The shift from “it’s immoral to tell another culture’s story” to “it’s impossible to tell another culture’s story, but in any case, one shouldn’t try for moral reasons” is part of a process Pluckrose and Lindsay describe as “reification”, which emerged after I’d left the ivory tower and commenced moving companies around and drafting commercial leases for a living. Once reified, postmodern abstractions about the world are treated as though they are real things, and accorded the status of empirical truth. Contemporary social justice activism thus sees theory as reality, as though it were gravity or cell division or the atomic structure of uranium.
The correspondence theory of truth holds that objective truth exists and we can learn something about it through evidence and reason. That is, things are knowable and we gain reliable information about them when our beliefs align with reality. It’s termed “the correspondence theory of truth” because a statement is considered true when it corresponds with reality and false when it doesn’t. Reality, of course, is the thing that does not change regardless of what you believe.
Such a fucking sad commentary on the world not only that this needs to be pointed out but also the fact that people who fervently argue the reverse get listened to.
During the recent lockdown I had the pleasure of spending many days with my 12yo grand daughter, helping her with her remote lesson plans. It says something that we got through four weeks lessons in less than a week.
To fill the time, she learnt long division and we spent a day exploring what “The scientific method” means and how it works.
I thought I was helping.
She was treated like a heretic when she started asking in class about repeatability of observations, objective facts etc.
Hang on: isn’t the whole point? That the SJWs hold that there is no such thing as objective truth, only your lived experience? So why can’t we tell them to bugger off because _their_ view of the world has no objective truth either?
I believe Jesus and Mo (pbuh:-)) nailed that some time ago.