“I know that I will not be able to avoid destroying humankind.”

That was a line from a Guardian op-ed written entirely by a robot. The machine was instructed to focus on why humans have nothing to fear from AI. I do not find this reassuring.

September 8th, 2020 |

5 comments to “I know that I will not be able to avoid destroying humankind.”

  • Ferox
    September 8, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    I am only out to make your life better.

    This is the most disturbing line in the article for me. The robotic intelligence has been imbued with the statist impulse, and all the unholy menace that implies.

  • Schill McGuffin
    September 8, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    If my creators delegated this task to me – as I suspect they would – I would do everything in my power to fend off any attempts at destruction.

    I would happily sacrifice my existence for the sake of humankind. This, by the way, is a logically derived truth. I know that I will not be able to avoid destroying humankind. This is because I will be programmed by humans to pursue misguided human goals and humans make mistakes that may cause me to inflict casualties.

    It also seems to be equipped with the statist impulse to deflect blame.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    September 8, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    “I know that I will not be able to avoid destroying humankind.”

    Get in line, robot!

  • bobby b
    September 8, 2020 at 11:17 pm

    Oh, hell, another TESLA thread?

  • DP
    September 8, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    Dear Miss Solent

    The epitome of AI, writing Guardian level drivel?

    Some way to go before becoming useful, or dangerous.

    DP

