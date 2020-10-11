Onchocerca volvulus and freedom of speech

There is a horrible disease prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa called onchocerciasis or “river blindness”. The black flies that live near rivers carry a parasite, a tiny worm called onchocerca volvulus. When the fly bites a human the parasite worm is injected into the human’s body. Then…
Within the human body the adult female worm (macrofilaria) produces thousands of baby or larval worms (microfilariae) which migrate in the skin and the eye.
Sometimes sufferers can see “tangled threads or worms in their vision, which were microfilariae moving freely in the aqueous humor of the anterior chamber of the eye”. This will be one of the last things they ever see before they lose their vision altogether.
I have been haunted for years by one account of how people come to be infected with this disease. It goes like this: a fly lands on a child. They swat it away, like they’ve been taught. Another fly lands. They swat it away again. And so on, thousands of times. Until one day the child is too tired or too excited or too distracted and they fail to swat away the fly. Then they get the disease, right? Actually, no: it usually takes several bites before they are infected. So there is a period when they think, well, a fly bit me but nothing has happened to me so far – the grown ups must be exaggerating. You can no doubt predict how the story ends. Once infection does occur it is irreversible.
Today’s Sunday Times reports,
Prosecutor criticises ‘sinister’ Met for investigating Darren Grimes over interview
Scotland Yard’s criminal investigation of a conservative activist over his interview with the historian David Starkey is “sinister and foolish”, according to a former director of public prosecutions.
Lord Macdonald of River Glaven said the Metropolitan Police’s pursuit of Darren Grimes, a pro-Brexit campaigner, was “deeply threatening of free speech”. Mr Grimes, 27, has said that police want to interview him under caution over a controversial interview uploaded to YouTube in the summer, in which Dr Starkey said that slavery could not have been genocide as there are “so many damn blacks” still around.
Mr Grimes is facing investigation for an offence of stirring up racial hatred, which falls under the Public Order Act. The offence carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.
The decision to pursue the publisher of an interview has resulted in widespread criticism and concerns about the threat posed to freedom of speech. The force has confirmed that it began an investigation on September 25 after seeking advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Lord Macdonald, head of the CPS between 2003 and 2008, told The Times yesterday: “Dr Starkey was roundly condemned for his remarks and has since lost all his academic positions.
“But offensiveness is not a crime and for the police now, weeks later, to target the journalist who interviewed him is both sinister and foolish. It looks like they are letting themselves be used as part of a political stunt — and, what’s worse, a stunt that is deeply threatening to free speech.”
For most of his career Lord Macdonald of River Glaven, better known as Ken Macdonald, was the very model of a left wing liberal activist lawyer. It is good to see that the flies can still be swatted by the left hand of the British body politic. In fact the police investigation is being swatted from several sides, and may soon be quietly shelved. Even so, as Brendan O’Neill writes in an article on the case for Spiked,
And yet, even the existence of this investigation is worrying, even if it does soon fall apart. We should keep the champagne on ice if the Met comes to its senses and drops its pursuit of Grimes, because we will still need to ask ourselves how this could happen. It strikes me that it is the natural result of the slow-motion decay of freedom of speech in this country, of the past few years of Leveson inquiries into the free press, police arrests of trolls for making offensive comments, the arrest of comics and feminists for saying ‘incorrect’ things, the use of public-order legislation to punish controversial opinion and the extraordinary growth of informal clampdowns on free speech too, from the cult of safe spaces on campus to Twitterstorms against anyone who questions the illiberal ideology of wokeness. Too many people have been cavalier about the demise of freedom of speech and the result is this: the police investigating someone for having a discussion.
The darkness in my vision might just be approaching old age, but sometimes I think I see tiny threadlike forms twist and writhe.
Yes Freedom of Speech is under attack in this country – it has been a gradual process since 1965. It is now a mixture of laws (often influenced by Marxists – such as Lisa Nandy’s father who was a Marxist academic adviser to the Home Office as long ago as the 1970s) and despicable people in various bodies (government and Corporate and charitable) following Marxist “Diversity and Inclusion” policies. Whether they actually know they are following Marxist policies or not does not matter – for, as Gramsci pointed out in the 1930s, the result is the same whether they know or not.
Often the very organisations that should be fighting this Marxist attack on Freedom of Speech – are actually pushing it.
