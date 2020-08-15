|
Discussion point – was Churchill right about the atomic bomb?
There was never a moment`s discussion as to whether the atomic bomb should be used or not. To avert a vast, indefinite butchery, to bring the war to an end, to give peace to the world, to lay healing hands upon its tortured peoples by a manifestation of overwhelming power at the cost of a few explosions, seemed, after all our toils and perils, a miracle of deliverance.
– Winston Churchill, writing of the decision by the Allies to use atomic weapons on Japan. Victory over Japan day was seventy five years ago today.
|
It was a no-brainer.
Both sides of the war had been deliberately trying to massacre as many civilians as possible for years. Of course they never considered whether to use the bomb or not.
I remember reading somewhere (how’s that for a proper citation?) that over 75% of the dead in Japan’s war against the rest of the world were non-Japanese civilians.
I think that’s a point that ought to figure in this discussion.
“I led Nine Section for a time; leading or not, I was part of it. They were my mates, and to them I was bound by ties of duty, loyalty, and honour. Now, take Nine Section as representing those Allied soldiers who would certainly have died if the bombs had not been dropped (and remember that Nine Section might well have been not representatives, but the men themselves). Could I say, yes, Grandarse or Nick or Forster were expendable, and should have died rather than the victims of Hiroshima? No, never. And that goes for every Indian, American, Australian, African, Chinese and other soldier whose life was on the line in August, 1945. So drop the bomb.” – George MacDonald Fraser, Quartered Safe Out Here
I think it is easy to stand back and criticize the decision, but it seems very few criticize the decision to firebomb Tokyo not long before, something that was probably just as destructive as the Nagasaki bomb. There is something about the atomic bomb that makes it special in the measure of morality, a certain yuckiness factor.
But I think the real historical question is: would Japan have surrendered anyway in short order given the Russian invasion of Manchuria and potentially invasion of Japan itself. I suppose we will never no but the truth is had the invasion of Manchuria been carried out to its end then most of the one million Japanese troops there would have ended up dead.
Moreover, even disregarding the Russian factor the comparison with the invasion of Okinawa gives us clearly what to expect from an invasion of the main Japanese islands. In Okinawa nearly all of the Japanese garrison there were killed, perhaps 10% survived. But equally importantly perhaps half of the civilian population died either in battle or by suicide. And that is just the Japanese casualties. Projected to mainland Japan the death toll could easily have been in the tens of millions of Japanese.
The damage to the allied military would not have been as great as that but would still have been huge. Unknown at the time but in retrospect there was a massive typhoon in Japan at the very time the Naval forces would have been at anchor that would have made the battle even more damaging for the Allies.
So really the truth is that the killing of perhaps 300,000 Japanese in Hiroshima and Nagasaki saved probably tens of millions of Japanese lives, and certainly millions of allied troops.
So by any reasonable measure, though horrible and bloody, the dropping of those atomic bombs was an act of mercy and kindness to the Japanese people.
But getting back to that yuckiness factor, we could perhaps have achieved the same ends by dropping biological or chemical weapons. But we didn’t. War is the breakdown of normal ways of resolving conflicts, where many of the rules are stripped away. For example, in normal conflict resolution the killing of innocents is completely unacceptable, but it is, in war, allowable collateral damage. For war we allow some of the rules to be stripped away. But not all of them. Even unilaterally. So perhaps the atomic bomb was beyond the pale, just as exploding bullets or biological weapons or torturing enemy combatants were. They were new, so rules didn’t exist. And it is hard to say exactly how those rules are determined in such a situation.
A substantial number of the Japanese Army’s crazier and more terrorist members also had cushy jobs at Army HQ in Tokyo. (Before WWII, the Japanese Army was big into blowing up Japanese trains and assassinating Japanese politicians and businessmen. So when I say they were crazy terrorists, I mean it.)
Many of these ex-assassins decided that they couldn’t possibly let the Emperor surrender after only two atomic bombs, so they planned and tried to destroy the gramophone records of the Emperor’s speech, blow up the radio stations, cut power to Tokyo, and assassinate the Emperor. They were only stopped because less crazy Army guys, and other military and civilian guys, foiled the plot.
So yeah, I think that it’s amazing that two atomic bombs turned out to be enough. And I’m glad that we stopped the crazies from their other serious plan, which was to get every woman, child, and old man to fight to the death or commit suicide, preferably before anyone complained about all of Japan’s food supplies getting shipped to a final redoubt for the military only.
The alternative was the VFC (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Volunteer_Fighting_Corps) fighting US battleships, aircraft, and marines who had a ton of combat experience in the Pacific and did not have a ton of love an respect for “Japs”. Note from the Wiki article that:
– “Some 28 million men and women were considered “combat capable” by the end of June 1945…”
and
– In actuality, mostly only much less sophisticated arms were available:
“Molotov Cocktails”
Simple pointed bamboo or wood sticks
Swords, bayonets, knives and even pole weapons & staff weapons (e.g. Guntō, Type 30 bayonet, Hori hori, Kamayari/Naginata & Hanbō/Jō)
Clubs and truncheons such as the Kanabō or even simpler
Antiquated firearms (e.g. Murata rifle)
In June 1945 the cabinet reassessed the war strategy, and (of course) decided more firmly than ever on a fight to the last man. This strategy was officially affirmed at Imperial Council meeting.
They were ready to throw virtually all of their productive age population into a meat-grinder in hope of a miraculous Tennozan. So from a utilitarian perspective, yes, the nuclear devices saved not only American, but also Japanese lives, likely in the millions.
As for the moral aspect… Well, let’s just mention the Nanjing Massacre, and that in his surrender speech, Hirohito (who personally authorized the use of phosgene gas) had the temerity to utter the words “To strive for the common prosperity and happiness of all nations as well as the security and well-being of our subjects is the solemn obligation which has been handed down by our imperial ancestors and which lies close to our heart.” (How that weaselly warmongering runt and his family avoided IMTFE is mind-boggling.)
A great, unspeakable crime was committed against the citizens of Hiroshima and Nagasaki… by their government and emperor. It was they who forced the hands of the Americans. If I am attacked by an assailant holding a baby, and my only way to stop them, after countless appeals for them to stop and numerous wounds to their limbs, is to shoot through the baby’s body, I am shooting. It’s tragic and criminal, but I am not the criminal.