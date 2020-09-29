We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

2020 like it ought to be

· Health & medical · Science & Technology · Science Fiction & Fantasy · UK affairs

Jet suit paramedic

September 29th, 2020 |

11 comments to 2020 like it ought to be

  • Flubber
    September 29, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Very Cool.

    Ironman suits get that little bit closer.

  • ZilWerks
    September 29, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    Not sure the hand controls are ideal – the old jetpacks with their nozzles place no strain on the arms and your lifted by the harness. This looks like the pilot is doing in inverted overhead press. 90 seconds of lifting your own body weight, your equipment, and all the jet suit must be pretty heavy.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    September 29, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    The SF future I read about when young is coming far too slowly – but it’s a lot closer than the one promised by socialism will ever be. Now if I could just feel sure that it was also a lot closer than the one threatened by socialism …

  • Ellen
    September 29, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    That depends upon the SF you read. I tried to avoid dystopias, but they happened anyway. It’s only a guess they were due to socialism, because that word was never used except perhaps by Ayn Rand. But she hardly wrote SF.

  • bobby b
    September 29, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    1. I’m lying broken on the side of the mountain, life ebbing away.

    2. Paramedic with jetpack flies up and alights next to me.

    3. Convinced I’ve seen the Angel of Death, I succumb to a heart attack and die.

  • Fraser Orr
    September 30, 2020 at 2:42 am

    My concern is what happens when the paramedic crashes and burns that contraption (which is inevitable) where are they going to get the paramedic to help the paramedic?

  • Alan Peakall
    September 30, 2020 at 7:36 am

    The SF future that I read about when young proposed melting the north polar ice cap by design in order to open up Siberia and Canada for greater grain production and so stave off disastrous global famine. I feel very old!

  • Sean
    September 30, 2020 at 8:18 am

    I’m guessing it is way loud and takes some serious skill to fly. Just around the corner then…

  • Jacob
    September 30, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    It also produces a lot of CO2, so it will be verboten.

  • Douglas2
    September 30, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Zilwerks – –

    It looks like the turbines on the hands are ‘additional’ for extra lift and for control of direction, and that there is still lots of lift on the harness:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daedalus_Flight_Pack

  • Mike Smith
    September 30, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Am I the only one who at first glance read that as Je suis paramedic?

