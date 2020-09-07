It’s not like anyone needs to know what a killer still at large looks like

The biggest UK news overnight was this:
That BBC report dates from last night when the man who had already randomly murdered Jacob Billington was still at large. It reads:
A knifeman who killed one man and wounded seven other people in a two-hour stabbing rampage across Birmingham city centre is being hunted by police.
The first stabbing was in Constitution Hill at 00:30 BST then the killer moved south, apparently attacking at random, officers said.
The stabbings did not appear terrorism related, gang related or connected to disorder, West Midlands Police said.
Murder inquiry detectives said they were hunting a single suspect.
The force urged anyone with CCTV or mobile footage to contact them.
One man died, another man and a woman suffered critical injuries and five other people were left with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ch Supt Steve Graham said the attacker went on to stab people in Livery Street, Irving Street and finally in Hurst Street, where the city’s Gay Village meets the Chinese Quarter, at about 02:20 BST.
Police said there was no evidence the stabbings were a hate crime.
I expect they were the non-hateful sort of stabbings. The BBC article continues,
Ch Supt Graham said officers – some armed – remained across the city centre to reassure people.
He added they had received a number of descriptions of the suspect but would not be releasing any details for the time being.
So while a man who had already killed one person and murderously attacked several other men and women was still on the streets looking for more victims, the police felt the need to issue a statement about his motives, about which they could not possibly know. They did not feel the need to tell the public what he looked like, which they did know, being in possession of multiple statements from the surviving victims and other witnesses, plus CCTV footage.
To be fair, anyone familiar with modern policing could deduce what the absence of a police description actually meant.
Whenever I come across a story that simply seems to defy all reason, my immediate thought is that there are some important details missing. These generally turn out to be details that would have made the story pretty mundane and boring. By missing them out the journalist has made the story into something totally outrageous. I’m now left wondering what could possibly be the real reason for the police to be withholding the description of this dangerous loon.
The killer is a Person of No Description.
They released the pictures later.
“I’m now left wondering what could possibly be the real reason for the police to be withholding the description of this dangerous loon.”
There could be all sorts of reasons. One common reason is that they don’t want the perpetrator to know how much they know. Another is that if they’re part of a gang, they don’t want the rest of the gang warned. Another is to protect witnesses – if the description allows a perpetrator to figure out who grassed them up. Another might be that the descriptions are vague and not very useful, or possibly wrong/inconsistent, and they don’t want to either start a witchhunt against any of the thousands meeting the description (especially if it’s the wrong description), or let the miscreant know how little they know. They might claim to have a better description than they do, so the criminal goes into hiding instead of walking the streets, stabbing more people. Orthey might have vigilantes out, and don’t want random members of the public accosting them before the police get to them. And so on.
It’s easy to think of reasons, unless you’re fixated on the politics.
Anyway, given that the footage has been released now, we can eliminate some of the possibilities.
From NiV’s linked article:
My, how we’ve prostituted the concept of “ordinary.” One guy knifing a few people – ho hum. But then he knifed more . . .
If just one person along his route had a handgun . . . But, no, that would be uncivilized.
The Police issuing a description of the perpetrator somehow allows him the perpetrator, to know what multiple potential witnesses ( to what currently appear to be random attacks ) look like.
Is my mind being destroyed reading this individuals comments, or is that is an insane statement?
Killing one man and scaring the bejusus out of the general population is not terror related.
Nor was it disorderly, because the Police assure us it wasn’t related to disorder.
I think I know where NiV earns his crust, West Midlands Police public liaison office.
“The Police issuing a description of the perpetrator somehow allows him the perpetrator, to know what multiple potential witnesses ( to what currently appear to be random attacks ) look like.”
If only one witness sees the perpetrator’s face, then a description of the perpetrator’s face reveals who talked to the police. If the perpetrator was wearing a blue hat at one site and a green hat at all the others, a description saying ‘blue hat’ tells him where the witness was. etc. It’s not hard.
“Is my mind being destroyed reading this individuals comments, or is that is an insane statement?”
I’m not surprised your mind had difficulty understanding that. But it happened long before I came along!
“I think I know where NiV earns his crust, West Midlands Police public liaison office.”
That’s the sort of bizarre unlogical deduction that makes the police unwilling to provide evidence to the public…
Niv’s are all reasonable speculation based on the lack of information in the public domain.
This stuff used to come out in courts of law.
It could still be a PC PC but there
Are many stabby people with varying motives in Birmingham…. It’s a s*** hole.
I have to say in defense of the police that it may very well be that there were multiple descriptions that were extremely inconsistent (as is usually the case.) And to put out a description, something like “a black male in his 30s” describes so many people that it is both useless and counterproductive overwhelming them with bogus tips. It seems from some of the linked articles that they do have a photo, which is much more useful.
But I also have to say that you Brits are pikers. Here in Chicago over the past weekend we had forty people shot including a couple of kids, and so far five of them have died, all of them, AFAIK, black. Five dead, forty shot is what we in Chicago call “a quiet, low crime weekend”. It makes you wonder why the mayor of Chicago doesn’t feel the need to resign immediately. I guess, given her reaction to her own “hairdresser controversy” that chutzpah is her primary qualification for the job.
I’m interested in the nexus that exists between multiple witnesses giving a description, and I’m fine that they may vary, one witness to another, but the assertion is that the Police releasing a photo composite image of a suspect, will identify one or more witnesses who provided their version of the description to the Police.
