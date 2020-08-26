The culture wars, ctd

“Speaking personally, I am getting a little fed up with the shoe-horning of George Floyd into every aspect of our lives. The Minnesotan policeman accused of killing him is currently in prison awaiting trial for murder. Literally nobody on earth is defending his actions. So it is slightly galling that anyone, at the BBC or anywhere else, should try to present his killing as some sort of Murder on the Orient Express effort involving every white person on earth.”
He, yours truly and many other people are fed up with all this. But for today’s Maoist culture warriors, even seemingly small things, such as the words accompanying “Land of Hope and Glory”, are worth crushing into silence, if their acts achieve the end of demoralising and destroying what they hate. (Check out this Elgar CD for the actual music.)
Ironically, the song Rule Britannia includes the line “Britons never, never shall be slaves”. That enrages some, for whom the object of their drooling political philosophy is to enslave humanity. Their hatred of such tunes is in fact a form of psychological projection and on a massive scale. They see evil imperialism in a desire not to submit to rulers.
This isn’t going to stop unless and until the structures that today’s Gramscian Left have captured – many universities, tax-funded arts bodies, the BBC, etc, must have their funds cut off, their staff fired, and the organisations forced to subsist on whatever private stipends they can obtain.
Meanwhile, the BBC has once again achieved the opposite of its intentions.
I am, and so, apparently, is the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, who says that Floyd had a more-than-fatal dose of fentanyl in his blood. So, the Marxists on both sides of the ocean are going to have another field day as the consequences of this kill their show trial. You can now look for Minnesota Attorney General Ellison to quietly agree to delay the trial of the cops until after the elections.
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1298403284416249856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
1. Had five-year-old Cannon Hinnant been black instead of white, and the neighbour who shot him through the head been white instead of black, I think we can safely assume the story would have received much more media prominence than has been the case. (if you’ve not heard of it by now, three weeks on, that rather proves the point).
2. The chorus of Rule Britannia states “Britons never, never shall be slaves” without any racial qualification or restriction. Does the woke left now share the view of the extreme right that there can be no such thing as a ‘black Briton’ and that to be truly a Briton one has to be white?
Plus one to bobby b (bobby b, August 26, 2020 at 8:34 pm).
One of the depressing things about PC media power is that even people who think they know enough to see through it are unwittingly fooled by it. (William Shirer observed a similar effect when in 1930s Nazi Germany: he knew Goebbels was a liar, yet was sometimes fooled by him.)
– Why would a policeman summon an ambulance (and raise its priority when he realised a misunderstanding had not given it the one intended) if he desired his suspect’s death?
– Why would he follow the training he was given (claimed to maximise chance of survival in the Minnesota Police Policy Use of Force document that the left-wing democrats who run the place had instructed him to use) if he desired his suspect’s death?
Three times the minimum potentially-fatal dose according to this, and he was showing clear signs of it, and of breathing difficulties, before he was put on the ground.
My bet is with bobby b – as with Zimmerman and Wilson, this will prove to be another BLM fake accusation.
This raises the question, why – why are BLM’s prominent cases so demonstrably false? It’s not like actual police brutality is unknown in this imperfect world. I recall a video that Rahm Emanuel kept under wraps till he’d won an election which seemed clear enough as regards the (il)legality. Does BLM, like the fake hate hoaxers, simply need more than reality will supply? Do they need unpunished/delayed cases, but must avoid those that, like Rahm Emanuel’s, point specifically to Democrats? Or is their very point to use such cases to make people serve the narrative instead of the truth? (Or is it, as bobby b conjectures, that they need acquittals to rage against?)
Which raises interesting scenarios arising out of the upcoming presidential election. Do they need Biden to lose a close contest in order to advance on their chosen fronts? They seem to make more progress towards their goals when they are out of power than when they hold power. You can’t be an oppressed rebel if you are in charge.
“This raises the question, why – why are BLM’s prominent cases so demonstrably false? It’s not like actual police brutality is unknown in this imperfect world.”
Because the violence is thankfully rare. It is also race blind if you believe the statistics.
It is like most things today in politics today a creation of the media and powers behind it crafting the desired narrative, and manipulating the NPC’s.
Do some research – when did BLM last have a heyday? Summer 2016.
What links Summer 2016, and Summer 2020.
Yeah not a difficult question is it.
Cops killed 9 unarmed blacks, 16 unarmed whites in 2019.
In a country of 330,000,000.
Not exactly a repressive rampage.
(Watch for new Minneapolis news. In the past hour or so, three people got into a confrontation in Minneapolis. One guy shoots another. Shooter walks away, police following, video shows as shooter then blows his own head off on the street. Due to rumors before the videos came out, rioters have once again begun trashing Minneapolis for its police misconduct. It’s all bogus. Heading over there to rescue my niece who exited a show right into the mess. Gotta get out of this town. 😛 )
Plus one more to bobby b.
Nope.
Plus 10 zillion kerbillion to bobby b.