency served as legislator, police, prosecutor, and judge — helps illustrate why not everything can, or should, be handled in-house at the executive branch. In June 2019, The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech tweeted, “FYI @FDRLST first one of you tries to unionize I swear I’ll send you back to the salt mine.”
His followers got the joke. His employees got the joke. But one Twitter user apparently did not get the joke, so he filed a complaint with the NLRB. The user does not even work for Domenech nor have any ties to The Federalist, but the NLRB didn’t mind. Political appointees for the NLRB investigated the claim and prosecuted Domenech for violating NLRB rules, all while presiding over the so-called hearing.
When The Federalist employees came to Domenech’s defense by testifying that they understood the tweet to be a joke and in no way felt threatened by Domenech, the administrative law judge rejected their testimony. He reasoned the testimony of the employees could not offer any value to the proceedings, and ultimately decided that Domenech violated NLRB rules.
(Hat tip: Mark Tapscott at Instapundit.)
The US case isn’t a failure to understand a joke. It’s anarchotyranny in action. Everyone at NRLB knows what’s going on, they just see this as an opportunity to use the laws against an enemy. If I could be bothered wasting fifteen minutes on it, I’m sure I could find something actually illegal coming out of a woke megacorp like Google, but they’re safe from the law so long as the left runs the institutions.
Just in case that wasn’t a joke, and for ignorant foreigners like me,
Starmer is your shadow prime minister.
No one in America with employer-responsibilities and any knowledge of the workings (and leanings) of the NLRB would be dumb enough to draft such a tweet.
Or, at least, I had thought.
“Can someone somewhere possibly construe this statement as tending to discourage employees from pursuing unionization?”
Yep. He was the boss. The nugget of his public tweet to his employees was “do not unionize.” There is no “unless you’re just kidding, of course” exception.
Stupid law, stupid interpretation, but stupid on Domenech’s part. Entirely predictable.
Lawfare. Same as the Mueller Probe.
To be revealed post election as Joe Biden’s team of 800 shysters fuck up the election result.
Staghounds, yes, it’s the same man. Sir Keir Starmer is so much more mainstream than Jeremy Corbyn that there is a tendency to forget what being a member of the mainstream establishment involves – i.e. being the sort of person to think “security theatre” is obligatory.
No. Sir Keir Starmer is “The Leader of Her Majesty’s Most Loyal Opposition” usually shortened to “Leader of the Opposition”. He might be considered a “Shadow Minister” and he certainly leads the “Shadow Cabinet”, but he is most certainly NOT the “Shadow Prime Minister”.
Shadow first lord of the treasury?
According to the Ministers of the Crown Act (1937) and subsequent amendments (1960, 1975), he is simply the “Leader of the Opposition”.
John Galt writes, “he is most certainly NOT the “Shadow Prime Minister”.”
Effectively, he is. It is interesting to hear about the exact term by which the position is known in law, but “shadow PM” will do as a succinct description.