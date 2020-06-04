|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
The college kids thousands of dollars or pounds in debt with a gender studies degree, are the equivalent of the younger sons of Norman lords who were never going to inherit land and had nothing to do but foment rebellion and war
– Ed West
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
…although business opportunities in the form of foreign exchange options did exist to be exploited as William the Bastard of Normandy found during his 1066 hostile take of England demonstrated.
Then again, being an older son wasn’t a barrel of laughs either, since a younger son could increase his chances of sitting on the (or at least a) throne with an unfortunate accident happening to an elder son during a hunting expedition (Henry I of England for example, I’m sure there were others…)
Perhaps a modern translation would be to not spunk tens-to-hundreds of thousands of dollars away on an education of dubious worth, but rather invest it in a business venture. Even if it fails you’ll likely have learned something…hopefully.
Surely, even if your degree is in a subject that makes you attractive to potential employers, its value will be reduced by lots of other people having one.
One the basis of “If everybody’s special, no-one is” to (probably mis-) quote Dashell Parr from The Incredible’s…
It was immediately obvious to anyone with half-a-brain-cell that Tony Bliar’s goal of sending 50% of kids to University meant that they would have to dumb a lot of it down or add lots of for-the-stupid University degrees that were essentially worthless (or certainly not worth £9,000 a year).
Equally, raising previously non-degree professions like nursing or coppering to be degree professions hasn’t increased the ability or usefulness of people in those professions, we’ve just had to add another layer beneath them (Nursing Assistants, School Assistants, PCSO’s, etc.) to do the entry level stuff that the highfalutin graduates are now too hoity-toity to do.
‘Thousands” makes it sound like just a few, when it may be well over a hundred.
But a gender studies degree is far worse than worthless. If I had a choice between hiring a person with a gender studies degree or one with a criminal record for embezzlement, I’d pick the embezzler.