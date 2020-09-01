Test results are not binary. Good tests are not all the same

Simon Gibbs of Libertarian Home renown has some interesting information about Wuhan Coronavirus testing.

By the end of this article, I want you to be writing to someone and sharing this link. That person could be your MP, your employer, or if you are in a position of power, someone in your organisation who you will want to start making a plan. Preferably, all three.

There is a lot of drama in comment sections and on the street about false positives and tests for The Coronavirus producing positive results for other coronaviruses, like the common cold. Usually this is understood to mean you should ignore the Government. I have some sympathy for that, obviously, but what I have come to understand about tests, however, is that they are not binary. They are not limited to producing yes and no answers – if the person using them allows for it.

Usually the people doing tests don’t allow it, for reasons that are basically economical, but actually the missing subtlety is interesting. Tests can tell you how much virus is present – the “viral load”.

There are two other interesting properties of tests:

Specificity – a test with good specificity only detects SARS-COVID-2 i.e The Coronavirus, and not older or similar bugs

Sensitivity – a test with good sensitivity will tell you if your body has ever come into contact with SARS-COVID-2 even if the “viral load” is small.

There were, apparently, some issues with specificity at one point. The major issue at the moment is that most tests are far too sensitive.

If you just caught the virus yesterday then you are probably not spreading it yet, but you’ll test “positive” because there are already a few thousand bits of virus DNA in the sample. If you had it in January then you will have stopped spreading at the very latest by mid-February but would still be testing “positive” in March, because there are still thousands of bits of virus DNA in the sample. Either of these results makes it unclear what you, as an individual, should do about it.

What researchers have learned is that SARS-COVID-2, specifically, is mainly transmissible in a period between 1 to 6 days when your body is producing trillions of copies of the virus. If the test was able to tell you that you had trillions of copies in your body, then you would know what to do. You would know that tomorrow will be a bad day for you, and that going to a party today would make next Saturday a bad day for everyone at the party.

The brevity of this period is easy to overstate. It might be up to six days long, but by day two of that period you will probably want to be in bed anyway, and limited transmission will actually happen after that.

Testing as a means to stop transmission has only one day to do anything useful.

Now the real kicker with tests is that they are sometimes taking two days to come back. By the time you get the result, nearly all the transmission that might have happened has happened. It is too late to close the stable door, the epidemiological horse has well and truly bolted. Your mates at the party are sick. Hopefully you will be able to apologise to them.

This does not mean we have bad tests. We have great tests. The problem is that they are diagnostic tests, not screening tests. They are designed for working out why people are ill, not as a tool for stopping them from being ill.

Enter Michael Mina (the virologist, not the chef). He has been making the news a bit, but only once in the UK and the Daily Mail did not do this justice. This is a shame because his ideas (of which the above is a summary) are very exciting.

He wants to make cheap, rubbish tests.

Michael Mina’s tests will be so bad, they will miss something like a third of infections. This is not a problem, because they will be so cheap you can do them 3-7 times a week and by the time you are infectious and your body is swamped with virus DNA there is no way that even a cheap rubbish test will miss it.

Apparently it is a bit easier to make tests that work fast if they are allowed to be insensitive to a third of cases. Michael Mina wants his to be done in your home and to work while you eat your breakfast.

As an individual you could buy boxes of $1 tests and test yourself daily, if you become a threat to your colleagues you will know about it before you leave for work.

As an employer you could send boxes of $1 tests to your employees and require them to show the result before entering the office. You can now reopen your office.

As a University Dean you could require students to present a clear $1 test result before entering the campus. You can now reopen your campus.

As a government, you can repeal your Coronavirus legislation (up for renewal in September, I hear), and get on with delivering the will of the people, rather than flailing about trying to bend the people to your will.

Unfortunately we live in a world in which every aspect of the medical industry is affected by the need to seek Government approval for new products – tests included. Making cheap rubbish fast tests is not easy to do if the regulator doesn’t understand that these are cheap screening tests and low sensitivity is fine.

So please share that website with your MP and tell them they have a new job to do – to get a test like this approved.

Share the website with your employer or University so that they can start to get their head around the notion that they need to set up a medical screening program – something that I imagine is new for them.

If you are in a position of power, start drawing up options so you can reap the benefits.

If you are not persuaded, I suggest you spend 30 minutes watching Michael Mina persuade a panel of virologists. If you are anything like me, you’ll watch to the end.