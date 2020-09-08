|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Here we go again
ITV News reports,
Social gatherings of more than six people to be banned in England to limit spread of coronavirus
Social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England from Monday as the Government seeks to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use a press conference on Wednesday to announce the change in the law after the number of daily positive Covid-19 cases in the UK rose to almost 3,000.
The legal limit on social gatherings will be reduced from 30 people to six.
It will apply to gatherings indoors and outdoors – including private homes, as well as parks, pubs and restaurants.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Will XR and BLM protests count as social gatherings (a) in theoretical law, and (b) in actual policing practice?
Will protests against this quarantine law count as social gatherings?
Will Boris be asked these questions at the press conference?
That man ought to be
defenestrateddeselected.
This pseudo Tory and the non Tory party have just nationalised whole the economy. The Labour party would not have in its wildest dreams, have considered what Boris Johnson and the Tory party just did, would even be possible.
But the Tories did it ( having taken advice from Communists ). I mean, WTFF?
Some things are more important than public health.
Signaling your commitment to “social justice” and to the goals of the Progressive Left? Much more important.
Keeping your addled twenty-something proto-Marxist offspring from infecting your grandmother after a rally? Less important.
Keeping the economy going so that working people can produce the things that the nation needs to consume? Much much less important.
Boris the Bottler becomes Boris the Dictator.
And where is Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition? Well, certainly not opposing, which is its job.
Great! Just what i was waiting for: an opportunity to comment on covidiocy.
Smallest drops in GDP in Europe in the 2nd quarter of 2020:
Finland: -4.5 %
Lithuania: -5.5 %
Estonia: -5.6 %
Deaths/million in the above 3 countries:
Finland: 61
Lithuania: 32
Estonia: 48
–Deaths/million in Sweden: 577
(same link as above)
Drop in GDP in Sweden, 2nd quarter of 2020:
-8.3 %
Sweden managed to get an order of magnitude more victims than some of its closest neighbors, while at the same time having a greater drop in GDP.
I don’t put much blame on the Swedish ruling class: everybody makes mistakes. But when people take Sweden as a model, that’s when i know that covidiocy is a thing.
PS: The UK managed to do much worse than Sweden in GDP decline, while at the same time doing not significantly better in deaths/millions.
That is no evidence about lockdowns, one way or the other: it is evidence about the covidiocy of the British ruling class.
(Although allowances must be made for the higher population density of the UK.)