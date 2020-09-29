|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Geeks
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
2020 like it ought to be
Natalie Solent (Essex) · Health & medical · Science & Technology · Science Fiction & Fantasy · UK affairs
September 29th, 2020 |
11 comments to 2020 like it ought to be
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Very Cool.
Ironman suits get that little bit closer.
Not sure the hand controls are ideal – the old jetpacks with their nozzles place no strain on the arms and your lifted by the harness. This looks like the pilot is doing in inverted overhead press. 90 seconds of lifting your own body weight, your equipment, and all the jet suit must be pretty heavy.
The SF future I read about when young is coming far too slowly – but it’s a lot closer than the one promised by socialism will ever be. Now if I could just feel sure that it was also a lot closer than the one threatened by socialism …
That depends upon the SF you read. I tried to avoid dystopias, but they happened anyway. It’s only a guess they were due to socialism, because that word was never used except perhaps by Ayn Rand. But she hardly wrote SF.
1. I’m lying broken on the side of the mountain, life ebbing away.
2. Paramedic with jetpack flies up and alights next to me.
3. Convinced I’ve seen the Angel of Death, I succumb to a heart attack and die.
My concern is what happens when the paramedic crashes and burns that contraption (which is inevitable) where are they going to get the paramedic to help the paramedic?
The SF future that I read about when young proposed melting the north polar ice cap by design in order to open up Siberia and Canada for greater grain production and so stave off disastrous global famine. I feel very old!
I’m guessing it is way loud and takes some serious skill to fly. Just around the corner then…
It also produces a lot of CO2, so it will be verboten.
Zilwerks – –
It looks like the turbines on the hands are ‘additional’ for extra lift and for control of direction, and that there is still lots of lift on the harness:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daedalus_Flight_Pack
Am I the only one who at first glance read that as Je suis paramedic?