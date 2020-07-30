|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Things that make you go “Mmmm…”
Whilst I would hardly describe Sweden as a bastion of civil liberty, when one looks at the place in 2020, the justification for a great many things in a great many other nations starts to look increasingly hard to credit.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
They had a high death rate at the beginning and therefore a high total deaths number so far. Not sure the current low rate will hold. Too early to tell.
And they had some limitations too – they were not totally open.
Sweden has about the same population as London. (10m vs 9m.) Sweden has reported 5739 deaths, London 6130 deaths.
https://www.healtheuropa.eu/swedens-response-to-covid-19-life-is-not-carrying-on-as-normal/101515/
I think people get the wrong idea about Sweden. The media does love to dramatise the story, and anything goes if it gives them an excuse to criticise Boris’s government. Sweden cannot restrict freedom of movement legally because of its constitution. But the population have voluntarily responded with a 3-fold reduction in social contacts, they had a lower R0 to start with, they acted earlier in the epidemic, before it really got going, and have, for their population size, had a comparable number of deaths. The primary difference seems to be that when the warnings came out the Swedes responded without having to be forced, where the Brits carried on regardless until it was nearly too late and more drastic measures had to be taken. But overall, the contrast is not so dramatic.
The thing that makes me go ‘Mmmm’ is all the ‘Rorschach inkblot’ statistics going on in this crisis. People see what their subconscious tells them they ought to expect.
For your convenience of comparison, here is my quick summary of yesterday’s (midday, 30th July) official figures for the ChiComCold in Scotland (population under five and a half million).
Illness:
– 17 new infections reported in last 24 hrs
– 260 people are in hospital with covid
– 2 are in intensive care
Deaths:
– no confirmed deaths from covid virus for two week.
– 14 deaths where ‘covid was mentioned’ in last two weeks.
Totals:
– Total cases for Scotland this year: 18,597
– Total covid-was-‘mentioned’ deaths: 4201
– Total covid-confirmed deaths: 2491 (28 of whom were under 45 years old, none under 15 years old)
4896 people who were advised to shield have since died from all causes (i.e. including but far from limited to the dread virus). The current death rate has for several weeks been lower than normal for this time of year.
(My understanding is that ‘covid-was-mentioned’ deaths include people who recovered from covid and were then e.g. stabbed to death, but also others where covid may have weakened their system and so contributed to an earlier death with other cause – and hey, the guy stabbed to death maybe could not run or defend himself as well, thanks to his bout of virus, so maybe it ‘contributed’. There have been attempts to reform the figures and my understanding may be out-of-date or incorrect.)
I would have written ‘And’, not ‘But’ at the start of that sentence. Surely this is just as a libertarian would expect and approve. The government – and the private sector – advises and informs; the citizens individually choose what to do, and show normal courtesy towards what those they encounter have chosen to do.
Pandemics like the black death do raise issues of debate for libertarians. Pandemics that are within an order of magnitude of a bad flu year do not. Early on, I could understand fear of the NHS being overwhelmed by triage state causing genuinely avoidable deaths. The time is long past for us to notice all the ‘scientists’ whose predictions were wrong – and note all those too arrogant to notice.
Niall Kilmartin: “My understanding is that ‘covid-was-mentioned’ deaths include people who recovered from covid and were then e.g. stabbed to death, ”
Yes, this is Scotland. Where the authorities use COVID to disguise endemic ‘knife crime’ 🙂
“Surely this is just as a libertarian would expect and approve.”
Absolutely! The issue for me in this matter is not in the behaviour of governments, but the behaviour of populations.
“Pandemics that are within an order of magnitude of a bad flu year do not.”
Like the Spanish flu of 1918-1920? That one killed 228,000 in the UK alone, and over 50 million worldwide. Influenza can be pretty bad, too.
Covid-19 is probably about 20-50 times more lethal than flu, so within two orders of magnitude, but the real issue with it is that we’ve not experienced it before, so there’s no herd immunity to stop it spreading quickly. Most flu outbreaks are of strains that a lot of us have already survived, so they’re limited in scope.
“Early on, I could understand fear of the NHS being overwhelmed by triage state causing genuinely avoidable deaths. The time is long past for us to notice all the ‘scientists’ whose predictions were wrong – and note all those too arrogant to notice.”
