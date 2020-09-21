|
Rachel Johnson has a thought
“Do you know, I had a thought on the way here on the tube. Do you know what it was? I dunno, I can’t believe that I’m going to say this on national radio. I thought that – it would be so unpopular – but what if the government banned, not, you know, going out or seeing your gran in her care home or all the rest of it, but banned the sale of alcohol completely until we had a vaccine? I think that would do much more than ten thousand pound fines to halt the spread of the virus.”
Rachel Johnson is Boris Johnson’s sister, but has very different political views than the Prime Minister’s. She was a candidate for the short-lived centrist pro-EU Change UK party in the 2019 European Parliament election. At one time it was thought that this party, bringing together moderates from different sides of the political aisle to oppose Brexit, would sweep the nation.
I am sure that it would speed up the development of a vaccine, due to scientists craving a drink.
But why inflict this on those of us who cannot possibly contribute to the development of a vaccine??
It’s probably one of her better ideas to be honest.
Stupid cow.
But it would offer opportunity knocking for those of us willing to be part of the lucrative supply of illegal drink.
This has been implemented in both Panama and South Africa.
The WHO recommended that Europe implement an alcohol ban as well:
Alcohol does not protect against COVID-19; access should be restricted during lockdown.
If this were to happen, and bootleggers all wore masks, would it be to prevent the spread of covid, or to hide their identities, or would they just be being ironic?
😆 😆 😆
Huh!
Ban alcohol, and compulsory face masks. What other countries ban alcohol and force half the population to wear face coverings.
I am beginning to suspect Rachel’s and Boris’ political views might not be that different, Rachel just doesn’t have to hide them.