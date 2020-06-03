The sleep of reason brings forth monsters – a continuing series

Glenn Reynolds’ Instapundit has put up a long set of videos of the riots, here. Be sure to share this widely. People need to know what has happened. This is not about rectifying an injustice.
The vast majority of the people I see in these clips are young, probably in their late teens, early 20s. Many are white, and they look like gawky college students, out for a bit of mayhem and maybe to steal some stuff. They are the sort of morons who get called – not always correctly – as “snowflakes” – the ones beating up people they dislike on university campuses, etc. There are a few women in here too, nearly all young.
Because nearly all are wearing masks, video ID recognition tech will not pick them up, but they may find they still get identified at some point, and I hope – naively perhaps – that some of these idiots are hit with the full force of the law.
Obviously some of them are angry for a host of reasons, and such is the wreckage of our culture and education system that they lack the intellectual tools to know what to do other than strike out in rage. Ayn Rand wrote about this phenomenon 50 years ago. She contrasted people rolling around in the mud at Woodstock with Aldrin and Armstrong walking on the Moon, – see this article. In the end you need to choose a side: are for values grounded on reason, independence and liberty, or are you a nihilist who wants to blank out your brain with trash?
I imagine that quite a lot of the youngsters here are hoping to go to college, or in it, or have recently graduated. The kind of people on the receiving end of their thuggery – security guards, truck drivers, store clerks, maintenance staff and so forth – are not from such backgrounds. Another point, which is not original to me of course, is that the “Antifa” thugs involved in some of this are well organised, and have probably planned these attacks for some time. Some may even be in cahoots with radical Islamist groups (although I haven’t seen any specific evidence of this so far, to be clear), and funded by people who want to do ill to the US. In any event, any graduate who has left college, been involved in this, and now wonders why he or she struggles to pay off their huge loan for studying some liberal arts degree might want to ask themselves a few questions. (A side-issue is that much of the Western Higher Ed. sector needs to be drastically restructured. What we are seeing here are mal-educated people, and on a large scale.)
Here is a podcast from Reason Magazine involving a discussion about the mayhem. Charles Cooke and Kevin D Williamson of National Review have their take on this, and other issues, here.
There hasn’t actually been an injustice yet. These clowns are demanding justice without actually waiting to see what the outcome of any investigation is. Of course, whatever the result is, it won’t be the one that they demand.
“What do they teach them at these universities?”, as the professor in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe might ask. Antifa rioters have clearly learned a lot about safely confronting a part-supportive, part-weak-willed liberal society. They clearly know something (but not that much) about evading a legal system devised on the assumption that crime is very rare and huge resources will be devoted to investigating it before conviction. But these rioters do not know much about combat in an urban environment.
Long ago, speaking to some lefty college campus, Kurt Vonnegut urged students to stop opposing military on campus and be part of university-group/National Guard weekend exercises
(quoted from old memory). Wearing a mask is poor protection against enemies who shoot those they don’t need as prisoners and wound those they do. And as for mere technique of moving safely in an urban environment – these rioters haven’t got a clue. When assigned be-the-enemy roles in exercises, we all noticed what one clever, strait-laced girl expressed to me as a very surprised realisation afterwards: “Rioting is fun!” We also learned that untrained follow-their-noses rioters break every rule of combat in an urban environment as completely as if they had learned them for the express purpose of not following them.
When (and if – but ‘when’ is beginning to look like it can stand alone), Trump deploys regulars, I trust we shall find out that the US infantry do know something about combat in an urban environment. Meanwhile I am slightly surprised that no association of store-owners has a vet to advise them. Of course, any that do might know better than to publicise an encounter, being well aware that the Democrat authorities in these areas would treat them as the criminals.
“What do they teach them at these universities?” When the rioters chant that the state is a Nazi oppressor, do none of them take that seriously?
Screw “the full force of the law”. They need–preferably private–bullets and lots of them.
Think finale of “The Wild Bunch”.
We really ought to be prepared for Riots Part Two, when the jury comes back with Not Guilty.
1. Official Medical Examiner delivers his report detailing Floyd’s morbid obesity, his pre-existing heart condition with hypertension, his high fentanyl blood level, and a lack of structural damage that might be expected in a positional asphyxiation death.
