There should be no law to forbid people parading in paramilitary uniforms

“BRIXTON’S POLICE SURRENDERED THE STREETS TO BLACK-SHIRTED PARAMILITARIES”, writes Guido Fawkes.
The Black Lives Matter paramilitary-style march in Brixton has had a lot of coverage, including videos of protestors yelling at police and calling them “terrorists”. Only three arrests were made despite the widespread “threatening, abusive or insulting” behaviour being clear public order offences…
That tiny arrest number is even more surprising when taking into account photos of dozens of men wearing matching para-military outfits with face coverings and branded stab vests reading “FF Force” (Forever Family).
In 1936, a new public order act was introduced to counter the rise of Oswald Mosley’s fascist Black Shirts, banning political uniforms
Guido goes on to quote chapter and verse from the 1936 law, and asks, as many are asking, why it was not enforced.
I would like to step back a moment. “Forever Family” do come across as sinister. I think their resemblance to Mosley’s Fascists should be pointed out often and loudly. But wearing an anti-stab vest is not the same as stabbing someone. Who did they hurt by marching in columns? They looked threatening in a general way, but who specifically did they threaten? Let them march. Let them disfigure the London scene wearing whatever outfits they like. Let them discredit their cause and discredit the media’s whitewashing of it. I will go further and say that Mosley’s followers should have been allowed to march in uniform as well. Not to riot, not to beat people up, just to swank around in pretendy uniforms and look like the silly asses they were.
OK, that ship has sailed. This law has been on the books for more than eighty years. I am conscious that when I ask whether one should support the equal application of a bad law I am merely repeating the question Niall Kilmartin asked more eloquently in this post from last year, “The equal oppression of the laws”. Don’t blame me for copying him, blame him for asking a good question that is widely applicable.
People hardly question whether a law oppressing them is justified – they’re just interested in it being applied to everyone else too. Its how governments get away with ratcheting up the oppression.
Its usually more obvious when it comes to economic regulation. Where the incumbent industry facing competition from an upstart doesn’t demand the regulation leashing them be removed, only that the upstart also be leashed.
I have to say that, honestly, the desire for freedom is not part of human nature. Those who merely wish to be left alone are a weird minority. And its why ‘democracy’ is so popular – mutual enslavement.
That vest is an offensive weapon, that is.
It’s not what they do, it’s what they represent… the destruction of our institutions with the connivence of the ruling class, whilst the police fail to uphold the law.
It was the ‘ordinary’ people who dealt with the Black Shirts by taking to the streets to oppose them. The real danger is ‘ordinary’ people let them get away with it, hiding in their cupboards so big-bad virus doesn’t get them.
The exact same laissez-faire towards the National Socialist in Germany ended well didn’t it?
During recent London riots the media made much of a heroic black man carrying a supine white one over his shoulder. His comment, I did it to save him being killed, was allowed to pass without asking the obvious – who was about to kill him?
A little research revealed that our hero was a MMA instructor and was wearing his fighting Kevlar gloves. Rather odd for someone whose stated purpose was to keep the peace.
The story died quickly. Not all self-described peacekeepers are necessarily what they claim.
The Sage of Kettering’s father was present at the Battle of Cable Street, and was physically involved in the attacks on Mosley’s Blackshirts, he found himself a co-belligerent with the Commies. Now the Commies are parading openly (and for now, somewhat ridiculously) as a militia. The government does not like people organising themselves into organisations much, and I suppose that it is fair to ask ‘What lawful purpose could it serve?‘ to have a uniformed organisation with political motives marching in the streets, and I suppose going back to 1936, you had to be there. Of course, had this been some form of ‘Right Wing’ (white) grouping, the police would have rushed to attack them in all likelihood.
But looking at the words of Section 1 of the Act that create the offence:
I suppose that the Attorney-General might be able to charge an NHS worker attending, say, a ‘Protect the NHS’ rally whilst in work clothes with an offence under that section. That I suppose is the test that shows that it is an absurd and tyrannical law.
Section 2 of the Public Order Act 1936, which the cited piece does not mention, is actually the more pertinent:
Just you imagine if you lived in that area of London, and were burgled, and this Forever Family (sounds like a dog adoption agency) militia usurped the function of the police by not turning up and giving you a crime number for your home insurance.
On the one hand, the Weimar republic had no laissez-faire attitude but many laws to regulate speech (like our modern ‘hate speech’ laws) and protest, and used them.
On the other hand, it could be argued that our modern state, with its ‘hate speech’ laws but also its enforcement, both arbitrary and slovenly, does indeed have resemblances to Weimar.
Quite the contrary, thank God there is such a law.
If Forever Family Force is not soon challenged, several things are likely to happen:
They will organise and parade in other cities where there is a significant black community;
Drug gangs will move into FFF, if they are not already present in it;
Salafists Muslim groups will see the opportunity and set up their own militias;
Cities like London will have formal no go zones policed by such ethnic militias;
The eco-Marxists behind Extinction Rebellion will see the green light, and up their aggression too;
Groups of the ilk of Britain First will prosper.
The total destruction of our society, which was the intent of Multi-Culturalism, will come that much closer.
Mr Ed, thanks for pointing out the significance of section 2 of the Public Order Act 1936.
As Mr Ed (August 11, 2020 at 9:44 am) comments:
In US cities like Seattle and Portland, I suspect that a lack of resistance reflects the public’s knowledge that the authorities will not be so restrained in prosecuting anyone who resists the mob as they are in dealing with said mob. In St Louis, the Soros-backed prosecutor appears to have gone rather far in treating resistance as criminal. (Gone rather far for the US, that is; there are no castle laws here and I wonder what would happen to anyone seen picking up a cricket bat, let alone a deactivated gun, in the face of a threatening wokemob.)
That said, it is significant that BLM operate most blatantly where the authorities protect them, and where a woke public were trained not to object by local public opinion even before the mob gave them other reasons to fear. The part of Seattle CHOP/CHAZ took over was the wokest part of a woke city, and Portland’s politics have long been notorious.