It depends on what you mean. All the scientists’ predictions have come with warnings about large uncertainties and lack of data. They’ve not been perfect, but not been too bad, either. But the public are used to assuming that the experts know everything, and many struggle with understanding uncertainty and ‘things we don’t know’. Science is different to religion and politics – it doesn’t have all the answers.
But mostly when people say this, they’re talking about those specific predictions of what would happen if we didn’t reduce interaction dramatically. There’s a subset of the public who apparently can’t understand conditionals. “IF we do X, then Y will happen.” So we don’t do X, and Y doesn’t happen. Was the prediction wrong? Grandma told me if you put your hand in the fire, you will get burned. I didn’t put my hand in the fire, didn’t get burned, so Grandma’s prediction was wrong!
It’s hard to understand what’s going wrong in such a mentality. Did they get some garbled version of the prediction? Did they see some scrambled, single-syllable paraphrase in a newspaper, and lose concentration just past the headline? Have they only been told at third hand ‘what the experts predicted’ by some stranger on the internet with a loose grasp on sanity and a conspiracy theory to support? (If you don’t trust ‘experts’, why trust these guys?) Can they really not process conditionals? Did they just forget the conditional bit, or not understand why we were making predictions about situations we didn’t expect to happen? That we were specifically intending to prevent? Or is it simply that they don’t want to believe?
I don’t know. I admit to being curious, but probably not enough to want to drag through this whole argument yet again.
Nullius:
Covid-19 is probably about 20-50 times more lethal than flu
………..
Data please?
Once a decade or so, a bad flu strain emerges and flu deaths spike *among the vulnerable*.
When one corrects for population growth, I have seen no evidence that covid is significantly different from those years. And we’ve seen no Influenza-like crossover to young healthy populations.
I *have* seen ample evidence that we are well into the phase of bureaucratic and political rent-taking. Propped up by nonsense “expert” studies that claim lasting cognitive (sample size: 43) and cardiac (sample size: 83) impairment. Gotta keep them subsidies flowing…
N in V
Johnathon Sumption would echo your sentiments regarding voluntary response to the virus
https://youtu.be/-syjnHYST-4
Herd immunity is when all the most susceptible people are dead.
Nope, that is not what it means.
“Data please?”
🙂 Happy to see someone ask!
The infection mortality rate (IFR) for influenza per 100,000 is estimated in this figure from this paper (figure 3). They give values for Western nations below 3 per 100,000, and peak IFRs in the worst countries up to 15 per 100,000, or about 0.015%. Error bars will push the top of the plausible range higher, maybe 20-30 out of 100,000.
I’d not put too much weight on one study, but every other estimate I can remember seeing puts it well below 0.1%. Accurate estimates are difficult to obtain, because most people who catch flu never report it, many hospitals don’t test for it, and there are likely even cases where symptoms are mild or non-existent.
The IFR for Covid-19 appears to be around 1%. For example, in the UK the ONS serology survey finds about 6% of the population have antibodies to Covid-19. They also report that excess deaths over this period have been about 60,000, although only around 40,000 were identified as Covid-19 cases. 6% of 66m is about 4 million, and 40,000 is 1% of that. The calculation for New York gave a similar figure, and I’ve been told the numbers in Italy told the same story, too.
“Propped up by nonsense “expert” studies that claim lasting cognitive (sample size: 43) and cardiac (sample size: 83) impairment.”
As I understand it, such consequences are not unusual when people are put on respirators for weeks. That’s not necessarily anything specific to Covid-19. It’s just sustained lack of oxygen to the brain and other organs.
However, I did see some reports from emergency workers in New York talking about the surge in heart attacks associated with Covid-19. They never made it to hospital with breathing difficulties or pneumonia – they died at home from heart failure. Always hard to determine cause of death in such circumstances, though.
It does appear to infect other organs of the body. The ACE2 receptors it uses to gain entry to the cell are part of the system controlling blood pressure and blood/fluid circulation, and appear in other organs besides the lungs. The later stages of death by Covid-19 are reported to involve collapse of several other major organ systems – kidneys, intestines, and blood pressure. I don’t know the details, but I don’t find it at all surprising that there’s permanent damage in severe cases even after survival.
The CDC estimate of the IMR in the US is about 0.4% which they raised from their earlier estimate of 0.26%. Several antibody studies across the US gave estimates between 0.2 and 0.5% (there was only one at about 0.9%). However, the IMR probably varies with environmental conditions, viral load etc. The CDC also has data on excess deaths, the most prominent causes being cardiac-related and malignancies. At least some of these are due to lack of treatment (although some could be Covid19 related as well). The third most prominent cause of excess deaths according to the CDS is respiratory diseases.