2. A few days later, Family-Hired-Coroner-To-The-Stars shows up and (!!) finds clear signs of strangulation injury and positional asphyxiation, and labels the death a homicide. (He’ll be paid out of the proceeds of the not-yet-filed civil suit for millions.)
3. Later that day, Official Medical Examiner – a position appointed by top county officials – amends his report to say, oh yeah, sorry, the cop certainly did it.
Could a reasonable person have some doubt that the cop directly caused Floyd’s death without some other factor playing a large hand in that death? (Note that kneeling on the back of someone’s neck is an officially-approved control technique here in Hennepin County – cops are trained to do it.) Might that reasonable person properly infer that politics have played a hand in crafting the ME report?
All in all, I’d take that case to trial. And, if they do get him off the most serious charge, these initial riots are going to seem tame.
The video footage of the guy being held on the ground and saying “I can’t breathe” is fairly conclusive.
The officer in question is, so I understand, a person with a poor conduct record.
The police and national guard could clear out these rioters if they were allowed to do so. This isn’t a question of numbers, or training, or equipment, or tactics. It’s a question of will. We’re all meant to believe these people are “mostly peaceful” and have a grievances which justify all the rioting and looting, so to do more than try to contain them in certain neighborhoods would be a sign of tyranny on the part of the government.
Each day these riots are unresolved erodes the US government’s claim to legitimacy. At all levels.
J.P. – as Peter Schiff points out.
“Looting is socialism without the middle man”.
These people, white and black, are following the “Social Justice” doctrine their teachers and university professors have taught them.
That is what “Social Justice” is – looting and murdering.
That is why it sickens me when people (including some British “Conservatives” – and many priests and Church minsters) use the term “Social Justice” as if it was a good thing.
Not the EVIL thing it actually is.
In the end everyone has to CHOOSE.
Are you on the side of traditional justice, to-each-their-own.
Or are you on the of “Social Justice” – the “distribution” of income and wealth according to some principle of “fairness”.
People have to choose – because these principles are at war.
Although it’s a technicality as regards riots – the rioters don’t care – I think what Stonyground meant is that there is good reason to anticipate a trial. In one sense, Johnathan is right – Mr Floyd is dead where he should instead have been detained and headed for trial – in another sense, Stonyground is right – IIUC, PC Chauvin is detained and headed for trial.
Most cops in strongly-liberal cities have a “poor conduct record.”
Their elected and appointed bosses are constantly trying to please several different constituencies. To please those with a stake in society, they push and pass strong security policies – placing a lot of power in the hands of the police. To please the minority communities is harder – they must somehow disavow those same strong policies as they enact them.
And so they enact cop review policies that have no barrier to entry – which means that a huge percentage of arrests draw some complaint through the complaint system – and they staff the judging functions with “community voices”, which means a lot of complaints that wouldn’t pass muster in any court end up being upheld.
Plus, if you look at this cop’s actual record, most complaints were dropped, and the ones that weren’t dropped named him, not as a miscreant, but as being in the company of miscreants. He was “involved” in one shooting, which means that another cop in the bunch shot someone – he didn’t. Same story in another use-of-force complaint – he was there, and thus “involved.”
This all serves the politicians’ ends, as every time something like this happens, they can point to how they’ve done everything humanly possible to stop such beasts – they can show how the cop’s record clearly makes him rogue – but that’s because most every cop has some such backstory. They’re all “rogue” – they all have complaints – but we never hear about it until a pol needs cover for the system he’s enacted.
As a human, my reaction to the video was, someone shoot him so he gets off that guy’s neck. But that’s possible only because we all blind ourselves to what the cops do every single day, and what drives them to do it, and how we actually want them to do it until it becomes inconvenient to us. If we’re not individually fighting this every day, then right now we’re just another bunch of preening signaling asshats – me included.
(“We want them on that wall, we need them on that wall . . . “)
The officer has a poor conduct record (define euphemism) and the victim left much to be desired. The three other officers present and possibly participating in the hold-down have so far avoided much scrutiny which may or may not be related to their non-white ethnicity. Don’t expect that to change much in the near future.