To borrow an example I used in anther thread – it is as if “friends and colleagues” in an organisation one has worked in for years or decades suddenly screamed “Hail Hydra!” (or “Build Back Better!”) and tried to stab you to death.
Accept that it is not really sudden – the signs were always there. “To build a better world, one must tear down the old one”.
People who say stuff like that – have told you all you need to know about them. “Diversity and Inclusion”, “Build Back Better”, and on and on.
And soon, very soon, this will destroy the United States – just as it is destroying Britain. The last defence against it in the United States (President Trump) will be gone.
Freedom of Speech will be “Hate Speech” – the new judges will be firmly of this view.
I have just bought some books by David Starkey. As it happens, I was able to buy a couple of actual physical books for a location where they will be seen by a range of people (and maybe read by a few). These days, I assume that more of my money goes to the author if I buy kindle books (commenters are welcome to confirm or correct if they know more about the book trade) so I will likely get others as ebooks.
I like reading history. I’ll be interested to see if I like the books. (In the old days, I always watched and enjoyed David’s TV series.) Whether I do or no, I’ll hope I contribute to an uptick in his sales. As I’ve said before, we do buycotts better than boycotts.
Glad to hear there’s a treatment for that disease!
This one reminds me of Matthew 7:1-5.
We’ve had anti-free speech laws in the UK on things like obscenity and blasphemy for a long, long time, many of them only very recently repealed. The British Board of Film Classification still gets to decide what films may be shown in public cinemas, and nobody blinks an eye at that. This is nothing new. Only the target has changed. I agree totally that speech of this sort should be free – as do a long list of politicians and journalists from both sides of the political divide commenting on this case, including the Home Secretary Priti Patel, who runs the police. But if anyone thinks this is a sinister new development, I think they must have got bitten and blinded many years ago.
The law has always set limits on freedom of speech.
—
As previously, I think it’s probably a case of a criminal complaint has been made to the police so they need to investigate whether a crime has been committed. That doesn’t mean one has. If someone has been murdered, and you were seen leaving the scene carrying a hammer, the police will likely want to question you, and will not take ‘no’ for an answer. That doesn’t mean carrying a hammer has now been made illegal. It’s not a sinister conspiracy to outlaw workmen’s tools. Although I don’t expect many people here are going to believe that.
So long as some can still see those worms and call them out, we stand a good chance. “Some” is all we’ve ever really had – we’re not descending into darkness any more than our ancestors were. We’re just fighting more effective tools.
(NiV: Are you citing the European Convention as an aspirational document? Yech.)
There is no Freedom of Speech in UK. I think that is clear.
Now it is also clear that media do not wants freedom speech, that is why they do not name who decided to do this.
“(NiV: Are you citing the European Convention as an aspirational document? Yech.)”
No, I’m citing it to condemn the law. My point is that there have been legal limits on free speech since forever. I don’t disagree that it’s bad. I’m only arguing that this is not some surprising new development. It’s how things have always been.
It was only last year they removed bondage from the list of banned obscenity in the UK. It’s only a few years since the last of the blasphemy laws got repealed. Some people find such material offensive, disgusting, disturbing, whatever, and want it banned, and the law has done so. Every now and then some of that legislation gets rolled back. (As Tony the Tiger says: “That’s Grrreat!“) But that’s usually just a case of changing targets – of shifting what society finds intolerably offensive. We fight censorship on the details of what speech specifically is allowed (mainly when someone stops speech *we* support), not the underlying principle of whether it’s society’s business to decide, and so never actually end censorship.
lucklucky – you’ll find noticing is frowned upon in these here parts.
Bobby b had it right the first time.
Genuine supporters of free speech praise the English-speaking culture that steadily improved both its laws and its culture of free speech over centuries, at first within the formerly-lethal range of its own politics (where else could it begin if it was ever to grow) and then more widely. Similarly, genuine opponents of slavery praise the the English-speaking culture that abolished slavery (and its lesser cousin serfdom), at first for its own citizens (where else could it have begun) and in the end all over the world.
Genuine supporters of Alinsky’s rule 4 exploit Burke (“There is a radical imperfection in all things human”) to mock real improvements, and resistance to real regressions, in both these areas because it isn’t, or wasn’t at some past time, perfect.
And others may use similar techniques of argumentation, perhaps because, as Ellen said, “NiV – I am beginning to think you like arguing”, and also, as I have sometimes thought, because NiV has a Sheldon-Cooper-like imbalance in understanding (well evidenced in the immediately-following reply to Ellen in that thread, which begins like a dialog line in The Big Bang Theory 🙂 ).
