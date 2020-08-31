|
Samizdata quote of the day
The initial claim of media bias is not that there’s a cabal that nays no darkie jokes no never, rather that the people doing the defining think that no darkie jokes should ever be made therefore that’s what they describe as being impartial. It’s a cultural censorship not a cabalistic one. As such it’s also quite possibly unthinking, not self-aware of what it is doing. Things that cannot be said in Islington drawing rooms may not be said on TV sorta thing. Which leaves rather a lot of people who don’t hold Islington drawing room opinions outta luck.
The very proof of this being that if a TV station starts up saying non-Isling.dr things and succeeds like wildfire then we know those views were being censored by that unconscious bias.
It’s all going to be rather fun, isn’t it?
– Tim Worstall
And if it starts up and is censored, that is evidence of the cabal, yes?
I think it is both, each reinforcing the other. They enforce cancel-culture and then cancel-culture enforces itself on their minds and so round and round.
The BBC director-general, stepping down today, was asked whether the BBC was a woke organisation. He replied: “That is not a description I recognise at all.” I hear conscious spin, unconscious self-deceit and genuine lack of awareness in that reply.
He spent his last day in office listing things the BBC should do – and seems not to have anticipated being asked, “So why didn’t you do them then?”
Why are there so few right wing comedians?
Because they cant get on TV, the bookers cancel them and the theatres cancel them.
This is despite the left wing comedians being as funny as a cactus enema.