The outrage has a life of its own irrespective of whatever the facts may have been. Too many people and institutions have invested political capital in seeing it through tour their desired ends. Unless Officer Chauvelin undergoes an unexpected Epstein-style suicide, which would conveniently remove him from the picture, this will run and run.
Perhaps, and there again perhaps the how-to-control-riots lesson that I hope Trump will soon give will ensure the second lot of riots never get off the ground this far.
On the other hand, bobby b, you are a lawyer with constitutional knowledge. Suppose that verdict occurred and caused trouble. Could Trump then remind us of Eisenhower sending the 101st into Little Rock in the 1950s and do the same in the twin cities – doubtless after a speech about “Can’t trust Democrats now any more than then”? Just a thought about what all might follow your scenario.
There’s a very strong argument that that is the entire endgame here.
“If we can get Trump to kill someone, Biden wins.”
My own Democrat governor spent an awful lot of time when this all began doing nothing, but daring Trump to do something. He clearly wanted all of the blame to be federal blame, not state blame. It played out exactly this way regarding the virus, too – the liberal states were yelling for the federal government to step in, to provide everything, so that it became a Trump problem. Only when it became clear that Trump wasn’t biting did anyone take any actions themselves.
They all understand federalism, but they bet that their voters don’t.
Sure, @Bobby B – All of that may be true and Floyd was just a dead man walking. The problem is that what triggered his death was not walking up the street or screwing his (now multimillionaire) wife, it was an encounter with the cops which, at least on the face of it, was disproportionately brutal given the criminal act of the utterance of a fake $20 note.
So even if there ARE mitigating circumstances around the arrest itself, it cannot be denied that the death occurred when Floyd was already in custody and unable to resist further. At the very least the cops were complicit in manslaughter even if not explicitly murder. The cops ain’t walking away from this with a bunch of union bought fancy lawyers.
“Social Justice” is little more than the Roman mob of ancient times justified by modern Cultural Marxists and anarchists. It has no place in the West.
One of Trump’s best qualities is his ability to not take the bait.
He could have taken action during the Russia scam – it was within his power to cut off people and investigations – but he restrained himself and let it play out. He could have jumped in and taken the lead in dealing with the virus, but he didn’t – he offered help and resources. He could have jumped in here with a federalized National Guard, but he didn’t.
I think he’ll offer federal help and manpower to whomever asks for it publicly, but he’s going to insist on that level of commitment – a buy-in – before it happens. Otherwise (and I’m sure this was the intention on the parts of the Democrat state leaders) he has to own every bad thing that happens.
They just keep setting traps, and he keeps brushing away the cover and making them look foolish.
I agree, and Donny’s Whitehouse Council simply reminds the president of his Oath of Office (the bit about “Protect and Defend the Constitution”) and then points to the 10th Amendment which effectively says that it’s the states problem first and foremost.
Donny will help any state that asks for it, but the governor will have to ask. Until they do, it is and remains a states responsibility, not a federal one. I don;t think his approach is naive, stupid or callous, it is simply obeying the constitution.
I actually phrased that wrong. What I heard was that these protesters were demanding justice for Floyd. There is a procedure that is always followed in cases like this one and, once the procedure has taken place, justice is then handed out. At that point there may be a case to answer that justice hasn’t been seen to be done, that the perpetrator has not been properly dealt with. However, until all this has taken place the protesters have no case.
John Galt (June 3, 2020 at 10:54 am), there’s a well known aphorism that if you don’t want anyone to die from a law being enforced, don’t have that law. In his post to which you respond, I think bobby b is applying that to the details of this case.
It may well be the trial of PC Chauvin will convict him of murder. IIUC, bobby b is informing us not to assume that it must; not to assume that, by the rules of procedure under innocent until proven guilty, a jury cannot (validly, without prejudice or contrivance) find him not proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt of murder. IIUC, bobby b is saying he would take that case to trial if he were PC Chauvin’s defence lawyer, not just tell his client to plead guilty to all charges.
Bobby b will correct me if I have misunderstood him. If I have understood him correctly, your reply was not a reply to what bobby b said, nor telling him what he did not fully know.
