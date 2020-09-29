Perish the thought that we may allow those pesky Africans to export food to the UK without tariffs. If we allow that they might not need our charity, then how would we feel superior to them?
15 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
we need to make sure everyone has access to affordable, good quality and sustainable food (from the linked Graunidiocy)
Can we have a movement to ban that meaningless nonce word “sustainable”? Elsewhere (actually Hong Kong) a couple of days ago I saw a reference to sustainable journalism
That was the EU warning Tory voting farmers they will be subject to competition……
A result of the virtue signalling wankers Oliver and Fearnley whatever getting caught up in their rush to condemn evil American food (unless Biden wins in which case it will suddenly be ok).
“…then how would we feel superior to them?”
Meh. 4000+ years of history might do it.
“Africa” is a big place.
Are we talking “Sphinx” Africa, Mud Hut Africa, or Idi Amin Africa?
We haven’t been giving ‘charity’, Charity is a voluntary arrangement that an individual chooses to offer.
When the State claims to be giving charity, its not charity it is extortion. Usually used to fund children of the governmental administrative class working in ‘NGOs’ which spend their time destroying the African, Asian ( take your pick ) economy.
As an aside, the European Union has decimated the indigenous African fishing industry with their huge factory ships. Concessions sold to the EU by African despots.
I don’t know Perry, why do you feel superior to Africans?
Me? Most of the time, I don’t think about them any more than I spend time thinking about the Belgians.
Seems that either you don’t understand the idea of a rhetorical statement or you do but are a bit of an arsehole
You will be cancelled.
You have to think about them all the time or you’re a systemic racist.
But … but … think of all those bureaucrats doing useful and fruitful work, processing applications for import permits, checking paperwork, issuing licenses, collecting fees, inspecting and certifying the imports and making sure that the stuff is up to some arbitrary standard (like straight bananas, for example), determining and implementing standards, revising and updating the guides and policies, procedures and work instructions etc.
Days, months and years of activity and checks avoided and omitted. Think of the unemployment and hardship among the EU minions.
Have you no heart?
(Yes, I have just finished reading the Yes Minister and Yes Prime Minister books. Why do you ask?)
I know, some people are just cold & uncaring! And think of all those ruined gap years doing poverty porn, I mean helping out the helpless natives 🤪
Belgians and Africans. Not the best combination
Now as you mention it Mark, it was an unfortunate pairing. Speaks, no doubt to my unconscious racism.
Mark,
I take it you were referring to The Crime of the Congo?
Good quote Perry.
It’s interesting that the strongest argument against the EU is not philosophical, political or economic, but is, in fact, moral.
Heh, why have just one. There is an argument against the EU for everyone if the stop taking their opinions from the nine o clock news zombie…..