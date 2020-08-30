|
Samizdata quote of the day
I am puzzled so many Guardianista race obsessed identitarian socialist commentators are alarmed by the sight of the British Union of Fascists in Trafalgar Square. After all, what are the BUF if not race obsessed identitarian national socialists? 🤣
– Perry de Havilland
Be careful what you ask for. You may get it.
Pepsi truly hates Coke.
The International Socialists hate the National Socialists.
What else is new?
Yeah, well the International Socialists just think the National Socialists are a bunch of Trotskyite revisionist traitors…or splitters as they are more traditionally known in the Pythonesque.
They aren’t “alarmed”. They are focussing attention on white racism, white racism being what they now want, and have done ever since the working class let them down by not wanting to join their revolution. They want a race war, because they reckon their side might win that.
The way to react is to frame this not as these races versus this race, but as civilisation versus barbarism, with all the socialists, national and international, on the same barbaric side. The recent Republican Convention would appear to have done this splendidly.
Also, Perry de Havilland isn’t really “puzzled”.
Perry de Havilland is indeed not really “puzzled”. 😉
The demand for non-politically-correct hate greatly exceeds the supply – so (alongside the straight-up hoaxes) the PC must act their ‘alarm’ at any they can find with all the exaggerated grimace of a Commedia dell’Arte mask – and with every bit as much sincerity, too.
The [Marxist] roots of wokeness, a review by Andrew Sullivan. worth reading.