Just my 0.02p on this FWIW.
BTW what bobby b says about the combined phoniness of PC-run cities’ policing-versus-complaints-procedures is also wise to bear in mind.
I think what Stonyground meant is that there is good reason to anticipate a trial.
Indeed. Due process needs to be observed and seen to be so.
A point that people on this site ought to take into account is the immunity that cops get – often strongly argued for by the police unions. Arguably that is part of the problem. The increasingly paramilitary nature of police, made worse of course by the catastrophic War on Drugs, is a big part of the problem.
Genuinely good cops need some of this nonsense to be reformed. Because make no mistake, some of what goes on among the police forces in the US, and elsewhere, is unacceptable. Check out this report about dodgy police officers in Minnesota. https://www.startribune.com/minnesota-police-officers-convicted-of-serious-crimes-still-on-the-job/437687453/
What part of the law covering the utterance of fake $20 bills does it say “Make sure to lean on the perps head until he suffocates?”
@JG:
Ummm….when he’s a fentanyl&meth-crazed beserker, twice your size?
For all we know, he may already have been doomed from an overdose, just a bit of time needed. It’s far from clearly established yet what killed him: mebbe drugs, mebbe the neck press was the cause, and if it was, whether it was an approved or banned technique.
Let the investigation, and if required, the trial proceed as per process.
Then will be the time to consider the cop’s guilt. He may be a thug, he may be bent, he may be an honest man in a BAU arrest that went violent in a moment.
All we know is what the media are telling us. And we can trust that completely, of course. No agenda there.
Look no further than that there were 4 cops in that arrest. One is getting the focussed hate, the other 3, equally complicit in any wrongdoing in that arrest, are blackwashed out of the story. I wonder why?
Johnathan;
“The video footage of the guy being held on the ground and saying “I can’t breathe” is fairly conclusive.
This is indeed “fairly conclusive” but of a crime not an injustice, as to that time will tell
“
Between 4th and 9th June there will be 4 services held for the late Mr Floyd. Two will be memorials in Minneapolis and North Carolina, the latter to include a public viewing. There will also be a celebration of life service in Houston complete with a 6 hour public visitation (different to a public viewing?) and finally a private funeral the following day also in Houston. Not a “family members only” affair though as the likes of Joe Biden will be in attendance. I understand that at least two of the services will be televised.
I repeat myself. This will run and run.
@John:
Martyrs gotta be milked.
“Martyrs to the freedom I will provide…”
Floyd opposed arrest. (Arrest for an apparently good reason – the fake bill and his refusal to return the merchandise).
If a cop tells you: “please get into that patrol car” you should obey, else the cops are apt to try to force you in….
That there is audio of Trump’s recent chastisement of governors is no mistake or leak.
It’s Trump providing cover for those governors, Dems and Repubs both, for them to use their state national guard resources. They can say “I had to do it under local control to keep Bad Trump from doing it.”
Why did Trump allow this audio to get out? On purpose, because he really does give a damn about stopping the violent rioting.
Just heard Mr Johnson at his press conference parroting ‘Black lives matter‘ rather than ‘all lives matter‘ and disparaging President Trump and making it sound like the death in police custody was something to do with President Trump, and without calling riots ‘riots’ or condemning the killings by rioters and, as he spoke, a mini-riot was kicking off in Whitehall outside Downing Street from the local communist mob. Concerned was expressed that mobs should be socially-distanced.
Perhaps because Mr Johnson called himself a ‘Sinophile’ without mentioning Taiwan, they took him for a Maoist deviationist?
His answer to car workers in Coventry worried about their jobs was to promise electric cars and batteries. And the quarantine nonsense has been rolled out to utterly destroy the travel industry never mind any hope of even a brief escape.
It would be praise with faint damnation to call him an utter fool.
