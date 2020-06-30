Exposing baby racists

“‘Cancel culture’ grows increasingly cruel”, writes Jeff Jacoby.
…A working man fired because his hands fell into what some read as a “white supremacist” gesture and someone took a picture He had never heard of this gesture and was not even white.
…A woman denounced by name in the Washington Post because she wore blackface to a party two years ago. She was a private citizen, not famous or active in politics. Once upon a time that would have meant that she was safe from the level of scrutiny that we expect to fall on those who seek office – but in these times ordinary people can be plucked out of obscurity to be pelted by the mob while the Prime Minister of Canada is forgiven for almost the same offence.
I had heard of these cases, and most of the others that Jeff Jacoby writes about. I thought I knew about the cruelty of the American Red Guards. But the next example of it that Mr Jacoby wrote about took my breath away:
Even children are being targeted as racist, with the encouragement of adults who explicitly call for the destruction of the kids’ future prospects.
Skai Jackson, a former Disney Channel star, urged her young social media followers to expose their classmates or peers for posting racist comments or videos. “If you know a racist, don’t be shy! Tweet me the receipts,” Skai tweeted on June 4. On Instagram, she posted a similar threat, saying she would spotlight “Caucasian teens” who say or write something inappropriate: “Let me say this: If I see you post it, I WILL expose you!! If you think you’re big and bad enough to say it, I will most definitely put your own words on blast!!”
What followed, predictably enough, was a flood of submissions from informers eager to publicly accuse young people of racism, sometimes expressed in online remarks years ago. Jackson readily publicized the accusations, making sure to include the targets’ full names and social-media handles. And for going out of her way to ruin the reputation of people for being young and foolish, she was extolled as a heroine. Entertainment Tonight hosts applauded Jackson’s “bold move” in ensuring that “justice can be served.” Essence magazine commended her for “using this time to reverse the blatant racism she’s seen on social media.”
“I am so proud of you, @skaijackson,” tweeted actress Yvette Nicole Brown. “The good work you’re doing exposing all these ‘baby’ racists will ensure that their names, faces & deeds will be known as they enter the work force down the line. Which will protect everyone from the havoc racists cause in the workplace.”
Note that the children whose lives Skai Jackson and Yvette Nicole Brown want to ruin for having succumbed to the common infantile desire to say shocking things are not the only children being harmed. The children who Jackson and Brown tempt into informing on their schoolmates and siblings will also have to live for a lifetime with the consequences of hasty words spoken before they were old enough to know better.
You can tell we don’t teach history. The Hitler youth were used as cannon fodder, eventually. And the early revolutionaries in Russia were soon making soup from snow. For a while.
I eagerly await our next war with Oceania.
Yes, and the children of the Khmer Rouge could be given arbitrary power to torment their elders one day and beaten to death for imaginary offences against the Angkar the next.
It has not reached that scale yet. But I note that the children whose lives Skai Jackson and Yvette Nicole Brown want to ruin for having succumbed to the common infantile desire to say shocking things are not the only children being harmed. The children who Jackson and Brown tempt into informing on their schoolmates and siblings will also have to live with the consequences of their words.
Now that I think about it, I think this point is important enough that I will add it to the main post.
OMG. Given all the talk about cyber bulling. She gives their names and high school? It hardly seems hubris to wonder how many of these kids will be dead in the next two weeks.
Fightback should be easy enough . Doxx leftists and the wannabe globo elite for that matter–there must be more than Soros and Gates.
And make firing people for political/free speech/non-illegal happenings (blackface parties etc) a heavy criminal offence. Class political harrssers who seek attack people personally ( twatter storms and non-personal contacts are free speech themselves)as stalkers and punish accordingly.
Junior Spy! Don’t be shy!
Takes your breath away,does it? You shouldn’t be surprised;there’s no lower limit to depravity
(of the girl’s handlers,that is).
Reminds one of the Red Guards and the Cultural Revolution.
Such madness cannot happen in the highly developed and civilized US, can it?
“The children who Jackson and Brown tempt into informing on their schoolmates and siblings will also have to live with the consequences of their words.”
Feelings of heroism and pride are not that difficult to live with, nor are the approval and acceptance of adults and your peers.
Nor is being a little feared.
“Are you guilty?” said Winston.
“Of course I‘m guilty” cried Parsons, with a servile glance at the
telescreen.
“You don‘t think the Party would arrest an innocent man, do
you?”
“Thought crime is a dreadful thing, old man” he said sententiously.
“It‘s insidious. It can get hold of you without your even knowing it. Do you know how it got hold of me? In my sleep! Yes, that‘s a fact. . . . Down with Big Brother! Yes, I said that! Said it over and over again, it seems. Between you and me, old man, I‘m glad they got me before it went any further. Do you know what I‘m going to say to them when I go up before the tribunal? Thank you, I‘m going to say, thank you for saving me before it was too late.”
“Who denounced you?” said Winston.
“It was my little daughter” said Parsons, with a sort of doleful pride.
“She listened at the keyhole.”
Once again, it was meant to be a warning, not an instruction manual.
Incidentally, one sure cure for all of this would be if everyone, on a date certain, simply quit all ‘social media’ platforms, cold turkey. Just stop. These empires of brain-rotting trivia are uniquely-constructed so as to amplify and legitimize this sort of nonsense. Just stop. Or – like me – never start. Trust me, the world will go on just fine without them.
Which will protect everyone from the havoc racists cause in the workplace
Really? Building up resentment in some of these poor kids being ‘exposed’ is gonna work out just fine in later life for race relations.
@llamas
+1000
Never done soshul meeja ever (LinkedIn a few years ago solely for a job search. Not much use and closed account a while back)
Twatter, facefuck, all of them. Like chinese water torture. One drop of brain rotting inanity after the other. Even Plato himself would be reduced to a drooling vegetable by it.
Just because there is a rock, you don’t have to look under it.
Don’t know about America but if the accused youngsters were before an English Court they would have a, near, absolute right to anonymity and if found guilty have their record, almost, expunged upon reaching 18.
Clearly something wrong when a social media tart can ruin a youngsters life more than the legal system.
The leftists simultaneously:
A) believe violent white supremacists are on the rise and lurking around every corner
And
B) are trying to do everything in their power to create legitimate grievances which would encourage the fomentation of such viewpoints
The ‘banality of evil’ is my first thought on this subject. It won’t end anytime soon – and it won’t end well.
It’s not easy at all. If you dox them you’re going to find yourself mostly booted from the internet. When it’s done to them it’s racist harassment. Beyond the pale.
BS. They don’t own the entire Internet.
And if that is your approach –well they already won didn’t they. So why waste your time posting at all?