Presumably for that to actually be a thing, the police are going to release the image, and footnotes to the image will enumerate; Mr Blogs described the nose, Mrs Smith recognised the curve of the mouth and Michael Tribblewith said the left ear was set a quarter inch higher than the right.
No, it’s a bollocks proposition put forward by someone who is fixated on the politics.
No dispute there.
Ah, Fraser, Ms. Lightfoot, like many of her fellow big-city mayors, is right now completely trapped. They tried to mousetrap Trump into becoming the Federal Dictator – i.e., they encouraged rioting and crime so that Trump would send in the fed troops to quell it – but he didn’t take the bait, and so now they’re stuck with the creature they built.
I’d feel some sense of schadenfreude over this were it not for the many innocents who are paying the price. It staggers my mind that so many people there in Chicago will likely re-elect her the next time she’s up, until I remember that 100 is the average IQ.
Clearly the assailant is German.
So NiV, how do you explain the police announcing the (lack of) motive for someone they haven’t apprehended yet?
Jesus Christ, NiV have you ever found an evil scumbag that you wont run interference for?
I mean seriously, your moral compass must be stuck up your arse.
“So NiV, how do you explain the police announcing the (lack of) motive for someone they haven’t apprehended yet?”
The most obvious explanation is that they don’t have any evidence of the person’s motivation, yet!
“Jesus Christ, NiV have you ever found an evil scumbag that you wont run interference for?”
I’m not running interference. All I’m doing is arguing for basing police actions and judgements about them on actual evidence, rather than politics.
So whats the “evidence” for the police
1) Not swarming the area when the first reports came in
2) Withholding a description of the suspect?
“So whats the “evidence” for the police …”
We have no way of knowing. We have no evidence.
NiV – I am beginning to think you like arguing.
“NiV – I am beginning to think you like arguing.”
yeah like dogs like their own vomit.
“NiV – I am beginning to think you like arguing.”
I do!
And it’s clear that so does everyone else here, or they wouldn’t spend all this time arguing with me!
Although this one is scarcely an argument. An early news report didn’t mention the criminal’s description, the police appealed for anyone with CCTV to get in touch. People who put their politics ahead of the evidence apparently jumped to the conclusion that for reasons of political correctness the police didn’t want anyone to know the criminal’s race. But a quick search quickly reveals that shortly afterwards they did in fact release CCTV footage of the criminal once they had it, revealing the criminal’s race. So they obviously weren’t trying to hide that. Hypothesis falsified, or so you would have thought. Somebody said they couldn’t think of any alternative reasons why the police might withhold a description. I offer some. That upsets people. They seem to think I’m “running interference” for the criminal, when in fact I’ve said nothing at all to defend them. All I’ve done is point out that the police weren’t trying to hide the criminal’s race, there are lots of innocent non-political possibilities, and we’re jumping to speculative conclusions based on no evidence. I don’t consider that observation to be particularly controversial (except to the political conclusion-jumpers) and it’s not worth arguing over. But every time I say anything that doesn’t accord with the political zeitgeist, I get some very annoyed people start arguments with me.
Which I don’t mind! But wouldn’t it be so much easier and more peaceful to just say “Oh, yeah. So they did.” and move on?
I think my offence is not so much that I like arguing, but that I hold a different opinion. 🙂
Yeah this situation was so unique that at no point did Coulters Law kick in..
And NiV, I come here for the likes of Paul M. And so on.
Your shit I either skim or ignore.
@bobby b
I’d feel some sense of schadenfreude over this were it not for the many innocents who are paying the price. It staggers my mind that so many people there in Chicago will likely re-elect her the next time she’s up, until I remember that 100 is the average IQ.
Not sure about the IQ thing, but you have to remember that the Chicago machine invented the idea of vote early, vote often, and they have always considered the local cemetery a major constituency. (And it looks like Biden/Harris is taking it nationwide.)
BTW, have you noticed that people always talk about Biden/Harris, never just Biden? I mean when did you last hear about the Trump/Pence ticket? (With no disrespect to Mike Pence.)
Ellen – He seeks attention and he has found a forum that provides it.
He is not interested in arguing as such, he just wants you to respond to him.
So many intelligent posters are unable to resist replying which only encourages him.
APL: Killing one man and scaring the bejusus out of the general population is not terror related.
It just struck me how very odd it is to say that “scaring the bejasus out of the general population” is not related to terror.
Do you think the public will be happy to provide information to the police in the future, seeing how they have handled this incident? And with what’s coming out about the warnings given by members of the public about the Manchester bomber?
’And to put out a description, something like “a black male in his 30s” describes so many people that it is both useless and counterproductive…’
Not entirely. It does tell you who to avoid while the perp is on the loose.
But it’s probably ‘heightening racism’ or something, so better to let people who might have avoided danger get stabbed. That won’t stymie a career in the cops, after all.
NiV
“The most obvious explanation is that they don’t have any evidence of the person’s motivation, yet!”
Exactly! so how did they know the crime was not motivated by Hate then?
It will be decided that the offence is not terror, or religious hatred, related. The poor man will he found to be suffering from a mental illness brought on by the BBC failing to show “Somali Comedy Hour” or something similar. Rather than being sent to a prison or secure mental institute, he will spend several years under a carefully thought out ‘care in the community’ programme where he will be regularly monitored by social services (and we all know how successful they are at that). Meanwhile, the BBC will increase the licence fee to cover more programmes from Somalia. They will also give Gary Linecker a pay rise because. Just because.