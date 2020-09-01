Test results are not binary. Good tests are not all the same

Simon Gibbs of Libertarian Home renown has some interesting information about Wuhan Coronavirus testing.
By the end of this article, I want you to be writing to someone and sharing this link. That person could be your MP, your employer, or if you are in a position of power, someone in your organisation who you will want to start making a plan. Preferably, all three.
There is a lot of drama in comment sections and on the street about false positives and tests for The Coronavirus producing positive results for other coronaviruses, like the common cold. Usually this is understood to mean you should ignore the Government. I have some sympathy for that, obviously, but what I have come to understand about tests, however, is that they are not binary. They are not limited to producing yes and no answers – if the person using them allows for it.
Usually the people doing tests don’t allow it, for reasons that are basically economical, but actually the missing subtlety is interesting. Tests can tell you how much virus is present – the “viral load”.
There are two other interesting properties of tests:
Specificity – a test with good specificity only detects SARS-COVID-2 i.e The Coronavirus, and not older or similar bugs
Sensitivity – a test with good sensitivity will tell you if your body has ever come into contact with SARS-COVID-2 even if the “viral load” is small.
There were, apparently, some issues with specificity at one point. The major issue at the moment is that most tests are far too sensitive.
If you just caught the virus yesterday then you are probably not spreading it yet, but you’ll test “positive” because there are already a few thousand bits of virus DNA in the sample. If you had it in January then you will have stopped spreading at the very latest by mid-February but would still be testing “positive” in March, because there are still thousands of bits of virus DNA in the sample. Either of these results makes it unclear what you, as an individual, should do about it.
What researchers have learned is that SARS-COVID-2, specifically, is mainly transmissible in a period between 1 to 6 days when your body is producing trillions of copies of the virus. If the test was able to tell you that you had trillions of copies in your body, then you would know what to do. You would know that tomorrow will be a bad day for you, and that going to a party today would make next Saturday a bad day for everyone at the party.
The brevity of this period is easy to overstate. It might be up to six days long, but by day two of that period you will probably want to be in bed anyway, and limited transmission will actually happen after that.
Testing as a means to stop transmission has only one day to do anything useful.
Now the real kicker with tests is that they are sometimes taking two days to come back. By the time you get the result, nearly all the transmission that might have happened has happened. It is too late to close the stable door, the epidemiological horse has well and truly bolted. Your mates at the party are sick. Hopefully you will be able to apologise to them.
This does not mean we have bad tests. We have great tests. The problem is that they are diagnostic tests, not screening tests. They are designed for working out why people are ill, not as a tool for stopping them from being ill.
Enter Michael Mina (the virologist, not the chef). He has been making the news a bit, but only once in the UK and the Daily Mail did not do this justice. This is a shame because his ideas (of which the above is a summary) are very exciting.
He wants to make cheap, rubbish tests.
Michael Mina’s tests will be so bad, they will miss something like a third of infections. This is not a problem, because they will be so cheap you can do them 3-7 times a week and by the time you are infectious and your body is swamped with virus DNA there is no way that even a cheap rubbish test will miss it.
Apparently it is a bit easier to make tests that work fast if they are allowed to be insensitive to a third of cases. Michael Mina wants his to be done in your home and to work while you eat your breakfast.
As an individual you could buy boxes of $1 tests and test yourself daily, if you become a threat to your colleagues you will know about it before you leave for work.
As an employer you could send boxes of $1 tests to your employees and require them to show the result before entering the office. You can now reopen your office.
As a University Dean you could require students to present a clear $1 test result before entering the campus. You can now reopen your campus.
As a government, you can repeal your Coronavirus legislation (up for renewal in September, I hear), and get on with delivering the will of the people, rather than flailing about trying to bend the people to your will.
Unfortunately we live in a world in which every aspect of the medical industry is affected by the need to seek Government approval for new products – tests included. Making cheap rubbish fast tests is not easy to do if the regulator doesn’t understand that these are cheap screening tests and low sensitivity is fine.
So please share that website with your MP and tell them they have a new job to do – to get a test like this approved.
Share the website with your employer or University so that they can start to get their head around the notion that they need to set up a medical screening program – something that I imagine is new for them.
If you are in a position of power, start drawing up options so you can reap the benefits.
If you are not persuaded, I suggest you spend 30 minutes watching Michael Mina persuade a panel of virologists. If you are anything like me, you’ll watch to the end.
