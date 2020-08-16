|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
There is a noticeable aspect of the language used when the people protest against a left-wing dictator like Lukashenko: You won’t see him identified as left-wing.
– John Anderson
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Well I’m told by the Sage of Kettering that Mr Lukashenko was a Collective Farm manager before he became President, so that makes him right-wing and a Nazi to boot, after all the Nazis kept the Collective Farms when they invaded, and they probably appointed him in the first place, what’s age got to do with it? We now know that Mr Putin has been around for a century – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3361468/Evidence-suggests-Vladimir-Putin-immortal-thanks-Russians-discovering-secret-time-travel.html- so there’s a precedent for the President.
And Burma, d’ya ever see anyone in the media refer to the former military Junta as socialist in inspiration? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Burmese_Way_to_Socialism#:~:text=The%20Burmese%20Way%20to%20Socialism%20was%20characterized%20by,in%20Asia%20into%20one%20of%20the%20world%27s%20poorest.
On a serious note, whilst Belarus is, to all appearances, a sclerotic socialist dictatorship, the President has stood against the Covid-terror in a way that makes him seem an outpost of reason in a sinking World, that is how bad it has got.
That is noticeable, what with Lukashenko being a top-right authoritarian right-wing populist dictator and stuff, that no-one’s described as being left-wing. It’s very oddm what with him not being one.
neonsnake, he is essentially a soviet remnant, complete with an actual KGB.
Perry – agreed. as best as I can tell.
So, the correct thing to be protesting against is to identify him as a terribly statist, authoritarian dictator. (who happens to lean right, in his terrible statism and dictatorship)
What does “lean right” even mean? Is he a bit Thatcherite? A fan of the Chicago Boys? Something of a Monetarist? Fiscal Conservative? Rule of Law advocate? Prone to quote Acton?
For me, it means someone that supports existing hierarchies, without challenging them (as per the original meaning of “right”), eg. the monarchy, the landowners (after the enclosures, etc).
I get that not everyone agrees with that view, but that’s ok.
For me, it means those that support the state-supported monopoly on land, banking, credit, IP, patents and security. Particularly, on security.
As I see it, both the top left and top right are morally and logically wrong. Top-Left less so, but historically, the tankies are wrong. The top-right are obviously both morally and logically wrong.
The bottom right are morally…questionable…depending on who you speak to But! sometimes Morally absolutely sound!!!
Some are really good guys, some, clearly are not. But they’re logically wrong. You can’t have capitalism” and “free markets”. They’re not compatible.
The two are logically inconsistent, so the only guys that end being both morally and logically correct, are the bottom left.
What does “lean right” mean to you?
So then the abortive 1991 Soviet coup d’état attempting to preserve the centralised Soviet Union was presumably “right wing”?
For me “lean right” either means nothing meaningful whatsoever (usually) or it means tilted towards common law classical liberalism based on severalty & rule of law.
Leftists in the media have managed to redefine “right wing” as “anything we don’t like”. Good socialists magically make the transition to the right as they fall out of favor.
(I don’t seem to able to quote stuff, so…)
Sure. In 1991, I was 14. Pretty sure my entire concentration was trying to get into Sally or Andrew’s pants.
After that, of course, yes. I’m aware that a lot of people have misread Locke, Smith etc, as being in favour of, uh, “severality”. Of course, even if that reading was a good faith correct reading, they’d still be wrong. Tucker, Proudhon, Saint Simon, even Henry George, are much closer to a more correct reading of “severality” than the bastardised, fictionalised version of Locke/Smith were.
(Smith and Locke were both of the left at least in terms of land use, which was the only monopoly relevant at the time. Potentially also in their antipathy to mercantilism)