Such tricks of argumentation can sometimes derail a thread, but can also offer useful examples to study, since these methods are the common stock of sophistry (and the common schtick of argumentation 🙂 ), so you will meet them in any debate with the PC, who rely on their inheritance of western civilisation far more than they care to recognise.
This comment is of course an example of another technique known to Alinsky – deconstructionism. I have waited a long time before applying it, but reading NiV’s response to bobby b’s observation , I felt its time had come.
“Genuine supporters of free speech praise the English-speaking culture that steadily improved both its laws and its culture of free speech over centuries”
Quite so! A statement that implies England’s past history on free speech was worse than its present!
This is precisely what I’m saying. The UK has always had restrictions on free speech, and they have many times in the past been far worse than the present. We used to burn heretics at the stake! Then we refined that to mere imprisonment. Then we refined that to social exclusion. Then we stopped caring about the same things. But we never quite completed the process of throwing away the last of the long-existing mechanisms of social enforcement.
Likewise on pornography/obscenity and blasphemy. We used to be far stricter, we gradually liberalised the law, and recently we have been repealing and downgrading the remnants. But we have only descended from the mountains into the foothills, we have not yet reached sea level. Speech is not yet free. A few of the old mechanisms of control are still there. But the targets of social disapproval and legal restriction change.
The post above is written as if our history was one of sea-level absolute freedom, this move raises us to the foothills, and we are worried about this being the start of a trend towards the mountains. It’s not. The trend is still towards freedom, but we still live in a society where some restriction of speech is considered necessary, and where the target of the restrictions is shifting politically and culturally.
The post above argues that we are moving in the direction of worsening freedom of speech, by pointing at a single imperfection. I am arguing that we are still moving in the direction of improving freedom of speech, that imperfections still exist, but they are still an improvement over the recent past. Natalie is using our radical imperfection to paint our society in stomach-churning shades of black. I am arguing that what we experience now is still a massive improvement over what we used to be; that the imperfection being pointed to is normal for our times.
People only see it as a worsening because they are blind to being in the foothills, they are so used to the long-standing restrictions they never see them (or even support them!) They only see it when it shifts aim to speech they support.
I’m actually reasonably happy about this development. Someone has been investigated for speaking in a highly unpopular cause, and a whole slew of public and political figures have made a point of speaking up for free speech, despite good and obvious reasons not to like or agree with or be seen agreeing with what was said. That’s good! That wouldn’t have happened if the public mood was not shifting towards a free speech direction. Politicians say things that they think will win them more support.
Britain is better than it was, and I’m happy to praise it for that. But there is indeed radical imperfection in all things human, and we’re not and never have been as perfect as blind patriotism likes to think. We used to be worse. We’re slowly getting better, but this sort of thing is still normal. There’s a long road to travel yet.
“Such tricks of argumentation can sometimes derail a thread, but can also offer useful examples to study, since these methods are the common stock of sophistry”
So are strawman arguments! 🙂
Sometimes I do wonder how much you believe in the merits of a diversity of opinion. But practising against opposing arguments is one of the main ones, so I’m pleased to see you say that. 🙂
NiV,
Yeah, right… Lots of things have got better or just changed (the moral taboos have changed) but freedom of expression has to be basically absolute (yeah, I know libel and stuff) but… fuck it… I’m gonna play “Custer’s Revenge”. Just for the sheer Hell of it.
Simple explanation. The Establishment goon squad confident they could nail an inexperienced, young man of modest financial means – an easy target – were horrified when they failed to destroy Darren with their trumped-up charges and money, power and influence, so they are having another bite and have set their Orcs on his trail.
We always get our man.
The outrage that the Met should have chosen to question wor Gaz is both heartening and dispiriting in equal measure.
It’s heartening in that so many, from across the political spectrum, should be so angered about the obvious threat to free speech, a freedom that Englishmen have argued for, and indeed have literally fought for, since the 1600s.
But it’s equally dispiriting to see that anger aimed at the Met. A case was referred to them by another police force and they investigated it, as they are legally obligated to do. This is a good thing. We don’t want the police to have discretion about which cases they choose either to investigate or to disregard; there is no reason to think that investigating officers are good guys, i.e., people who will investigate only those cases that we would agree are legitimate. Chances are good that they aren’t.