“Just heard Mr Johnson at his press conference parroting ‘Black lives matter‘ rather than ‘all lives matter‘ and disparaging President Trump and making it sound like the death in police custody was something to do with President Trump”
From the press conference:
Based on that quote (and its surround), I’d say Johnson is choosing to dodge the question with boilerplate – which bores me (as the question doubtless bored him) but does not necessarily cause me to rate him an ‘utter fool’ over this particular issue. “Everybody’s lives matter, black lives matter” is dodging but it is not vile in the way uttering “black lives matter” alone is vile. (After all, I can imagine writing e.g. ‘All lives matter (therefore black lives matter)’ in the course of some explanation.). The mention of Trump would be understandable if the questioner, Beth, had asked, “What would you say to president Trump about…?” and his reply “to President Trump, to everybody in the United States” would be just another dodge, getting away from the question’s narrowness while avoiding a follow-up “But what would you say to president Trump specifically?” attack. (If of course Beth did not mention Trump then Boris was foolish to do so. I could check but I have a day job and this is very boring in itself.)
Either Boris is poorly informed about recent events in the US (to be fair, he too has a day job) or he decided the game was not worth the candle for him to have the MSM writing about how racist he was on this issue by daring to utter non-boilerplate rather than wrap his “protest peacefully” and “everybody’s lives matter” inside loads of it. Whether Boris ends the BBC tax or not interests me more than how many boilerplate fight-avoiding ‘answers’ he gives PC MSM trash on secondary issues.
Just my 0.02p FWIW.
Would funding by George Soros clarify this source of the violence?
“The mention of Trump would be understandable if the questioner, Beth, had asked, “What would you say to president Trump about…?””
It was something along the lines of “There are protests in London, the people there cannot speak directly to President Trump, but you can. What would you say on their behalf?” That’s not a quote – just an extremely loose paraphrase from memory. I can’t be bothered to go back and transcribe the rest. I gather from comments elsewhere that Beth Rigby is notoriously SJW.
My impression was that the reply was diplomatic, aimed at avoiding controversy. Bear in mind that these sorts of questions are intended as traps, to get Boris to say something that can be used to attack either Boris (if he doesn’t agree with the anti-racist sentiment) or Trump (as in “Even Boris criticises…”). Boris says the minimum needed to avoid trouble, without giving the impression of dodging. He certainly didn’t disparage Trump, who I expect would agree with the obviousness of what he said, but he didn’t explicitly condemn the rioters either. It was a non-comment – a statement of obvious generalities.
I’m not a fan of George Soros and agree that he provides financial support to some of the most egregious leftwing organisations, but there is a long way between disliking the guy and accusing him of widespread conspiracy to incite violence to the point of sedition.
The aid-and-support given to rioters, looters and the rest of the rabble rousing didn’t magically materialise out of thin air. There are lots of videos showing the perpetrators without their masks, such that they can be identified, investigated and prosecuted.
Things like the conveniently placed deliveries of bricks don’t happen without being paid for and that cash comes from somewhere.
If Trump is genuine about crushing Antifa and their anarchist brethren in the heel of the US justice system (and he may be just posturing during the current crisis) AND the FBI actually does it’s job then we may find out who has been funding and organising this mindless violence.
Trial by media, even trial by blogosphere serves nothing and no-one though.
Well, I can’t blame you there. 🙂 I appreciate what you’ve already done to transcribe the context of the quote. Yes, Beth Rigby stinks of SJW. I could not agree more that
My describing Boris as ‘dodging’ was as in ‘dodging the trap’. One likes to see the intended-prey turn on the SJW would-be hunter and expose the phoniness of it all, but I’m sure many a time Boris is just tired and/or bored and/or eager to reach what he wants to say, so just dodges the trap rather than seeking to demolish it. We appear to be broadly in agreement here.
‘Mal educated’. Indeed. A dose of tertiary syphilis would be more intellectually stimulating than a dose of tertiary education. The institutions of tertiary education seldom make a contribution to knowledge and, to misquote Maurice Bowra slightly, ‘they do not even make a contribution to ignorance’.
Nope. There were four cops standing around. He was already cuffed. All they had to do was throw him in the back of a squad car like they were trained to do. Cops do this routinely with large, powerful, medicated men without killing them.
I’m prepared to cut cops some slack when confronted with armed suspects. You only have a split second to decide if he’s dropping that gun or turning it on you. But there’s no excuse for what this cop did.