Trump is a streetfighter waging asymmetric warfare against a traditional foe who is reviewing the rules of engagement and consulting the lawyers back at headquarters before doing anything. And all the while he’s getting pummelled. Idealists will say that it wasn’t very presidential, that they didn’t dig into policy and educate the American people, where was the dignity?
Welcome to electoral politics. It’s always been thus. Founding Father John Adams delighted in calling fellow Founder Alexander Hamilton, “the bastard brat of a Scotch peddler.” Adams himself came in for similar treatment during the election of 1800 when he was called an hermaphrodite reportedly at the behest of Thomas Jefferson.
We didn’t get any of that last night. But there’s another debate next week so keep your fingers crossed.
Do you really think there’s going to be another debate? It’s a toss up whether the DNC retires Biden before the next debate or shortly after the third.
My step-daughter announced, somewhat imperiously this morning, that “even Fox News said that Trump lost the debate.”*
As I have not seen the show, have no wish to see it or plan to watch any more of them from this side of the pond, it always interest me how one “wins a debate.” Perhaps the only sense that matters is that the winner is the person who scores most, crosses the line first or makes his or her opponent stop playing (or participating). I would therefore doubt any side in this show between two arguing old men has stopped participating because of what was said by their opponent.
*FWIW she has an American boyfriend who is utterly anti-Trump, so echoing anything but hatred for the man means there can be no rational discussion about any aspect of US politics in our house. In that case my step-daughter has “won the debate” as I decline to talk about it when all I hear is how bad he is and such a failure and racist, etc.
Depends who you ask. Media says Biden won (quelle surprise! 😆 ). Yet strangely not everyone agrees.
CNN pre-debate poll shows Biden clearly won the debate.
In the old days the rules were different and the outcome never in doubt. See for example the debate between David and Goliath.
Pete,
If that translates to actual votes Latinos could be the ones carrying Trump over the line in Florida, a very big deal in November. They could also potentially swing New Mexico across to him.
Poll taken from a randomly selected sample of SEIU workers, teachers, undocumented Americans, professional sportsmen and the media.
Honestly, I found the whole thing an unappealing mess. I think Trump was trying to push Biden to flake out, and I don’t really think he was successful. My feeling about Trump is that he lacked crisp points, good memorable moments, and came across a bit too much of a ranter to me.
To me, it looked like he wasn’t well prepared. I know he eschews that, and he is right that there is such a thing as overprepared. But I mean if the moderator asks you to compare the records, or explain why you should be elected you should have excellent, succinct crisp, and crystal clear answers to that. Trump was just winging it because he hadn’t prepared properly.
To me, what Trump needed to do was come across as very strong (which he did, but he came across as rude and bullying too, which is too much) and to have a few key soundbites that were super strong and clearly articulated. He had a few points but they were lost in the noise.
Biden was a bit bumbling and definitely overwhelmed. But he didn’t fall asleep or say 200 million Americans died of Covid, so for him that is a win.
But having said that I am usually wrong about these things. Other people seem to react very differently to me about these debates. So who knows. Two old politicians having a food fight is not my idea of good TV, but neither is MMA or Come Dancing, and that is apparently quite popular. Politicians? Pah, a pox on both their houses.
Everyone who was going to vote for Trump before that debate will vote for Trump after that debate. Everyone who was going to vote for Biden before that debate will vote for Biden after that debate.
It was like a NASCAR race with no crashes but many mechanical breakdowns. Unsatisfying and frustrating for all.
I think the Biden tactics were more effective than Trump’s. Trump was bombarded with false or half baked claims and the Wallace questions were framed to incorporate false premises. Though, I understand Trump’s impulse to refute them all, it resulted in him appearing too defensive, too reactive, too disruptive and less coherent. I really thought Trump danced to Biden’s tune more than vice versa.
Is Trump, presidential? Hell no, and his base doesn’t care. What impact did the debate have, hard to say. I’ve said for four years, It’s not about Trump; it was never about Trump. It’s Middle America fighting back. Many voters reject the assault, by the Dems, on Middle America and the undermining of what makes America, America. They especially reject what the so called “elites” want to put in it’s place. It ain’t a better mousetrap. That’s what the Left and the media, has failed to grasp and why most attacks have failed to make a dent in his base. The Trump voters have nowhere else to go. IMHO
The principal complaint against Trump is that he is an uncouth ruffian.
His supporters elected him because only an uncouth ruffian has the rhino skin necessary to stand up to the relentless pummelling that any republican gets from the shitty media.
Trump is a symptom of the sickness in the system; he isn’t the cause.
And we all better pray that he wins, because the progressive cataclysm that will ensue if the puppet Biden gets in is truly horrifying.
Albion’s:
It looks to me like your step-daughter is gaslighting you. You should not allow that.
I hesitate to suggest a strategy to cope… but in my arrogance i’ll suggest one anyway: dismiss her opinions out of hand, refusing to give any justification for you dismissal; just say that she cannot possibly understand why she is wrong.
NB: This is a strategy that i use against very close family members. It has not (yet) won them to my side, but it does preserve my mental health. (And no, my disagreements with family are not about politics.)
I was sitting in Minneapolis this morning looking out over several blocks of burned-out ruins and barricaded intersections and closed businesses and general devastation, and I remembered how, during the debate, Wallace pressed Trump to disclaim right-wing violence. Trump! WTF!
All of the violence and riot and ruin in the USA comes from the left – from Antifa, which Biden says is just a feeling, not an organization – and this morning our media says “Trump refuses to condemn right-wing violence”!
Lying pricks.
Albion’s Blue Front Door (September 30, 2020 at 12:40 pm), I did not see this first hand – I have better things to do with my time than watch presidential debates – but I am told that Trump managed to ask Biden often enough whether he would pack the supreme court that Biden shouted “Will you shut up”.
Assuming this is so, I suggest you do not argue with your daughter about the debate as a whole (i.e. agree to disagree / have no opinion) but instead just suggest that, in getting Biden to go so on-record about his determination not to say, Trump did not leave empty handed.
If that point can be considered, you might later be able to suggest that those MSM reporters who summarised the “Will you shut up” moment as evidence of how aggressive and interrupting Trump was, without mentioning what particular question Biden was not answering, were not just presenting the facts and letting the readers judge for themselves but pushing a narrative.
I repeat, I did not see it myself, so commenters here who did are invited to say if I’ve got it completely wrong.