CDC
“Table 3 shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned.”
Or, 94% of people died from other conditions, but caught COVID-19 during the course of their demise.
The government was full of lying shit, almost certainly knew it was lying shit, but used that lying shit to go power mad crazy?
No news there, same, same, since forever.
If somebody already had the virus back in, say, December, would tests still show antibodies, etc?
A lot of people around here already had it, by the symptoms, but they are afraid to get tested if it would show up, because that would cause a lot of disruption, continued growth of “cases” in the statistics, possible closings of businesses again, etc.
I have a feeling that most people already got it right before and after Christmas, because that was when “mysterious not a flu with three weeks of dry coughs” was going around, and that’s why the official numbers around here were so low until testing increased.
Simon Gibbs writes,
Thank you for a very rational post that avoids the extremes of paranoia about Covid-19 and paranoia about government. While scepticism about the performance of government is warranted for exactly the reasons of bad incentives that you state, that does not mean that its performance cannot be made better or worse. Persuasion is worth trying.
@suburbanbanshee I understand the details less well than I would like, but my understanding is you would probably have antibodies (which is a good thing, because you adapted) and probably be negative for copies of the virus in your nose and throat (also a good thing). Tests can also test for different things. There are the antibody tests that you mention, and there are tests (including the extremely sensitive PCR test) which test for the virus itself.
So you can categorise tests by what is tested, speed, cost, method of taking the sample (spit, or swab), sensitivity and specificity, as well as the mechanisms involved. So there are a lot of different ways to separate one test from another.
I take your point about tests justifying a further disruption, which is one reason the Government should stay out of it. You’ll notice I advocate for screening at offices and campuses, but not national screening. This is a good case of technology enabling a libertarian solution, if politicians and regulators can be persuaded to step away.
Tactically, if you feel you are likely to be negative, taking a Government test makes you part of the evidence that it’s all fine out there.
“If somebody already had the virus back in, say, December, would tests still show antibodies, etc?”
It would show up in antibody tests, (we think,) but not in the sort of tests they’re talking about here. Antibodies only show up after you’re recovering from the disease.
“A lot of people around here already had it, by the symptoms, but they are afraid to get tested if it would show up, because that would cause a lot of disruption, continued growth of “cases” in the statistics, possible closings of businesses again, etc.”
An antibody test shouldn’t cause disruption. If you have already had it, got over it, and have antibodies, then you’re probably not infectious and have no need to self-isolate. We’re not sure yet if having had it before gives immunity (although it’s expected), but it’s only those currently infected and infectious we’re disrupting.
The antigen/virus tests being discussed here possibly would result in disruption. If you got infected, you would have to self-isolate. But it’s less likely to cause you disruption than the track-and-trace, since you are only going to isolate if you’re really infected, not just if it’s suspected.
“I have a feeling that most people already got it right before and after Christmas, because that was when “mysterious not a flu with three weeks of dry coughs” was going around, and that’s why the official numbers around here were so low until testing increased.”
Lots of diseases cause coughs.
The best indicator of when the epidemic started is when the number of covid-19 deaths started ramping up, and the rate at which it does so. Roughly 1% of people who catch it die. So if the death rate is going up 10-fold per week, it would take two weeks for the number of cases to multiply a hundredfold to the point where some people start to die instead of recover, and a few more weeks before that to allow for the time between infection and death. Basically, the epidemic would have started around 4-6 weeks before the first death; a little longer if the rate of rise is slower. There may have been a very small number of cases circulating before that, but the fraction of the population infected is so tiny that “most people” would not have got it, nor heard about it.
Even now, less than 10% of the population have ever had the disease according to antibody tests, in many places it’s still around 5%. Back in December it would have been more like one in a million.
“Thank you for a very rational post that avoids the extremes of paranoia about Covid-19 and paranoia about government.”
Agreed. It’s a good post, and the proposal seems very sensible to me.
That was when the Marxists in the BBC were ramping up the UK COVID-19 hysteria. And wen the Marxists on SAGE were gulling the gullible in government.
There are enough indications – samples from sewage ( COVID-19 virus is shed in faeces ) – that it was well established in the European population in November – December.
And if as we think, COVID-19 did originate in China, pretty much all of Europe had been exposed to the virus as Europe was (1) a popular tourist destination for Chinese tourists.
(2) Every University city in Europe and the UK had young students from China, the very demographic that can contract COVID-19 but exhibit no symptoms.
