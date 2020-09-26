Modern slavery

At CapX, James Bloodworth writes,
And yet, left-wing politicians and activists still flock to anything emitting a whiff of revolution “like bluebottles to a dead cat”, as George Orwell once put it.
The much-vaunted Cuban healthcare system is a case in point. Throughout the six months of the Covid pandemic, we’ve seen various stories emerge that have highlighted Cuba’s so-called medical diplomacy. Jeremy Corbyn himself has praised the “inspirational” efforts of Cuban doctors who have been sent by their government to help other countries treat coronavirus patients.
And yet this week it was reported that 622 doctors have joined a case against the Cuban government at the International Criminal Court, accusing their overseas medical program of being a form of slavery. Hundreds of Cuban doctors have testified that the dictatorship has forced them to live abroad without knowing where they are going, has confiscated their passports, controlled their movements and expropriated most of their wages. Yet none of this widely available information seems to have filtered through to left-wing politicians and activists who continue to bovinely sing the praises of Cuba’s “health internationalism”.
An article from last year written by Maria D. Garcia and Hugo Acha and published in the the Miami Herald tells an individual’s story:
Dr. Rodriguez recounts how she and her medical colleagues were forced to sign contracts giving the Cuban Ministry of Health power of attorney over their actions in Brazil. She was required to use a special Physical Person Card instead of her passport, and she was prohibited from going anywhere without permission of “advisors.”
She also explained that she was ordered to act as a support echelon for paramilitary operations, if and when necessary.
After many months considering the terrifying risks of escape, Dr. Rodriguez decided to take action. She drove 12 hours from a small town in the Amazon to Brasilia in 2014 with Cuban intelligence officials at her heels. After arriving safely at the U.S. Embassy, she applied for asylum under a special parole program that was terminated in 2016 under President Obama.
To put it plainly, Rodriguez was the victim of a human trafficking enterprise.
Have you not eyes to see? That is the essence of communism and it’s bubbly girlfriend socialism. What else is it but modern day feudalism? The ‘people’ who cannot by definition comprehend their best interests or any interests at all for that matter must work as directed by their aparchik betters. This in order that the Kim’s, the Castro’s, the Mugabe’s, the Xi’s live in blood drenched luxury beyond the imagination of the most notorious in human history.
Not to be confused with “Postmodern Slavery”, where you agree to work in exchange for money but don’t make as much as you think you deserve.
It has a lot in common with other Postmodern things.
In a pandemic, socialist rulers don’t order people who want to work, to stay home.
They order people who want to stay home, to go to work.
Are we really likely to be surprised here? If the International Criminal Court determines that slavery is illegal even if perpetrated by a state, then might it not determine that a ponzi scheme is illegal even if operated by a state? It sounds like very dangerous precedent to me!
To the extent that we, the sheeple, are already livestock of the state, to be milked, fleeced, shorn and perhaps ultimately slaughtered ‘for the greater good’, pre-modern slavery is alive and well.
Taxation is a politer form of part-time slavery to which we and our forebears have been subject for a long, long time.
DP