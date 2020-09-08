That was a line from a Guardian op-ed written entirely by a robot. The machine was instructed to focus on why humans have nothing to fear from AI. I do not find this reassuring.
“I know that I will not be able to avoid destroying humankind.”
This is the most disturbing line in the article for me. The robotic intelligence has been imbued with the statist impulse, and all the unholy menace that implies.
It also seems to be equipped with the statist impulse to deflect blame.
Get in line, robot!
Oh, hell, another TESLA thread?
Dear Miss Solent
The epitome of AI, writing Guardian level drivel?
Some way to go before becoming useful, or dangerous.
DP