Pelosi glitches out, randomly says “Good morning, Sunday morning” in middle of interview
‘It’s estimated that 200 million people have died — probably by the time I finish this talk,’ said Biden.
Don’t worry, their programming does not allow them to harm humans
4 comments to Don’t worry, their programming does not allow them to harm humans
Once again: this is all due to the modern Western diet.
People don’t realize this, partly because some people are more susceptible than others.
American people who are more susceptible, tend to vote Democrat. Statistically speaking.
None of this matters to people who are going to vote for them.
They’re voting ideology, not personality. If they could run the dead Justice Ginsburg, they would, and she would get as many, if not more, votes as Biden. They just need a face for Big Brother.
Is Alzheimer’s or dementia a necessary condition to be part of the Democratic Party hierarchy?
Just asking. For a friend.
Snorri Godhi: “Once again: this is all due to the modern Western diet.”
Pelosi was born in 1940, she is 80 years old, she’s suffering from mild dementia caused by a lifetime of Lefty cognitive dissonance.
I’m not disagreeing that Western diet has a high proportion of artificial synthesized components, Margarine is famously, a waste byproduct repurposed. But Pelosi is just an old woman who’s mind is going. Really, the US democratic party increasingly resembles the Soviet Union politburo, ( I see Phil B has already suggested ).