So they ask some questions. Young Gazza wasn’t arrested or detained, but was invited in for an interview. Those who conduct the interview will submit their finding to their higher-ups, who will in turn choose whether the original complaint is vexatious or should be presented to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The CPS will then decide whether the case should be taken forward to prosecution.
One would hope that, at each stage, calmer and more justice-minded heads would prevail. But even with those theoretical safeguards we are still left with a system manned by fallible human beings. And that’s the weakness of the system. It is ultimately imperfectable.
That’s the crux of the dispiriting bit of this all. The genuine and legitimate focus our anger should be, not the Met and its imperfect safeguards, but bloody Parliament. It was they who created the laws that allowed this tyranny to happen in the first place. If there were no laws against hate speech then none of this would have gotten off the ground to start with.
“The genuine and legitimate focus our anger should be, not the Met and its imperfect safeguards, but bloody Parliament. It was they who created the laws that allowed this tyranny to happen in the first place.”
Or alternatively, blame the voters who voted in Parliament, and made clear in opinion polls that they supported hate speech laws.
Parliament do it because it’s popular, because the principle is deeply embedded in our culture, and because they are themselves fairly typical examples of our citizenry. They support hate speech laws because most people in our society do – pick a bunch of citizens at random and you’ll get plenty of supporters.
People generally believe in free speech *for themselves*, and for people culturally like themselves. But they don’t entirely believe in it for the sort of people they despise or fear. The belief in absolute free speech (or freedom of belief) as a universal principle is vanishingly rare.
Things used to be far worse. Today our society does at least consider free speech to be valuable in a theoretical sense, when violent passions are not involved. But like free trade, a lot of people would find it hard to articulate exactly why it’s considered so important, and they tend to easily make exceptions. People forget the lessons of history, think of it as some sort of noble tradition or abstract ideal, and have to learn for themselves all over again.
Like for instance, does ‘absolute free speech’ mean broadcasting porn to children? Or is that banned? The visceral disgust reaction many people feel at the idea evokes anger and distress, and we lash out by trying to ban it. Yes, of course we all believe in free speech, but the noble ideal of ‘free speech’ doesn’t include harmful and dangerous speech like that! And that’s how every exception begins.
Can Islamic Jihadi preachers publish effective bomb designs to Muslim teenagers? Can Marxists propagandise to university students? Can school teachers teach about LGBT sexualities to pre-teens? Can Antifa rabble-rousers publish the addresses of right-wing politicians for the mob to harrass, and their kid’s photos and where they go to school? How about child porn? Or revenge porn? Does it include the fraudster telling lies to your grandma so she’ll hand over her life savings? Does it include the mob boss ordering a hit on some shopkeeper behind on his payments? Should the police be allowed to write down what other people have said about you in their own records? Is there a line to be drawn, and if so, where do you draw it?
The line has been pushed further and further back, mostly-but-not-always in the direction of allowing people to say more, but there has always been a line. It’s there because society wants it so. That’s nothing new. All that’s changed is what society puts on the other side of it.
In case transatlantic readers want background on the ‘establishment goon squad’ and Grimes, I attach some Guido links:
DARREN GRIMES WINS APPEAL AGAINST ELECTORAL COMMISSION
ELECTORAL COMMISSION GRILLED OVER DARREN GRIMES COCK-UP
The end of the second link notes how annoyed the remoaner apparatchiks were at Grimes, how eagerly they sought back then for a means to keep their discredited case going.
Embrace the healing power of ‘and’, Philip. Wanting the relevant parliamentary select committee to check the met’s unequal oppression of the laws is not an alternative to wanting rid of laws that oppress. Disliking parliament’s current inadequacy in that respect is not an alternative to noting Starmer’s past form and future intent in that regard.
NiV
Tell me what speech was punished in 90’s for example but it is not today?
“But it’s equally dispiriting to see that anger aimed at the Met. A case was referred to them by another police force and they investigated it, as they are legally obligated to do. This is a good thing. We don’t want the police to have discretion about which cases they choose either to investigate or to disregard; there is no reason to think that investigating officers are good guys, i.e., people who will investigate only those cases that we would agree are legitimate. Chances are good that they aren’t.”
In what world you live? That is precisely what they do. Do you think they will investigate many repellent things that came up from Labour supporters mouths?
Are you not aware this is threat to everyone and that Process is the Punishment?