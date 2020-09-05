There seems to be a stage missing

Lest anyone look at the previous post and think that it is only the Yank media that thrills to the sound of breaking glass, here is our very own Evening Standard giving over its pages to Gail Bradbrook, co-founder of Extinction Rebellion: “Roof spikes and the noble art of window smashing— protesting for Extinction Rebellion”.
She writes,
Just having left an impromptu roadblock on Millbank, I found myself yesterday suddenly among a swarm of cyclists pedalling friendly mischief around the city. There’s something about the spirit of this rebellion. When people join together in courage and love for life on earth, willing to take the punishment that will come, the system doesn’t know how to handle it. The Government itself declared a climate and ecological emergency last year, but little more than lip service has followed. On Tuesday, together with environmental organisations, academics, lawyers, and now more than 30 MPs from seven parties, we handed to Parliament on a plate a Bill fit to address the crisis. All they need to do is pass it — and all we need to do is tell them we want it.
Away with all that pettifoggery about persuading the public. That XR want it done should be enough to make it law.
Edit: Further demonstrating that persuasion is not their thing, Extinction Rebellion protesters block newspaper printing presses.
Darren Grimes said it well:
Extinction Rebellion hasn’t been ‘infiltrated’.
Black Lives matter hasn’t been ‘infiltrated’.
These movements were never about the environment or racial justice.
These movements were always about control.
They cannot win at the ballot box, so they have to use other means.
Nothing new under the sun. The Bolchevik and Anarchist terrorism in Russia was created and supported by the bourgeois and even aristocracy looking for some religious experiment to give meaning to their lives.
Proving that nothing changes the Bolsheviks also had the New York Times running interference for them.
To this day I pray that Walter Duranty is roasting in hell.
Flubber-
I pray that Duranty be like Prometheus, burned slowly and then renewed to full health and awareness of his impending doom before the cycle repeats for all eternity. In my more cruel moments, he should also be given a sliver of hope that the cycle had ended, before repeating. 😈
In logic, I agree, But Hitler, Stalin and Mao did have it both ways. Their revolutions destroyed legitimacy and consistency, then use their secret police to ‘justify’ their rule. Sir David’s argument assumes that Parliament continues, and it is what passes the pro-XR laws. It also assumes that elections continue, and Parliament retains the power to repeal the laws. I don’t think XR intend either.
This approach inevitably requires purges of comrades and sympathisers, as well as the general public. Those most comfortable with that rise to rule within the movement.
They are Marxist scum who need the shite beating out of them. The train incident of a while back is what would happen to them, en masse –save that in BlueMarxist Blojob Johnson’s Britain –Plod stands ready to protect them as they harass you.
Luckily they are winning themselves no friends. Just a lot more trouble once Plod can be broken. Millions are going to the Dole soon–there will be ever less sympathy for these middle class Marxist scumbags trying to make an already difficult life more different.
It is well that they are ‘willing to take the punishment that is to come’. For myself I have no desire to engage. But if engaged on an involuntary basis it will end when and how I say it ends and unfortunately I am not equipped for prisoners.