“There are enough indications – samples from sewage ( COVID-19 virus is shed in faeces ) – that it was well established in the European population in November – December.”
So maybe it didn’t come from China after all? Maybe it started in Europe, and spread to China?
Who actually gives a flying fuck?
Seasonal flu is, seasonal flu, it comes around every year.
The thing we should be concerned about is a few strategically placed saboteurs managed to destroy 20% of the economy in just three months.
As I posted above, the CDC reports only 5% of those who died with COVID-19 had no other condition.
Which echoes the report by the Italian authorities at the height of the mania (23rd March).
“The age of our patients in hospitals is substantially older – the median is 67, while in China it was 46,” –Prof Ricciardi
Seems to me that means more Italians would be susceptible to COVID-19 simply by virtue of their age, plus being old, are likely to have other contributing conditions.
Damn – I pressed the wrong key, and everything I had typed vanished.
“My bad” as the young say – but I am not typing all that again.
Anyway, turning from what I have already typed (but lost), I have just seen the last comment by Nullius – and it shows the level of extreme dishonesty I have come to expect to this person.
Kindly keep things civil.
Why are we still talking about how we can stop the spread. Epidemics end when herd immunity is reached not sooner, not later. So we need to spread it as quickly as possible to get there. The quicker the better. But this is all old news. The epidemic is over. The UK is at herd immunity.
BTW. tests are of course less accurate the fewer people have the virus. Let us say no one has the virus, then every positive test is a false positive test. Let us say 50% of people have the virus. then, assuming that we have a good test, most positive tests are actually detecting the virus. That is something important to understand.
“As I posted above, the CDC reports only 5% of those who died with COVID-19 had no other condition.”
Oh, you mean where you said: “Or, 94% of people died from other conditions, but caught COVID-19 during the course of their demise.”?
If the death certificate mentions causes A and B and C, why is it not the case that there is no cause of death? Because having said that A wasn’t the cause of death because of the presence of B and C, you can equally well say B was not the cause of death because of the presence of A and C, and likewise about C because of A and B. They didn’t die of anything.
Or does it means that if you have conditions B and C, it’s not possible to die of A? Having B and C somehow stops A from killing you? The same can then be said for B, aand for C too. So it’s not possible to die of anything. Strange.
Of course, that leaves us the mystery of how to explain the massive spike in the total number of deaths that came along just as the Covid-19 epidemic was happening. (Figure 34 here.) All those other background health conditions, that did nothing spectacularly different year after year, suddenly this year started killing people at double the usual rate, coincidentally just at the moment they were catching Covid? What happened to make those other conditions suddenly so much more deadly?
“Why are we still talking about how we can stop the spread. Epidemics end when herd immunity is reached [] sooner, not later.”
Because they realised that would result in about half a million deaths in the UK, and two million deaths in the US, minimum. The disease kills about 1% of those it infects (if the hospitals are not overwhelmed so everyone can get treatment). So in the UK it has infected about 7% of the population – 4.7 million people – and killed about 1% of them – 45,000 people. It needs to infect about 60-80% of the population to achieve herd immunity, about 10 times as many, which would cause about ten times as many deaths.
If the epidemic was allowed to happen unrestrained, it would spread so fast and so many people would get sick at once that most people would be unable to get hospital treatment. In that case the death rate would multiply from 1% to something like 2-5%. So double the totals.
No modern Western politician wants to go down in the history books as having caused millions of deaths. That’s about twice the number as died in the UK or US as a result of the five years of World War II, crammed into a few months. No modern Western electorate would tolerate it, either. It’s a political choice.
“BTW. tests are of course less accurate the fewer people have the virus. Let us say no one has the virus, then every positive test is a false positive test.”
They normally use two numbers to measure accuracy, for that very reason. Sensitivity counts the fraction of people with the condition that the test correctly identifies as having it. Specificity counts the fraction of people who don’t have the condition that the test correctly identifies as not having it. If nobody has it, Sensitivity gives an indeterminate 0/0 error, and specificity works as normal.
If TP, TN, FP, and FN are true positives, true negatives, false positives, and false negatives, then Sensitivity is TP/(TP+FN) and specificity is TN/(TN+FP). If nobody has it, then TP = FN = 0, and TN and FP are generally non-zero. But except in this extreme case, both measures estimate fixed numbers, irrespective of how many people actually have it.
