Actually, I think there was enough context
“It’s actually a Republican myth that has, over the last 20 years, really crawled into even leftist discourse: that the small-business owner must be respected, that the small-business owner creates jobs and is part of the community.”
That was said by Vicky Osterweil, author of In Defense of Looting. Ms Osterweil was given such a fawning interview by Natalie Escobar of the American state radio station npr (note the cool lowercase initials) that it became an embarrassment, and the record of it is now prefaced by the words:
This story was updated on Sept. 1, 2020. The original version of this story, which is an interview with an author who holds strong political views and ideas, did not provide readers enough context for them to fully assess some of the controversial opinions discussed.
You know, I have to respect her saying that she considers looting an inherent part of the “demonstrations” and not an aberration, and for saying that small businesses deserve to be targeted just as much as corporate chains. It’s refreshing to see someone who is openly evil rather than a hypocritical apologist. On the other hand, I’m not impressed by her saying that looting only targets businesses. With her being a published author of a book that sells well, she’s just as far from the actual urban poor as any store owner, if not farther, and if stores are a legitimate target for looting and arson, so is whatever building she lives in. She’s less of a coward and hypocrite than NPR, but she still is one.
It’s really remarkable to learn of someone so like an Ayn Rand villain in the real world. “The goods are here. How did they get here? Blank-out.” But of course if the looting continues there won’t be any goods, or any stores, and then the poor really can starve.
Only in our bountiful times could that the amount of stupid demonstrated in the interview is survivable….
And people are still in denial of the brain-damaging effects of the modern Western diet?
Why is anyone paying attention to an obviously mentally disturbed tranny arsehole?
NPR just went against the current Democratic party narrative that pays lip service against violence due to bad poll results. If this interview was 1 month ago they would not have posted the denial. They are Marxists like Vicky Osterweil.
While I have known several mentally disturbed tranny arseholes, you aren’t really aiming your scorn in the right direction. Boringly commonplace though it may be, “obviously mentally disturbed Marxist arsehole” fits better. “Marxist” is something that applies to many forms of arsehole.
Let’s see how well the book I’m working on “In defence of shooting looters” gets reviewed
Depends which state/country you’re in Skippy obvs.
Ellen, chalk it up to the fear of the unfamiliar. Most people I know have never knowingly encountered a transsexual person. Ever. (I’m Minnesotan, suburb and rural.) It’s all a mystery, and we don’t always react well to mysteries. In the face of no knowledge, we see one-dimensionally. (SEE, Flubber.)
(Just as an aside: With your political views, I bet you explode heads when you let them in. Fun to watch.)
Flubber (September 5, 2020 at 11:35 pm), you might as well ask why people are paying attention to someone who urged looting Jews because “Jews are the face of capitalism”. Both the looting of Jewish stores, and the accusation that Jews simultaneously cause capitalist exploitation and communist revolution, have happened before.
There is still a lot of discussion of why he was listened to – and of whether he had only one ball or (much more probable, I think) his corpse was mutilated by shell splinters at the end of the battle for Berlin, after which the Russian pathologist was incompetent and in haste.
When the smirking thug looks around your shop and says, “Nice place you got here. Shame if something should…” [smashes display case with his gun butt] “…happen to it”, is he being hypocritical?
Everything leftists say is a threat. They want you to believe that it is more dangerous to disagree with them than with reality.
In this sense, they are not ignorant, stupid, or hypocritical. They’re just evil.
Both from personal observation and the opinion of US based friends and family the descent of npr from a worthy source of education and information to the Democrat shills they have now become has been even more extreme than that of the bbc.
That is partly due to the ambiguity of the term ‘capitalist’, which can mean both a person living off the proceeds from capital and a person in favor of a free-market system.
Needless to say, the free market is not always in the interests of the former type of ‘capitalist’.
Didn’t know that NPR was ever a worthy source of education and information. (Not surprising, since i never used it as a source of anything.)
When did this decline begin? Or should i say, when did it become noticeable?
“That is partly due to the ambiguity of the term ‘capitalist’, which can mean both a person living off the proceeds from capital and a person in favor of a free-market system.”
As usual, people commonly see only one axis where there are two. On one axis is the free market versus protectionism. On the other axis is whether the means of production (capital goods: like tools, workshops, factories, etc.) is owned by the producers (individually by the workers using the tools in the factory, or collectively via the state) or potentially by separate private investors.
So for example, if you’re a skilled blacksmith, but you are too poor to buy a hammer (a capital good), you can’t make a living. Zero income means you starve. Bill owns a hammer, but he’s not skilled with it and so can’t make much money using it. You rent Bill’s hammer, paying Bill more than he could make using it himself, and you do the hammering, and keep the extra money you can make through your greater skill. You both engage in trade for mutual benefit.
However, this means Bill gets paid for sitting on his arse all day while you do all the hard work, and only get a small slice of the proceeds. This doesn’t seem fair. The owner of the capital gets paid for doing nothing. Worse, he can use the money you pay him to buy 20 hammers, hire them out to 20 blacksmiths, and get paid 20 times as much as you, accumulating ever more wealth to invest, and still do nothing to earn it, while you’re all sweating away in smithies hammering all day, barely paying the bills and going home with no more than you started.
It’s this aspect to the ownership of capital than sticks in the Marxist’s craw. They think the workers doing all the sweating should be the ones being paid full value for it, and this means they need to own the capital themselves. Since they can’t afford to buy it, they must necessarily steal it. But since they argue it was all stolen from them in the first place…
The question of the ownership of capital has little to do with the question of protectionists versus the free marketeers. A capitalist can also be a protectionist, and often is. And Labour Unions are fundamentally protectionist in the same way – seeking a monopoly on the supply of labour in order to constrain supply and raise its price (i.e. wages). Marxists oppose both capitalism and free markets, and often blur the line, but I think it’s useful to maintain the distinction.