I notice coronavirus deaths are going down pretty much everywhere, but why is this? Is it that doctors are getting a better handle on how to treat it?
Maybe not everywhere? The US, for example, seems to be having some issues.
Yes. Key restrictions have been no gatherings over 50 people – so no concerts, football matches etc, no bar service or crowding in pubs and clubs, and upper secondary schooling (16+) went online. People adjusted voluntarily – most offices went to largely ‘working from home’, and a lot of businesses have been very hard hit, especially in retail, leisure and travel. Bbut there is a huge moral difference between suffering economically because your customers stop going to your cafe, or because your tenant bar owner can’t pay the rent because his customers have sthopped visiting his bar, and suffering because the government forbids you to work. I think Sweden should be proud of resisting the enormous pressure to shut business down by government power.
BTW it is over, or at least reduced to the level of other types of respiratory disease. ICUs are not overwhelmed, military field hospitals are not required, the crisis is over, even if some cases are still ocurring.
Which is why so many children die each year of measles, rubella etc before they are old enough to be immunised? Except that they don’t, because we have herd immunity via vaccinations.
At least we did until the population got slack and started to not vaccinate.
Soon we are going to be in a situation where people are terrified of CV19 while simultaneously refusing to take vaccines for equally deadly diseases. Measles is far more deadly to the young than CV19.
I do wonder how one can accurately calculate an infection fatality rate for a virus that does not produce symptoms in a significant proportion of the people it infects.
Ask Dr David Kelly…..
“I do wonder how one can accurately calculate an infection fatality rate for a virus that does not produce symptoms in a significant proportion of the people it infects.”
You test for antibodies to the virus, which the body produces fighting off the infection, and keeps producing for some time afterwards. Randomly sample the whole population to figure out what proportion of people have had it, multiply by the population size to get the number infected, and divide the number who die because of Covid-19 by the number infected.
Statistics are most accurate where the numbers of infections are highest. So take New York City. Antibody tests find about 23% of people in New York (in the most recent survey) have been infected. The population of New York is about 8.4m, so there would be 1.9m infections. The number of excess deaths was around 24k, of which around 14k were lab-confirmed to have Covid-19, 5k were probable Covid-19 deaths based on reported symptoms, and 5k were not identified as related to Covid-19, and might be to do with indirect effects like overloaded hospitals, not getting treatment, stress, poverty, etc.
If we take the 14k figure of confirmed deaths, 14k/1.9m = 0.7%, if we add on the probable Covid-19 deaths, 19k/1.9m = 1%. If we use all excess deaths, 24k/1.9m = 1.3%. Numbers are all subject to hefty error bars, and of course survival rates depend on how good your hospitals are locally, on the age and health profile of the population where you are, and no doubt many other matters. The numbers are uncertain – real-world statistics usually are.
*incoming anecdotal data alert!!! Grab a large handful of salt!!!*
I’ve a couple of friends/colleagues/acquaintances who have had Covid, estimated to have “caught” in March/April, but have NOT had to be hospitalised (mild symptoms, got over it at home, in one case believed at the time it was just a cold).
I believe that they have since been tested positive for anti-bodies (I’m nowhere near 100% positive, these aren’t people I’m super-close to) and are still struggling today. Shortness of breath, brain fogginess, fatigue, rashes, loss of taste and smell, all of that. For all the world, it sounds like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (or M.E.) to me.
Anecdotal as hell; however – there appears to be this growing consensus that regardless of hospitalisation (and I can easily imagine that being on a respirator is not something you get over in a few days with some cough sweets and a couple of hot toddies), there are long-term effects that are currently only just beginning to be understood.
This is being fairly widely reported; although no-one appears to be totally sure, the evidence is mounting swiftly – this is not just a bad flu.
It’s not just the 1% IFR which is important (although that’s horrific in it’s own right), it’s all of the downstream stuff which is just coming to light.
Our “Confirmed Deaths per million” is the third highest in the world, behind San Marino and Belgium (play around with this), if I’m reading it right.
*shrugs* It’s difficult to understand people who view basic precautions like wearing a mask or staying socially distanced as being the first steps towards the gulag and take them seriously, and yet; those people are serious and we have the 3rd highest death count per million in the world. And because of them, we’re going to be stuck in this interminable “semi-lockdown”, with all the concurrent negative effects on the economy, job market, people’s health (physical and mental) for…well, months more, I’d guess.
neonsnake,
Interesting. Thanks.
