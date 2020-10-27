Art for art sake

I recently saw the question asked (and answered very haltingly): can you separate the art from the artist?
Having watched, read, listened to works by variously kinds of socialists, racists, religious wackos, and people with all manner of other assorted loathsome world views… yes, one can most certainly separate the author from the work, the artist from the art, as the works can stand on their own. One can appreciate what Leni Riefenstahl or Sergei Eisenstein or Zhang Guanzhe did without embracing the ideologies they propagandised or caring much about the artist. Daesh nasheeds are a really interesting form of music. The Joker dancing on those stairs was dancing to music written by Gary Glitter. So what? The music is fabulous.
HP Lovecraft, know these days as much for his of-his-times racism, was hugely influential culturally with many who followed for reasons unrelated to that. As a teenager, I was introduced to Lovecraft’s works by a Jamaican fan, and he had a really interesting theory as to why HPL wrote what and how he did (tl’dr: he was terrified of The Other, which informs his entire opus).
If you can’t transcend the fact people who see the world differently (and often horribly) can nevertheless make astonishingly good things… well, your loss.
Yes of course one can separate the art from the artist.
For example, I can enjoy the music of Richard Wagner (although I tend to prefer music from a century before him) without supporting his socialist politics (no money or private property in the means of production – and material equality) and his idea that people from my ethnic group are naturally evil and need to be eliminated.
As for H.P. Lovecraft – he was all over the place on race (often contradicting himself and holding different opinions at different times – that did not use to be a crime), but he could WRITE. Which is more than the “anti racist” J.J. Abrams can.
I even admire some Soviet buildings (although not many) – no doubt CNN will now claim that this makes me a “Russian Asset”.
With Lovecraft, ‘the other’ was pretty much anyone who lived outside the borders of Rhode Island (and most of those who lived within them). Lovecraft was a deeply, deeply neurotic man. Anyone looking in his direction for a paragon of virtue should look somewhere else. And he was a lousy writer. Nonetheless, his stories have an undeniable power, and that is what has kept them alive long after HPL died.
Regarding the non-literate portion of art, advice from an anthropologist friend after a failed lecture by a photographer, “If an artist’s medium isn’t words, don’t ask them to describe their work.” Speaking to another friend, an artist who wrote lyrics, he was always most interested in where his art had taken the listener, much more so than “what he had meant”. Admire art for itself, irrespective of source.
Agree totally but that’s why we have Bitcoin & Five Finger Discount. I’ve no interest in giving some fucktard who regards me as the enemy any of my money, so if I can steal their work, I will. Leftists want to help themselves to to money, so seems only fair I respect their property rights in much the same way.
I’d be quite happy to personally put a bullet in the head of several people who I regard as great artists.
Oh I do not agree. His highly adjectival style is an acquired taste & rather archaic but that is part of the charm.
I concur, Mr. de Havilland.
The rare times I have issued with the Artist vs their Art is when the Artists vision is constrained by their worldview to limit their art, or their indulging of drugs makes their vision incoherent and puerile.
Example of the first: The folk singer/composer Woody Guthrie. There came a point when his devotion to Communism overpowered his sense of a good tune.
Example of the second: The vocalist Mike Patton. Drug use rendered his singing and lyrics into disharmonic microphone manipulation, AKA c*cksucking the mic.
This, as always, is just IMHO.
If you feel strongly enough about the demerits of the artist, I think you can set aside the wonder of their product and dislike it on principle. I wouldn’t hang the paintings of Pol Pot.
I think it depends on which “you” you are talking about. Some people can, some art can be. Not not all people can, and not art can be.
Some art is attractive just for what it is (the Mona Lisa or Westminster Abbey, for example), some art is intrinsically beautiful, but we eschew it for its context (such as the aforementioned paintings of Pol Pot.) Some art is banal, but it is its context that makes it attractive to some people (for example there is a famous story of an art teacher asking his students for comments on an image of a Jackson Pollock. They were later shocked to find it was not a Jackson Pollock but a picture of his paint stained artist apron. However, I have certainly talked to people who think Pollocks are attractive because it is not an object in isolation, but for what it represents in the process of the history of art, and who Pollock himself was.
It is also worth saying that not all art is meant to be beautiful. Really, I think the purpose of art is to provoke an emotional reaction (rather than a rational one) and beauty certainly does that, but others (for example Picasso’s most famous work, Guernica is specifically designed to be shocking and disgusting, which is a different emotional outcome. (FWIW, Guernica, is one of the reasons I particularly dislike Picasso.)
Which is to say that, almost by definition, art is subjective, so some people like some stuff for a lot of reasons, and some people don’t. I find Picasso to be just ugly, and rap music to be droning and offensive. But some people love Picasso (judging by the prices they pay) and lots of people love rap (judging by the money they make.)
So who are you or I to say what art is, or whether context is important. Art isn’t, almost by definition, objective. The nature of art is to say that it really is up to the individual to judge.
A friend of mine who is a fine artist sent me this video, which I thought was very interesting, and you might enjoy. This however, is rather a different perspective, “Why you don’t get contemporary art” It is fair to say the former speaker disagrees with what I have written above, but these are commentaries from people who study this stuff for a living. I obviously don’t fully endorse either view.
The Prager guy made his points very well. 5 mins total, but you knew his thesis at 1 minute in.
The Ted talker didn’t make the thesis, at least not a complete one, by 10 mins in. I quit listening at that point. I’d rather spend the time required to finish the Ted talk reading this blog!
Probably because I went in biased: modern/contemporary art IS crap, at least 99% of it or at least the stuff I’m shown (the stuff the critics and purveyors want to push). At the very least, this person is a lousy communicator, or the message is muddled and non-persuasive so has to be dressed up.
@GregWA
Probably because I went in biased: modern/contemporary art IS crap, at least 99% of it or at least the stuff I’m shown
It is crap to you perhaps. I think ballroom dancing is poncing around, but lots of people enjoy it. I think MCA and that whole comic thing is weirdly bizarre, but if you like it, then go for it. I think video games are a massive waste of time, but I wouldn’t write them off. On the other hand I love playing backgammon, and a lot of people will think it is just a stupid board game.
I think Jessica Backus is making a stronger case that that though: that modern art objectively isn’t crap, just that you haven’t taken the time to “get it”. I’m not sure I would go so far as that, quite simply because measuring art by objective criteria is like saying you made the Kessel run in twelve parsecs. You are using the wrong measuring stick. Art is intrinsically subjective. You might measure it by certain criteria of beauty, but perhaps the artist’s goal isn’t to impress you with beauty. Perhaps the purpose is to shock you, offend you, confuse you, or be snooty toward you. If you aren’t looking for that then perhaps that art is not the right type of art for you. And as to not taking the time to “get it”, maybe my biggest criticism of art is that somehow artists confuse the right to speak with the right to be heard.
But that is a bit OT. My answer to PdH’s original question — can art be separated from the artist is, yes, if you want to, but you are under no obligation to do so. And certainly some art the whole point is its connection to the artist. Otherwise Banksy is just a graffiti punk.
And FWIW, the Gary Glitter song that the Joker was dancing to, made me smile, reminded me of many things in my youth, even if he did turn out to be doing creepy stuff in Thailand. That art served a useful and enjoyable purpose to me anyway.
The only artist that I can’t separate from her art was the SF/fantasy fiction of Marion Zimmer Bradley. After reading about the ways she enabled the long-term sexual abuse of her own daughter by her husband, I simply cannot enjoy reading her stories.