Samizdata quote of the day
In politics, narrative is now less synonymous with events than with their exposure as a pack of lies. The relativists at Merriam-Webster cite Michael Grunwald in Time magazine (2012) on narrative as a pejorative: “The rise of the Tea Party and the weakness of the Obama economy have fuelled a Republican narrative about Big Government as a threat to liberty.” The Romans would recognise this implicit dismissal of other people’s narratives as a snarky refutatio, but some moderns may wonder if shooting the messenger in this manner is an epic self-own.
– Dominic Green
From the U.S.: IMHO,
Merriam-Webster joined, if not inspired, the ranks of Wikipedia, APA D&SMMD, assigned Democrat House Committee members, Google, The Nobel (and associated) Prize, the Pulitzer Committee, The Academy Awards,
ACLU, CAIR, CDC, WHO, and UN, in their place as respected authority
I’ll cite their “recognition” of ignorant Malaprop usage of “Podium” and “Lectern”.
I prefer the term from 1980s politics, “spin”, over “narrative”.