I’ve had a quick look, and there does seem to be a fair amount of talk about it, and researchers taking it seriously. I’d heard about the lung scarring before – that was reported fairly early on. And we’ve seen mention here of people coming off ventilators with damage before. But I hadn’t realised it was that common.
This one was one of the better articles I found on the subject.
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/07/brain-fog-heart-damage-covid-19-s-lingering-problems-alarm-scientists
It’s equally difficult to understand people who believe wearing a porus rag over their nose and mouth with no seal, leaving the mucous membranes of the eyes exposed, as being of any utility whatsoever.
But also that in the UK at least, the ‘lockdown’ was to ‘save the NHS’. Let’s not think that the NHS is supposed to save the sick population, and its just thrown 25,000 of ’em under the nearest convenient truck to demonstrate the fact. Yet we’re all supposed to get out on the street and clap NHS employees for, you know, doing their damned jobs.
But if you come out of this SNAFU with any faith in the State, it’s my opinion that (1) you are deluding yourself. (2) you’re probably not a Libertarian.
And if you ignore, the ‘New Normal‘ mantra as anything other than some sort of societal re-engineering. Then you are just a little bit of a Statist.
Regarding the ‘lockdown’, it was always admitted that the lockdown would not stop people from dying. It was just to ‘flatten the curve‘ of the death graph. That is extend the period during which people would die as a result of the measures being taken to combat COVID-19.
So even if the weak willed insist on thinking they are doing society a service by wearing a mask, they are doubly deluded because the ‘experts’ have told us up front, the number dying will not be substantially reduced as a result of the measures taken to ‘save the NHS’.
And another point. There is speculation that there is no lasting immunity to COVID-19 and that seems to be to be entirely plausible. Nature doesn’t waste time doing shit she doesn’t have to do. So if you expect a seasonal flue ( or if you insist, some here to fore unknown malady, that we’ve never encountered before ) that may kill a fraction of the population – but not a significant fraction of the population below 60 years. Then nature would not confer lasting immunity because – it’s not worth it. It’s gone in three months.
However, we’ve now suppressed the condition, and some people are going to catch it later in the year if they didn’t get it before or during lockdown. Some people might get it twice because its still around ( as a result of the lockdown ) instead of burning itself out the first time around. Maybe we’ll all have to get it twice because it’s still present in the population, and as a result of the measures taken to flatten the curve – extent the period we all exposed to COVID-19 infection – it’s going to come back and get you the second time.
But yea, I’ve got a lot of faith in the government.
Anecdotal. Defo don’t take my word for it.
Well now!
The state has not had my, uh, faith. By no means. They’ve obviously fucked it up from mid-March onwards.
However – and there’s no “probably” about this – anyone who isn’t prepared to wear a mask and/or socially distance, in light of an actual plague, isn’t a libertarian. Potentially sociopathic, sure. Psychopathic, maybe.
Libertarian? Really? Lol. No. About as far as you can get from Libertarian.
“Anecdotal. Defo don’t take my word for it.”
I don’t take anybody’s word for it!
Nevertheless, it pointed me in the direction of looking for more data about it. A major point for me in debating is to learn stuff, see different viewpoints.
Plague? Utter nonsense.
More than 91% of those in the England who had COVID-19 on their death certificate were over 60. I dare say that is reflected in all other countries around the world.
Plague!?? This must be the most selective plague in human history.
In truth, COVID-19 is an illness of old age. Just like heart disease, or a variety of other respiratory conditions.
Note: Plague? What ever COVID-19 is, it isn’t plague.
“Note: Plague? What ever COVID-19 is, it isn’t plague.”
Neither is plague, not any more. Dictionaries define ‘plague’ as “A plague is a very infectious disease that spreads quickly and kills large numbers of people” and can be applied to diseases other than Yersinia Pestis. Bubonic plague infects an average of 7 people per year in the USA and (with treatment) kills about 10% of those, so 0.7 deaths per year on average. That’s rather less than seasonal flu, and therefore by local logic we can declare Bubonic Plague a harmless and trivial disease. Covid-19 has so far killed over 140,000 people this year in the States – which is rather more than 0.7.
Plague (if you catch it) is about 10 times more lethal than Covid-19, so we’re genuinely an order of magnitude away. It’s rather closer to Bubonic Plague than it is to flu.